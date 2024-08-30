Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Nieuw in versie 24.08 van Shotcut is onder meer de mogelijkheid om ondertiteling toe te voegen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
Subtitles!
- Added View > Subtitles.
- Added Subtitle Burn In video filter (only works on Output track).
The Subtitles panel can be used to add subtitles to a project. Subtitles can only be added to the Timeline. They can not be added to the playlist or clips. We recommend to save subtitle editing until the timeline editing is complete because moving or cutting clips on the timeline will break the subtitle synchronization. To start editing subtitles, click the “add” button and give the subtitle track and name and language. After the subtitle track is created the subtitle track area will appear in the timeline above the top video track. Multiple subtitle tracks can be added. But only the currently selected subtitle track is shown in the Subtitle Panel and the Timeline.
Click the “Add subtitle” button to make a new subtitle item at the cursor position. Then type in the “Current” text area to add the text. Subtitles can also be imported. Supported subtitle import formats include: SRT, VTT, ASS, and SSA. Subtitles are imported at the current cursor position. So be sure to place the cursor before importing subtitles from a file.Export
Subtitles can be exported to a file. Subtitles are exported in SRT format. When exporting a Shotcut project, subtitles will be embedded in the output file if the file format supports it. Formats that commonly support subtitles include MKV, MOV, and MP4. You can disable this using the checkbox at the bottom of the Export > Other tab. You can also enter the textSubtitle Burn In Video Filter
sn=1in the other box to disable them.
The Subtitle Burn In filter can only be added to the Output track. The filter allows you to select an existing subtitle track, and overlay the subtitle text on the project video.
Other Changes and Fixes
- Added a Power (W) (
#gps_power#) field to the GPS Text video filter.
- Now
Enteror
Returnin Filters > search changes focus to the search results.
- Now
Upor
Downin Help > Actions and Shortcuts > search changes focus to the search results.
- Changed the Softness to 0 in the Obscure With Blur and Obscure With Mosaic filter sets.
- Fixed the Linux portable, AppImage, and Snap fail to launch on some systems (e.g. Ubuntu 24.04) with Qt 6 and Wayland.
- Fixed occasional audio pop/click with some media files especially with uncompressed audio.
- Fixed lag in Filters > search.
- Fixed a disabled Crop: Circle or Crop: Rectangle video filter becomes enabled when reselected.
- Fixed the
hevc_toolboxhardware video encoder fails detection on some Intel Macs.
- Fixed file dialogs open slowly in the Linux AppImage.
- Fixed overriding Properties > Rotation on a proxy video whose default is not 0 exports with wrong rotation. This bug affected the creation of the proxy and thus requires making a new proxy, which is easier said than done on Windows due to file locking. Properties > Proxy > Disable Proxy on the affected clips is a workaround if you do not turn off proxy completely.
- Fixed Properties > Proxy > Make Proxy does not override a DJI- or GoPro-provided proxy video.
- Fixed 59.94 fps in Matroska falsely identified as variable frame rate (broke in v24.06).
- Fixed mono audio assets not playing through both stereo channels (broken in v24.06).
- Fixed Open Other > Audio/Video Device > Video Input on macOS (broke in v24.06).
- Fixed spinboxes on Settings > Theme > System on Windows takes too much space from the numeric field (broke in v24.06).
- Fixed many audio filters missing for Windows on Arm computers (broke in v24.06).
- Fixed setting the audio language in Export > Other using
alang=.
- Fixed right
Altkey (AltGr) for text input in some languages instead keyboard shortcuts/actions in Windows
- Fixed the Convert dialog when dropping hangs Windows Explorer until the dialog is closed.
- Fixed Add Keyframe at Playhead for some filters, for example Color Grading.
- Fixed enabling keyframes in Color Grading adds 2 keyframes.
- Fixed the modal font dialog on Linux can be behind main window making Shotcut not responsive.
- Upgraded MLT to version 7.26.0.