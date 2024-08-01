De UBports Foundation heeft OTA5 van Ubuntu Touch uitgebracht. Ubuntu Touch is een opensource alternatief besturingssysteem voor smartphones dat Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, beter bekend als Focal Fossa, als basis gebruikt. Het is beschikbaar voor een beperkt aantal apparaten, waaronder de Fairphone 3, 3+ en 4, OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 en 6T, en Xiaomi Poco X3. OTA5 komt een half jaar na OTA4 en brengt een kleine verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen. Meer informatie daarover staat in de releasenotes:

Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system by UBports. Today we are happy to announce the release of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5, a maintenance release of 20.04 series. Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 will become available for the following supported Ubuntu Touch devices over the next days:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

F(x)tec Pro1 X

Fairphone 3 and 3+

Fairphone 4

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

JingPad A1

Oneplus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6 and 6T

Sony Xperia X

Vollaphone

Vollaphone X

Vollaphone 22

Vollaphone X23

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC / X3

Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 is a maintenance release of the 20.04 series with only a minimal number of changes. That said, we still have a few interesting changes:

The power profile system has gotten more granular; it can distinguish sustained vs. interactive mode on supported devices.

If you're one of the few people still running on Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA's, the settings migration issue when upgrading from Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA's on certain devices is finally fixed.

The system will now notify the users if calendar synchronization fails due to authentication issue. This allow users to provide a new password if required.

General bug fixes and security updates.

The full list of changes is included at the end of this post.