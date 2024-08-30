Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Nieuw in versie 24.08 van Shotcut is onder meer de mogelijkheid om ondertiteling toe te voegen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Added View > Subtitles.

Added Subtitle Burn In video filter (only works on Output track).

The Subtitles panel can be used to add subtitles to a project. Subtitles can only be added to the Timeline. They can not be added to the playlist or clips. We recommend to save subtitle editing until the timeline editing is complete because moving or cutting clips on the timeline will break the subtitle synchronization. To start editing subtitles, click the “add” button and give the subtitle track and name and language. After the subtitle track is created the subtitle track area will appear in the timeline above the top video track. Multiple subtitle tracks can be added. But only the currently selected subtitle track is shown in the Subtitle Panel and the Timeline.

Click the “Add subtitle” button to make a new subtitle item at the cursor position. Then type in the “Current” text area to add the text. Subtitles can also be imported. Supported subtitle import formats include: SRT, VTT, ASS, and SSA. Subtitles are imported at the current cursor position. So be sure to place the cursor before importing subtitles from a file.

Subtitles can be exported to a file. Subtitles are exported in SRT format. When exporting a Shotcut project, subtitles will be embedded in the output file if the file format supports it. Formats that commonly support subtitles include MKV, MOV, and MP4. You can disable this using the checkbox at the bottom of the Export > Other tab. You can also enter the text sn=1 in the other box to disable them.

The Subtitle Burn In filter can only be added to the Output track. The filter allows you to select an existing subtitle track, and overlay the subtitle text on the project video.

Other Changes and Fixes