Bitwarden is een wachtwoordmanager die regelmatig op Tweakers voorbijkomt. Het is opensource en heeft ook de mogelijkheid om het op een eigen server te draaien. Ontwikkelaar Daniel García heeft een onofficiële in Rust ontwikkelde implementatie van Bitwarden gemaakt, in eerste instantie onder de naam Bitwarden_rs maar sinds een paar jaar als Vaultwarden. Het gaat alleen om de serverkant van de wachtwoordmanager; voor de clients kan de officiële software van Bitwarden worden gebruikt. Vaultwarden is lichter in gebruik en heeft ook functionaliteit waarvoor bij Bitwarden moet worden betaald, waaronder functionaliteit voor het beheer van wachtwoorden op organisatieniveau. Versie 1.33.0 van Vaultwarden is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:
Security Fixes
This release contains security fixes for the following advisories. And we strongly advice to update as soon as possible.
Notable changes
- GHSA-f7r5-w49x-gxm3
This vulnerability is only possible if you do not have an
ADMIN_TOKENconfigured and open links or pages you should not trust anyway. Ensure you have an
ADMIN_TOKENconfigured to keep your admin environment save.
- GHSA-h6cc-rc6q-23j4
This vulnerability is only possible if someone was able to gain access to your Vaultwarden Admin Backend. The attacker could then change some settings to use sendmail as mail agent but adjust the settings in such a way that it would use a shell command. It then also needed to craft a special favicon image which would have the commands embedded to run during for example sending a test email.
- GHSA-j4h8-vch3-f797
This vulnerability affects all users who have multiple Organizations and users which are able to create a new organization or have admin or owner rights on at least one organization. The attacker does need to know the Organization UUID of the Organization it want's to attack or compromise though.
What's Changed
- Updated web-vault to v2025.1.1
- Added partial manage role support for collections
- Manager role is converted to a Custom role with either Manage All Collections or per collection.
Admins and Owners probably want to check and verify if the rights are still correct.
- The OCI containers and binaries are signed via GitHub Attestations
This allows you to verify an OCI image or even the
vaultwardenbinary located within the OCI image.
- Add
inline-menu-positioning-improvementsfeature flag in #5313
- Fix issues when uri match is a string in #5332
- Add TOTP delete endpoint in #5327
- fix group issue in send_invite in #5321
- Update crates and GHA in #5346
- Refactor the uri match fix and fix ssh-key sync in #5339
- Add partial role support for manager only using web-vault v2024.12.0 in #5219
- Fix issue with key-rotate in #5348
- fix manager role in admin users overview in #5359
- Prevent new users/members to be stored in db when invite fails in #5350
- Update crates and web-vault to v2025.1.0 in #5368
- Allow building with Rust v1.84.0 or newer in #5371
- rename membership and adopt newtype pattern in #5320
- build: raise msrv (1.83.0) rust toolchain (1.84.0) in #5374
- Fix an issue with login with device in #5379
- refactor: replace static with const for global constants in #5260
- Add Attestations for containers and artifacts in #5378
- Fix version detection on bake in #5382
- Simplify container image attestation in #5387
- improve admin invite in #5403
- Add manage role for collections and groups in #5386
- update web-vault to v2025.1.1 and add /api/devices in #5422
- Security fixes in #5438
- only validate SMTP_FROM if necessary in #5442