Firmware-update: Ubuntu Touch OTA-5

Ubuntu Touch logo (79 pix)De UBports Foundation heeft OTA5 van Ubuntu Touch uitgebracht. Ubuntu Touch is een opensource alternatief besturingssysteem voor smartphones dat Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, beter bekend als Focal Fossa, als basis gebruikt. Het is beschikbaar voor een beperkt aantal apparaten, waaronder de Fairphone 3, 3+ en 4, OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 en 6T, en Xiaomi Poco X3. OTA5 komt een half jaar na OTA4 en brengt een kleine verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen. Meer informatie daarover staat in de releasenotes:

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Focal Release

Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system by UBports. Today we are happy to announce the release of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5, a maintenance release of 20.04 series. Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 will become available for the following supported Ubuntu Touch devices over the next days:

  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
  • F(x)tec Pro1 X
  • Fairphone 3 and 3+
  • Fairphone 4
  • Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
  • JingPad A1
  • Oneplus 5 and 5T
  • OnePlus 6 and 6T
  • Sony Xperia X
  • Vollaphone
  • Vollaphone X
  • Vollaphone 22
  • Vollaphone X23
  • Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC / X3
What's new?

Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 is a maintenance release of the 20.04 series with only a minimal number of changes. That said, we still have a few interesting changes:

  • The power profile system has gotten more granular; it can distinguish sustained vs. interactive mode on supported devices.
  • If you're one of the few people still running on Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA's, the settings migration issue when upgrading from Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA's on certain devices is finally fixed.
  • The system will now notify the users if calendar synchronization fails due to authentication issue. This allow users to provide a new password if required.
  • General bug fixes and security updates.
  • The full list of changes is included at the end of this post.
Known issues:
  • For the users of Waydroid Helper app, the icon for "Waydroid Stop" app entry will be broken. This is due to an internal change which requires Waydroid Helper to follow. Please follow this issue to see if Waydroid Helper is fixed.
  • On some devices (such as Pixel 3a), double-tap-to-wake has been disabled due to stability issue. We might re-enable this feature in the future if we can fix the stability issue.

Ubuntu Touch

Versienummer 20.04 OTA-5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website UBports Foundation
Download https://ubuntu-touch.io/get-ubuntu-touch
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-08-2024 • 13:43
Submitter: TheVivaldi

01-08-2024 • 13:43

25

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: UBports Foundation

08-'24 Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 25

Ubuntu Touch

MrMarcie 1 augustus 2024 13:59
Kan je hiermee contactloos betalen bij de bakker en hoe zit het met de banking apps e.d. Iemand daar ervaring mee?
stuiterveer @MrMarcie1 augustus 2024 14:10
Kort antwoord: nee.

Mobiel betalen is eigenlijk alleen maar weggelegd voor iOS en Android, waar Ubuntu Touch dus niet onder valt. Voor de bank apps is het antwoord een hele onduidelijke "ligt er aan". Allereerst wil je kijken of je telefoon uberhaupt (on)officieel Ubuntu Touch kan draaien: https://devices.ubuntu-touch.io/. Zo ja, dan wil je ook kijken naar de functies die worden genoemd als supported en unsupported, aangezien dit verschilt tussen apparaten. "Waydroid" is specifiek de functionaliteit die je in de gaten wilt houden hier, aangezien dit Android in zekere mate emuleert waardoor je in theorie bank apps, bedoeld voor Android, kunt installeren. Dit gaat overigens nog steeds niet mobiel betalen werkend krijgen, aangezien Waydroid maar beperkt toegang heeft tot de hardware van je toestel.

TheVivaldi @stuiterveer1 augustus 2024 17:38
Mobiel betalen met ASN werkt anders prima voor mij via de Android-app in Waydroid op Ubuntu Touch.

Verder werkt de ASN-app ook prima en je kunt natuurlijk ook de mobiele site openen in de browser of via Webber een webapp van maken.
William_H @TheVivaldi1 augustus 2024 19:39
Even voor de duidelijkheid, hebben we het hier over de app gebruiken om "ouderwets" een overschrijving te doen, of mobiel contactloos betalen? Want die laatste gaat bij de Volksbank, waar ASN onderdeel van is, tegenwoordig alleen nog maar via Google Wallet.
Met andere woorden, kun je op een custom rom Google Wallet draaien met alle hardware toestemmingen?
MrMarcie @stuiterveer1 augustus 2024 14:23
Dank je, duidelijk. Dan is dat helaas voorlopig nog niet voor me weggelegd. Wil graag van Android/Google af en Apple zie ik niet als alternatief.

Ik mag hier niet modereren sinds jaren dus kan je/jullie helaas geen plusje geven.
stuiterveer @MrMarcie1 augustus 2024 14:33
Ik snap het helemaal! Ik zit zelf in de niche hoek qua devices die ik gebruik en wat ik er op draai, maar het zorgt ook voor genoeg frustraties wanneer "iets weer eens niet werkt" ten opzichte van functionaliteit die wel in Android of iOS aanwezig is. Je komt concessies aan het maken, en dan verschilt het simpelweg per persoon hoeveel de nadelen opwegen tegen de voordelen.
Fuzzillogic @MrMarcie1 augustus 2024 14:51
Zolang er de vrijwel absolute duopolie van Android en iOS blijft zul je er dus aan vast blijven zitten als je per se iets als contactloos betalen wil blijven gebruiken. Begrijp me niet verkeerd, ik wil het ook wel, maar het gaat simpelweg niet gebeuren. Dit soort protocollen zijn nooit open/vrij en gaan gepaard met heel veel SLAs en andere contracten en certificeringen en weet ik wat. Partijen willen gewoon maximale controle houden.

Voor een kleine partij onhaalbaar. Voor een vrij systeem, waar jezelf baas over je toestel bent, ondenkbaar in de huidige markt.

De keuze die je hebt is het opgeven van dingen als contactloos betalen met mobiel, of bijdragen aan de status quo, Pick your poison.
86ul @MrMarcie1 augustus 2024 15:48
Wil graag van Android/Google af en Apple zie ik niet als alternatief.
Mocht een custom (Android) ROM een optie zijn, dan (tot) alle apps die Google Services gebruiken/vereisen (banken, overheid, etc) samen in één sandbox steken, en all andere apps daarbuiten/in hun eigen 'zandbox' steken. Zo kan je wel dergelijke apps gebruiken, zonder dat deze apps in hun eigen 'Google zandbox', met andere apps buiten deze zandbox kunnen communiceren.

h3x4d3c1m4l @MrMarcie1 augustus 2024 14:07
Ik verwacht van niet. Contactloos betalen gaat tegenwoordig meestal via Google Pay en Apple Pay en die zijn allebei niet beschikbaar op Linux. Ik kan ook nergens vinden of je eventueel Android apps op Ubuntu Touch kan draaien. Als dat al kan, zouden ook specifieke benodigde hardwarefuncties (NFC-chip en securityjardware) beschikbaar gemaakt moeten worden en ook dat is lastig...
TheVivaldi @h3x4d3c1m4l1 augustus 2024 17:39
Met behulp van Waydroid kun je heel makkelijk Android-apps draaien, zelfs de Play Store. En bij ASN werkt contactloos betalen dan ook. Wel is Waydroid nog duidelijk experimenteel: het werkt wel, maar af en toe een vastloper of crash.
h3x4d3c1m4l @TheVivaldi1 augustus 2024 23:21
https://github.com/waydroid/waydroid/issues/980

Heb je het echt zien werken?

Never mind, bovenstaande link betrof een extern (USB) NFC-device.

Hann1BaL 1 augustus 2024 14:34
Hoewel ze dus een OTA update aanbieden aan veel telefoons, zijn die telefoons niet per se volledig ondersteund. Er zitten veel beta devices tussen waaronder een vlaggenschip OnePlus 6T als voorbeeld. Veel doet het, maar is het wel met wat mitsen en maren en daardoor helaas niet direct een volwaardig alternatief voor het niet meer ondersteunde OS.

Voor de echte Tweaker natuurlijk wel leuk om een ander OS te proberen op en telefoon die toch al geen ondersteuning meer krijgt. :)
Kazu @Hann1BaL1 augustus 2024 15:03
Ik zag het, ja. Mijn FP4 is dan een officieel ondersteund toestel vanuit zowel Fairphone als Ubuntu, maar toch werkt VoLTE bellen niet. Voelt een beetje aan als de roms die ik 15 jaar geleden op m'n telefoon flashte :+ "Hier is de nieuwste android met super snufjes, en oh, ja, je camera werkt helemaal niet".
TheVivaldi @Kazu1 augustus 2024 17:40
VoLTE werkt niet, omdat de implementatie daarvan erg moeilijk schijnt te zijn, begreep ik van de ontwikkelaars. Maar er wordt hard aan gewerkt en binnenkort kun je het al testen, en ook 5G.
William_H @TheVivaldi1 augustus 2024 19:40
Had dat er niet mee te maken dat voor elke provider, elk type device, en elk type OS, een aparte certificering nodig is?
Addict 1 augustus 2024 15:50
Toevallig gisteren mijn F(x)tec Pro1 X binnen gekregen, en dacht dat het na 2 jaar wachten een zinloos apparaat zou zijn. :)
TheVivaldi @Addict1 augustus 2024 17:42
Ik heb hem juist weer de la in gedaan. Toetsenbord was best lekker, maar teveel nukken en na enkele maanden gebruik is de accuconditie al niet goed meer. En na een wel heel simpele, lage val op een zacht materiaal had het scherm al meteen barst. Dus nee, voor mij was de Pro1 X helaas maar beperkt een succes. Enige fijne was dat Ubuntu Touch officieel ondersteund wordt vanuit hun. :)
FeareX @Addict1 augustus 2024 16:19
Oeh een "ouderwetsche" slider met QWERTY keyboard. Is het wat? Heb je ze geholpen te funden en duurde het daarom zo lang om er een te ontvangen?

Qua specs vast totaal achterhaald inmiddels.
Addict @FeareX1 augustus 2024 16:39
Ja erg jammer om er 2 jaar op te moeten wachten, heb ze inderdaad geholpen te funden.

Telefoon was zo leeg dat hij een nacht met een elastiek op de aan knop in de lader heeft moeten liggen om er weer wat leven in te krijgen. Specs idd behoorlijk achterhaald inmiddels. Optie met extra scherm/accu besteld, maar niet onvangen.
FeareX @Addict1 augustus 2024 16:49
Ai, dat is ook weer een les voor de volgende keer. Hopelijk kan je er nog een leuk tweaker apparaatje van maken.
haling @Addict1 augustus 2024 16:19
Die stond ook lang op mijn lijstje; uiteindelijk een Poco X3 Pro gekocht. Eens opzoeken of ik daar ook Ubuntu Touch op kan draaien ...
FeareX 1 augustus 2024 15:06
Gezien de ondersteunde toestellen een beetje een raar OS. Had het wel mooi gevonden als er een open alternatief was naast iOS en Android. Helaas hebben ze zoveel lock-in features dat het vrijwel onmogelijk is geworden voor een ander om in te stappen. App stores, draadloos betalen, mega userbase.
Hann1BaL @FeareX1 augustus 2024 15:35
Het begint vaak al met de gesloten drivers voor de meeste SOCs waardoor je er eigenlijk van alles tegenaan moet “hacken” om dingen werkend te krijgen. Dus Android als OS is wel open source, maar de drivers niet.

Dan heb je nog features waarbij de Googles en Apples van deze wereld het erg lastig maken om universeel draadloos te betalen dat het niet loont voor bijv banken een andere manier van draadloos betalen te ontwikkelen en ondersteunen. Dus de duopolie zorgt daarmee voor een limitatie. Hoewel ze natuurlijk elkaars concurrent zijn, helpen ze hiermee enige andere poging de markt te betreden
TheVivaldi @Hann1BaL1 augustus 2024 17:45
Zie mijn andere opmerkingen over draadloos betalen.

En hacken om dingen werkend te krijgen? Niet bepaald. Dat is waar libhybris voor is uitgevonden.
TheVivaldi @FeareX1 augustus 2024 17:45
Appwinkel heeft Ubuntu Touch ook. Draadloos betalen, in elk geval bij ASN, werkt prima via Waydroid. Maar ik snap wat je bedoelt: het staat tot op zekere hoogte natuurlijk nog in de kinderschoenen. Maar het aantal apps groeit wel. :) Het is net als met Linux op de desktop: begon ook klein en is nu toch behoorlijk volwassen.

