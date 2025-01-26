Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource en crossplatform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 25.01 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Stuff Added Bins and media type & text search to Playlist.

Added View > Files panel.

Added Show in Files to Properties and Jobs.

Added HSL Primaries and HSL Range video filters (HSL = Hue/Saturation/Lightness).

Added Gradient Map video filter.

Added Settings > Player > Pause After Seek toggle that defaults to on (old behavior).

Added a Type parameter to Fade In Audio and Fade Out Audio filters.

Added Export hardware encoding for Windows on Arm CPUs ( h264_mf and hevc_mf codecs).

and codecs). Added Settings > Language > Irish.

Improved support for MLT XML clip/sub-projects: Now more tolerant to inconsistent video modes, there are Properties, and you can add a Speed: Forward Only time filter. Fixes and Changes Improved Playlist > Generate Slideshow with trimmed video clips making it more useful to make a montage.

Fixed incorrect color change when mixing video tracks and certain filters such as Hue/Lightness/Saturation.

Fixed scrub bar and Timeline & Keyframes rulers not using Settings > Time Format.

Fixed File > Export > Markers as Chapters when Settings > Time Format is not Clock.

Fixed Subtitles works incorrectly after a couple of minutes with non-integer frame rates.

Fixed Settings > Clear Recent on Exit not clearing the Projects list.

Fixed View > Application Log > Previous not appearding on Windows.

Fixed changing Properties > Duration of image on Timeline not adjusting video filters keyframes.

Fixed Properties > Export GPX not working with GoPro HERO 11, 12 & 13.

Fixed Export > Presets > lossless > H.264 with NVIDIA hardware encoder.

Fixed “Use font size” in Text: Simple, GPS Text, Subtitle Burn In and Timer filters not applying from a saved preset.

Fixed the color picker (pick color from screen) when Shotcut is not on the primary screen.

Fixed the color picker on the Wayland graphics subsystem in Linux.

Fixed drag-n-drop from the Source player on Wayland for Linux.

Added native support for Wayland (without Xwayland) in the Flatpak for Linux.

Fixed unable to extend duration of text clips made by Subtitles > Generate Text on Timeline.

Fixed Properties > Convert job progress when deinterlacing or changing frame rate.

Fixed the subtitle track and times on ruler disapper when Timeline is floated.

Fixed the Delete and Clear actions in the Text: Rich editor not working.

Export preset H.264 High Profile now defaults to a higher quality 65% than YouTube or the defaults.

Removed File > Open Other > JACK Audio on Linux to remove the hard run-time dependency on libjack.so for Shotcut. However, that library is still needed to get some of the bundled audio filters (unless they load from system-installed "swh" LADSPA plugins).

Improved support for pix_fmt=yuv420p10le or yuv444p10le , colorspace=2020 , color_trc=arib-std-b67 or smpte2084 in Export > Other for 10-bit pass-through (i.e. no image effects) editing without GPU Effects (i.e. rudimentary HDR editing without adequate preview).

Upgraded dependencies: MLT 7.30.0 Qt 6.8.1 dav1d 1.5.0 AOM AV1 3.11.0 OpenCV 4.10 libvpx 1.15.0 Opus 1.5.2 WebP 1.5.0 SVT-AV1 2.3.0


