Bitwarden is een wachtwoordmanager die regelmatig op Tweakers voorbijkomt. Het is opensource en heeft ook de mogelijkheid om het op een eigen server te draaien. Ontwikkelaar Daniel García heeft een onofficiële in Rust ontwikkelde implementatie van Bitwarden gemaakt, in eerste instantie onder de naam Bitwarden_rs maar sinds een paar jaar als Vaultwarden. Het gaat alleen om de serverkant van de wachtwoordmanager; voor de clients kan de officiële software van Bitwarden worden gebruikt. Vaultwarden is lichter in gebruik en heeft ook functionaliteit waarvoor bij Bitwarden moet worden betaald, waaronder functionaliteit voor het beheer van wachtwoorden op organisatieniveau. Versie 1.33.0 van Vaultwarden is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Security Fixes This release contains security fixes for the following advisories. And we strongly advice to update as soon as possible. GHSA-f7r5-w49x-gxm3

This vulnerability is only possible if you do not have an ADMIN_TOKEN configured and open links or pages you should not trust anyway. Ensure you have an ADMIN_TOKEN configured to keep your admin environment save.

This vulnerability is only possible if someone was able to gain access to your Vaultwarden Admin Backend. The attacker could then change some settings to use sendmail as mail agent but adjust the settings in such a way that it would use a shell command. It then also needed to craft a special favicon image which would have the commands embedded to run during for example sending a test email.

This vulnerability affects all users who have multiple Organizations and users which are able to create a new organization or have admin or owner rights on at least one organization. The attacker does need to know the Organization UUID of the Organization it want's to attack or compromise though. Notable changes Updated web-vault to v2025.1.1

Added partial manage role support for collections

Manager role is converted to a Custom role with either Manage All Collections or per collection.

Admins and Owners probably want to check and verify if the rights are still correct.

This allows you to verify an OCI image or even the vaultwarden binary located within the OCI image. What's Changed Add inline-menu-positioning-improvements feature flag in #5313

feature flag in #5313 Fix issues when uri match is a string in #5332

Add TOTP delete endpoint in #5327

fix group issue in send_invite in #5321

Update crates and GHA in #5346

Refactor the uri match fix and fix ssh-key sync in #5339

Add partial role support for manager only using web-vault v2024.12.0 in #5219

Fix issue with key-rotate in #5348

fix manager role in admin users overview in #5359

Prevent new users/members to be stored in db when invite fails in #5350

Update crates and web-vault to v2025.1.0 in #5368

Allow building with Rust v1.84.0 or newer in #5371

rename membership and adopt newtype pattern in #5320

build: raise msrv (1.83.0) rust toolchain (1.84.0) in #5374

Fix an issue with login with device in #5379

refactor: replace static with const for global constants in #5260

Add Attestations for containers and artifacts in #5378

Fix version detection on bake in #5382

Simplify container image attestation in #5387

improve admin invite in #5403

Add manage role for collections and groups in #5386

update web-vault to v2025.1.1 and add /api/devices in #5422

Security fixes in #5438

only validate SMTP_FROM if necessary in #5442