Versie 11.2.2 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
Email Client Update: The Bat! v11.2.2
We have released the new version of The Bat!, which includes several fixes and improvements. This update focuses on enhancing user experience and resolving issues reported by the community. Key Fixes in the new version:
- Attachment Management for IMAP4 Accounts: The option "Keep attachment files -> Separately in a special directory" has been disabled for IMAP4 accounts. This aligns with the conceptual framework and intended functionality for IMAP4, ensuring an error-free attachment management process.
- Message Display Issue in Conversation View:The problem with the missing focused message in Conversation View has been addressed. Users can now navigate their email threads without losing track of the currently selected message, making email management more efficient and user-friendly.
- Attachment Preview Enhancement: Fixes have been made to improve the viewing of Office and PDF documents. This update ensures that users can preview their documents without encountering display issues, enhancing productivity and reliability.