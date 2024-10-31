Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource en crossplatform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 24.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Speech to Text
Shotcut gets its first AI based on OpenAI’s Whisper, courtesy of the whisper.cpp project. This is available through Subtitles > Speech to Text menu item.
Transition Improvements
- Our builds include a basic model that has decent speed and accuracy but not a big size. (You can think of the model as the brain.)
- You can download a bigger and better better brain (model) in
ggmlformat and configure it in the Speech to Text dialog, but it will be slower.
- The dialog creates two jobs that appear in the Jobs panel: one to export audio and another to convert to text.
- The results are added to the Subtitles panel as a new top-level Subtitle Track.
- Currently, the only GPU our build supports is Apple Silicon. Otherwise, it is heavily multi-threaded on the CPU.
- Known quirk: subtitle items sometimes start earlier than expected. Timing is provided by the model and tool, and we lack the skills and resources to improve this.
- Expect there to be occasional errors. Like humans and non-ideal conditions, it is not perfect. We will not take action on bug reports about some piece of audio not converting to the expected text.
- OpenAI has made some warnings about the usage of their Whisper models:
In particular, we caution against using Whisper models to transcribe recordings of individuals taken without their consent…. We recommend against use in high-risk domains like decision-making contexts, where flaws in accuracy can lead to pronounced flaws in outcomes.
Other Improvements
- Ripple Delete a transition restores the entirety of the clips included in the transition.
- Lift (non-ripple delete) a transition no longer leaves a gap; the gap is filled with the adjacent clips.
- Moving an adjacent clip away increases the transition duration instead of detaching and leaving a gap.
Fixes
- Removed the Export > Video > Resample button. Now, there are simply ignorable inline warnings when making certain changes.
- Added File > Show Project in Folder to menu.
- Added a
decimals <number>option to numeric keywords in the GPS Text video filter.
- Changed Recent Projects to Projects: items in this view no longer disappear as Recent reaches its maximum length and old items are removed.
- Added a Remove action to the context menu in Projects.
- Hide the Reframe video filter and button if GPU Effects is on.
- Upgraded FFmpeg to version 7.1.
- Fixed a crash doing when doing more than one Playlist > menu > Add Selected to Slideshow. In theory, this could fix other random crashes in Timeline.
- Fixed a crash opening a project containing a subtitle track with no items.
- Fixed odd value for computed width in Reframe output video filter causes export to fail.
- Fixed Reframe visual control can create odd-valued dimensions.
- Fixed AVCHD video frame rate is double (could fix other formats).
- Fixed making a proxy video for a iPhone 16 Pro video containing spatial audio.
- Fixed GPU filters paste below non-GPU filters.
- Fixed Slideshow Generator dialog is too tall with vertical video mode.
- Fixed GPS Offset would reset in GPS Text video filter.
- Fixed the maximum allowed Time in the Time Remap filter to prevent white frames.