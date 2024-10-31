Versie 11.3 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

New features POP3 via OAuth is now working on outlook.com/live.com and other Microsoft mail services

Additional headers to be displayed in the Conversation Thread View Improvements Interface freeze is now avoided when a lot of messages are received with POP3 protocol

Better DPI awareness for systems with multiple monitors with different DPI

Improvements for Maintenance Centre window (constraints, no activation on background actions) Fixes Issues with PDF in the Conversation Thread View

Access Violation error when using a template editor in Print Setup

Access Violation error when trying to change an address entry image in the old address book interface

The setting for default account for calendar events was not saved

The size and position of the "Preferences" window were not saved

The macro %Attachments was executed 2 times in the RichText editor

Fixes for thread loading for messages duplicated in deleted folders