Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 24.04 van Shotcut treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Enhancements Added Ambisonic Encoder audio filter.

Added View > Scopes > Audio Vector.

Added View > Scopes > Audio Surround.

Added Settings > Time Format to affect everywhere that timecode is displayed or editable.

Added a indication to the on-video control for the Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

Added Edit > Undo and Redo support for adding, removing, and changing Keyframes (work in progress) for the following filters: Fade In Audio Fade Out Audio Gain / Volume Brightness Color Grading Contrast Fade In Video Fade Out Video Text: Rich Size, Position & Rotate White Balance

Added Apply Copied Filters to Timeline > menu > Edit and context menu that works with multiple selected clips.

Upgraded MLT to version 7.24.0. Fixes Fixed crash if the Keyframes panel is in a tab group along with Filters.

Fixed Elastic Scale video filter can distort with preview scaling.

Fixed dropping incompatible video file may not prompt conversion.

Fixed color in Properties > Convert > Best if input video is BT.709 without signaling.

Some fixes for Settings > Audio Channels > 4 (quad).

Fixed changes in Filters cannot after moving the clip on the Timeline.

Fixed Zoom Timeline to Fit sometimes incorrect.

Fixed batch analysis for Stabilize video filter on export with project folder