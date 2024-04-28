Software-update: Shotcut 24.04

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 24.04 van Shotcut treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Enhancements
  • Added Ambisonic Encoder audio filter.
  • Added View > Scopes > Audio Vector.
  • Added View > Scopes > Audio Surround.
  • Added Settings > Time Format to affect everywhere that timecode is displayed or editable.
  • Added a indication to the on-video control for the Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.
  • Added Edit > Undo and Redo support for adding, removing, and changing Keyframes (work in progress) for the following filters:
    • Fade In Audio
    • Fade Out Audio
    • Gain / Volume
    • Brightness
    • Color Grading
    • Contrast
    • Fade In Video
    • Fade Out Video
    • Text: Rich
    • Size, Position & Rotate
    • White Balance
  • Added Apply Copied Filters to Timeline > menu > Edit and context menu that works with multiple selected clips.
  • Upgraded MLT to version 7.24.0.
Fixes
  • Fixed crash if the Keyframes panel is in a tab group along with Filters.
  • Fixed Elastic Scale video filter can distort with preview scaling.
  • Fixed dropping incompatible video file may not prompt conversion.
  • Fixed color in Properties > Convert > Best if input video is BT.709 without signaling.
  • Some fixes for Settings > Audio Channels > 4 (quad).
  • Fixed changes in Filters cannot after moving the clip on the Timeline.
  • Fixed Zoom Timeline to Fit sometimes incorrect.
  • Fixed batch analysis for Stabilize video filter on export with project folder

Shotcut

Versienummer 24.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Shotcut
Download https://github.com/mltframework/shotcut/releases/tag/v24.04.28
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Shotcut

Reacties (3)

de Koning 28 april 2024 23:13
Geweldig programma; zeker sinds de hardware support. Daardoor is het programma veel sneller geworden. Een aanrader!
passer 29 april 2024 09:28
'k ben er ook tevreden van :)
Power2All 29 april 2024 10:43
Prima programma.
Voor simpele taken als je bijv. na OBS opnames hebt gemaakt, knippen, aanpassen, maar ook Audio fixes toepassen werkt ook prima. Encoders ondersteunen hardware, dat maakt het exporten van de video een eitje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Power2All op 23 juli 2024 13:41]

