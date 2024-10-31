Versie 11.3 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
New features
Improvements
- POP3 via OAuth is now working on outlook.com/live.com and other Microsoft mail services
- Additional headers to be displayed in the Conversation Thread View
Fixes
- Interface freeze is now avoided when a lot of messages are received with POP3 protocol
- Better DPI awareness for systems with multiple monitors with different DPI
- Improvements for Maintenance Centre window (constraints, no activation on background actions)
- Issues with PDF in the Conversation Thread View
- Access Violation error when using a template editor in Print Setup
- Access Violation error when trying to change an address entry image in the old address book interface
- The setting for default account for calendar events was not saved
- The size and position of the "Preferences" window were not saved
- The macro %Attachments was executed 2 times in the RichText editor
- Fixes for thread loading for messages duplicated in deleted folders