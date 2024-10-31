Software-update: The Bat! 11.3

The Bat! logo Versie 11.3 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwekten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • POP3 via OAuth is now working on outlook.com/live.com and other Microsoft mail services
  • Additional headers to be displayed in the Conversation Thread View
Improvements
  • Interface freeze is now avoided when a lot of messages are received with POP3 protocol
  • Better DPI awareness for systems with multiple monitors with different DPI
  • Improvements for Maintenance Centre window (constraints, no activation on background actions)
Fixes
  • Issues with PDF in the Conversation Thread View
  • Access Violation error when using a template editor in Print Setup
  • Access Violation error when trying to change an address entry image in the old address book interface
  • The setting for default account for calendar events was not saved
  • The size and position of the "Preferences" window were not saved
  • The macro %Attachments was executed 2 times in the RichText editor
  • Fixes for thread loading for messages duplicated in deleted folders

The Bat!

Versienummer 11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Ritlabs

The Bat!

Gman 31 oktober 2024 12:24
Ongelovelijk hoe lang dit programma al bestaat! 21 jaar inmiddels.

https://www.ritlabs.com/e...ebat/archive-versions.php

The Bat! 1.62 01 August 2003 2.4 MB the_bat_1.62.exe
xyquesz @Gman31 oktober 2024 13:01
Sindsdien is het tot biuitengewone proporties opgeblazen:
"The Bat! v11.3 (32-bit) Halloween Edition 29 October 2024 166.75 MB "
De 64-bit versie is zelfs nog 25 MB groter.

De geschiedenis van het programma een beetje kennende vermoed ik dat de helft van die 166 MB bestaat uit overbodige en/of onhandig geprogrammeerde code.

