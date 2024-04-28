De tweede update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Correctly resolve variable ${CURRENT_DATE} in title block. #17256
- Correct too thin over bar when exporting to PDF with non-default font. 17218
- Add environment variable for configuring stock data home path. #15687
- Fix a library tree pane search issues. #17205
- Fix rendering/plotting of arcs with tiny angle and huge radius. #17343
- Add autocomplete accept and cancel to the hotkeys list.
- Fix selected item count in the properties panel.
- Add newline to end of file. #17480
- Reduce the number of displayed digits for coordinate edit controls. #15539
- Fix Arial font drawing artifacts. #17621
- Add missing file icons. #17525
- Add libgit2 version 1.8.0 compatibility. #17536
- Fix crash in configure paths using non-ascii characters in column headers. #17743
Spice Simulator
- Allow the simulation DC operating point labels to be repositioned. #17228
- Show pin names in footprint viewer after assigned to symbol. #17349
- Always define default net class even when it doesn’t exist. #17388
- Support importing Altium ASCII schematic files.
- Place items on root sheet when it’s the only sheet when importing EasyEDA schematic.
- Support dot and clock symbol pin styles when importing EasyEDA schematic.
- Support multiple sheet schematics on EasyEDA import. #17219
- Fix broken paste special keep existing symbol annotations. #17231
- Do not update schematic connectivity for irrelevant property changes.
- Fix database library cache memory leak. #17435
- Do not tab focus on random symbol when cross probing. #17531
- Fix warning due to unused angle in EasyEDA Pro schematic parser.
- Do not open ERC dialog when clicking ERC marker. #17383
- Select correct ERC dialog entry when double clicking ERC marker. #17383
- Check for bus no-connects in ERC. #13285
- Maintain hierarchy navigator expansion state between edits. #16635
- Update hierarchy navigator when undoing or redoing sheet name changes. #17721
- Fix incremental connectivity issue. #17528
- Make nets with net class directives remember which net class they belong to. #17720
- Close file when written on BOM export. #17779
- Fix missing instance data when reusing an already loaded schematic.
- Fix crash on consecutive symbol changes with different pin counts. #17851
Symbol Editor
- Allow deletion of a user-defined signal. #17395
- Remove unsaved flag (*) from title bar after saving simulation workbook. #17411
- Use correct tooltip for tune resistor series buttons. #17515
- Don’t show hidden text in symbol previews. #17526
- Close active cell editor when showing/hiding columns in symbol fields editor. #17425
- Add option to preserve custom power flag values in "Update Symbols from Library" dialog.
Board Editor
- Set description on Altium imported symbols. #16943
- Do not allow to selection of invisible pins and fields.
- Expose units and alternate body style to properties panel.
Footprint Editor
- Run edge cuts and margin clearance tests on zone layers. #17292
- Don’t allow selection of hidden footprint text in board editor. #17271
- Make Edit Track & Via Sizes dialog "specified sizes" dropdowns clearer. #17216
- Remove netclass/custom rule handling from Track & Via Properties. #17216
- Do not flag blind via’s on different layers as "Drilled holes too close together" by DRC. #17426
- Allow specifying a minimum for a via count constraint. #17234
- Fix crash in EasyEDA importer when Name/Prefix type text is not in a footprint.
- Fix position and orientation of footprint graphics on Fabmaster (CADENCE ASCII) import. #17239
- Fix zone cross-probing from DRC dialog.
- Fix crash when importing Altium PcbDoc. #17351
- Fix Eagle board import when footprint library versions exist. #12897
- Improve performance when toggling view of rats nest lines assigned to net classes. #17115
- Correctly handle locked table cells. #17439
- Fix when swapping layers. #17371
- Fix issue for boards with round outline on STEP export. #17446
- Handle small segments connecting two arcs better. #17499
- Correctly translate Chinese characters in gerber file output. #17534
- Fix clearance violation between a filled zone and a net tie polygon. #17223
- Add toggle horizontal, vertical, 45 degree mode entry to the measure tool’s context menu.
- Fix performance issue when editing length tuning on net inspector highlighted net. #17068
- Fix excessive hang after a move and undo. #17420 and #17561
- Sort netnames in properties panel. #15590
- Fix zone fill pad connection issues. #17559
- Expose groups to property manager. #17496
- limiting text height and width to 1 mil. #17543
- Fix stack overflow when running DRC. #17560
- Fix ghost footprint reference after moving than undoing. #17592
- Improve DRC performance due to user interface yields. #17434
- Do not how negative track length after deleting length tuned track in net inspector. #17527
- Fix slow selection time when calculating clearance. #17327
- Fix freeze when selecting two zones on the same layer with different nets. #17327
- Fix race condition in zone fill. #17180
- Avoid crashing on missing tracks when importing from CADSTAR. #17523
- Prevent PNS router from creating tracks with clearance violations. #16879
- Do not violate DRC rules when dragging via. #16293
- Add corrections to IPC2581 export syntax.
- Update footprint field when changing footprints. #17598
- Fix crash when opening board. #17664
- Prevent tracks from disappearing on move. #17110
- Fix crash when box selection contains a via and a rule area. #17687
- Do not drop segments when rerouting existing track and "remove redundant track" is set. #17582
- Fix reversed text in flipped footprints. #17546
- Fix hang after moving footprint. #17763
- Do not fail when cannot construct a wire on STEP export. #17774
- Fix misaligned solder mask for chamfered pads in gerber output. #17793
- Fix zone fill crash with custom design rule with courtyard condition. #17791
3D Viewer
- Fix importing EasyEDA footprints. #17264
- Report location of future format errors when reading footprints.
- Fix crash when pressing a number key. #17522
Gerber Viewer
- Improve STEP model import precision. #17168
- Fix graphic issues with zero thickness copper.
- Allow setting colors not in board stackup when the board stackup option is set. #17632
- Fix cryptic error message "input line too long" when importing 3D model fails. #17727
Python scripting
- Show "Edit Grids…" menu entry. #17372
Command Line Interface
- Fix SWIG wrapper of PAD AddPrimitive() method. #17676
Windows
- Add missing text variable override when plotting gerbers. #17283
- Fix crash when processing schematic that references title block variables. #17790
macOS
- Change the platform detection order.
- Accept hotkey using Alt key modifier. #17453
Linux
- Fix crash when toggling display of 3D models from off to on in 3D viewer. #17198
- Fix crash on start up. #17749