Versie 11.2.2 van de e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

We have released the new version of The Bat!, which includes several fixes and improvements. This update focuses on enhancing user experience and resolving issues reported by the community. Key Fixes in the new version: