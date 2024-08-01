Software-update: The Bat! 11.2.2

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 11.2.2 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Email Client Update: The Bat! v11.2.2

We have released the new version of The Bat!, which includes several fixes and improvements. This update focuses on enhancing user experience and resolving issues reported by the community. Key Fixes in the new version:

  • Attachment Management for IMAP4 Accounts: The option "Keep attachment files -> Separately in a special directory" has been disabled for IMAP4 accounts. This aligns with the conceptual framework and intended functionality for IMAP4, ensuring an error-free attachment management process.
  • Message Display Issue in Conversation View:The problem with the missing focused message in Conversation View has been addressed. Users can now navigate their email threads without losing track of the currently selected message, making email management more efficient and user-friendly.
  • Attachment Preview Enhancement: Fixes have been made to improve the viewing of Office and PDF documents. This update ensures that users can preview their documents without encountering display issues, enhancing productivity and reliability.

Versienummer 11.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Update-historie

21-01 The Bat! 11.4.1 0
24-12 The Bat! 11.4 0
31-10 The Bat! 11.3 2
08-'24 The Bat! 11.2.2 10
06-'24 The Bat! 11.2.1 0
05-'24 The Bat! 11.2 1
04-'24 The Bat! 11.1 0
02-'24 The Bat! 11.0.4.5 0
01-'24 The Bat! 11.0.3.4 4
01-'24 The Bat! 11.0.3.1 0
Mosterd 1 augustus 2024 10:25
Beter dan Thunderbird betreft functionaliteit of niet?
SambalSamurai @Mosterd1 augustus 2024 12:50
The Bat v11 Mail client VS Thunderbird Nebula v128.

Uit nieuwsgierigheid heb ik onalngs The Bat uitgeprobeerd, maar vind Thunderbird met kop en schouders bovenuit steken vanwege:

- Vaker updates, vaker bug fixes
- Veel meer plugins en addons van levendige community
- Meer customizable kwa layout en email account instellingen
- Meer programma layout, meer opties om email lijst horiz/vertik te tonen

Ik vond The Bat middeleeuws en Win98 achtig aanvoelen in vergelijking met Thunderbird.

Toch mis ik het nostalgische gevoel van Eudora 5.1 in Thunderbird.
Wie kent dat programma nog? Eudora 5.1, de laatste echte Eudora...

https://www.qis.net/images/email/eudora1.jpg

[Reactie gewijzigd door SambalSamurai op 1 augustus 2024 13:06]

guillaume @SambalSamurai1 augustus 2024 17:33
Hier ook een fan van het oude Eudora, maar dat was op zich wel in andere tijden, zonder zoveel spam en virussen. En toen ik nog totaal niet bezig was met privacygevoeligheid, vond ik Foxmail (v3-serie) echt het beste wat ik ooit gebruikt had.

Wat betreft Thunderbird:
- Meer updates dan valt volgens mij wel mee: The Bat! komt echt absurd vaak langs hier in de meuktracker, ondanks dat nagenoeg niemand hier het lijkt te gebruiken.
- Plug-ins/add-ons zijn alleen nodig als er anders functionaliteit ontbreekt. Dat zegt dus maar weinig. Bovendien is afhankelijkheid van third parties voor plug-ins, zéker bij Thunderbird, nogal eens een pijnpunt gebleken: auteurs stopten of nieuwe versies van Thunderbird zorgden voor problemen of vereisten zelfs complete rewrites. Dan is je hele workflow naar de knoppen. Daarbij komt ook nog dat je ineens meerdere partijen moet gaan vertrouwen met je gevoelige gegevens (al denk ik dat dat minder vaak zo geldt dan voor browser extensions, omdat de meeste extensions voor Thunderbird hun werk wel offline zullen doen).

Ik ben overigens geen gebruiker van The Bat, wel van Thunderbird, en ik vind ook Thunderbird maar een archaïsch geheel met veel minibugs, een instabiele user interface (bij opstarten worden vaak knoppen gewoon helemaal niet getoond of wordt er geen nieuwe mail binnengehaald, totdat ik 'm opnieuw start) en een bijzonder zwakke zoekfunctionaliteit t.o.v. Gmail (slecht overzicht bij de resultaten en vaak vind ik mailtjes helemaal niet terug in de resultaten). Wat dat betreft zou ik graag aan een andere opensource cross-platform mail client willen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 1 augustus 2024 17:36]

SambalSamurai @guillaume1 augustus 2024 20:58
@guillaume Leuk, oude Eudora fan, inderdaad goede oude tijd waarin internet nog puur en ongerept was en privacy geen rol speelde, geen misbruik bestond en niemand die iets met dataleks deed en dat terwijl alles zo lek als een mandje was! O-) Dankbaar die tijd te hebben meegemaakt. Niet in de toekomst, maar in het verleden, lag het paradijselijke maagdheid van Het Beloofde Internet...

Hele goede argumenten en genuanceerde pijnpunten over Thunderbird... Kan me daar ook in vinden.
Maar ja, wat is het alternatief? Zoals je zegt, benieuwd wat de toekomst brengt aan opensource mail client.

Ik heb nog de mail functie van Vivaldi geprobeerd maar vond het niks (toevoegen) tov Thunderbird.
Laten we elkaar tippen als we ooit iets vinden dat de moeite waard is :)
guillaume @SambalSamurai1 augustus 2024 21:13
Inderdaad, het liefst zou ik de mailfunctie van Vivaldi willen proberen, maar dat is met het gebrek privacy hardening van de Chromium-basis wat mij betreft toch geen optie (evenals Vivaldi zelf). Zonde, want het oude Opera (M2 in v12 https://upload.wikimedia....Opera_Mail_screenshot.png) had al een uitstekende mail client, waardoor Vivaldi Mail echt wel interessant zouden kunnen zijn. Overigens heb ik Opera Mail ook nooit gebruikt, omdat ik toen verknocht was aan Chinese en (daardoor) later dubieuze Foxmail :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 1 augustus 2024 21:14]

Liquid_Bisquit 1 augustus 2024 10:22
Lijkt me een ideale client te zijn om er virussen mee te verspreiden. Liefst vanaf een plaatselijke markt versturen voor het beste resultaat!
zanza006 @Liquid_Bisquit1 augustus 2024 11:45
Waarom leent deze client zich daarvoor als ik vragen mag?
jozefu @zanza0061 augustus 2024 12:01
Waarschijnlijk is het een grappig bedoelde vergelijking met hoe het Corona virus na het consumeren van een vleermuis overging op een mens en vanaf een lokale markt zich over de wereld verspreidde. (Of iets in die richting, ben ff kwijt hoe dat verhaal precies ging.)
Liquid_Bisquit @zanza0061 augustus 2024 12:10
Oei, meen je dit?
hooibergje @Liquid_Bisquit1 augustus 2024 10:47
You get a Rabies, and you get a Rabies! Everybody gets a Rabies!

