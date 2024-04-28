Software-update: KiCad 8.0.2

KiCad logo (79 pix)De tweede update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Spice Simulator Symbol Editor Board Editor
  • Run edge cuts and margin clearance tests on zone layers. #17292
  • Don’t allow selection of hidden footprint text in board editor. #17271
  • Make Edit Track & Via Sizes dialog "specified sizes" dropdowns clearer. #17216
  • Remove netclass/custom rule handling from Track & Via Properties. #17216
  • Do not flag blind via’s on different layers as "Drilled holes too close together" by DRC. #17426
  • Allow specifying a minimum for a via count constraint. #17234
  • Fix crash in EasyEDA importer when Name/Prefix type text is not in a footprint.
  • Fix position and orientation of footprint graphics on Fabmaster (CADENCE ASCII) import. #17239
  • Fix zone cross-probing from DRC dialog.
  • Fix crash when importing Altium PcbDoc. #17351
  • Fix Eagle board import when footprint library versions exist. #12897
  • Improve performance when toggling view of rats nest lines assigned to net classes. #17115
  • Correctly handle locked table cells. #17439
  • Fix when swapping layers. #17371
  • Fix issue for boards with round outline on STEP export. #17446
  • Handle small segments connecting two arcs better. #17499
  • Correctly translate Chinese characters in gerber file output. #17534
  • Fix clearance violation between a filled zone and a net tie polygon. #17223
  • Add toggle horizontal, vertical, 45 degree mode entry to the measure tool’s context menu.
  • Fix performance issue when editing length tuning on net inspector highlighted net. #17068
  • Fix excessive hang after a move and undo. #17420 and #17561
  • Sort netnames in properties panel. #15590
  • Fix zone fill pad connection issues. #17559
  • Expose groups to property manager. #17496
  • limiting text height and width to 1 mil. #17543
  • Fix stack overflow when running DRC. #17560
  • Fix ghost footprint reference after moving than undoing. #17592
  • Improve DRC performance due to user interface yields. #17434
  • Do not how negative track length after deleting length tuned track in net inspector. #17527
  • Fix slow selection time when calculating clearance. #17327
  • Fix freeze when selecting two zones on the same layer with different nets. #17327
  • Fix race condition in zone fill. #17180
  • Avoid crashing on missing tracks when importing from CADSTAR. #17523
  • Prevent PNS router from creating tracks with clearance violations. #16879
  • Do not violate DRC rules when dragging via. #16293
  • Add corrections to IPC2581 export syntax.
  • Update footprint field when changing footprints. #17598
  • Fix crash when opening board. #17664
  • Prevent tracks from disappearing on move. #17110
  • Fix crash when box selection contains a via and a rule area. #17687
  • Do not drop segments when rerouting existing track and "remove redundant track" is set. #17582
  • Fix reversed text in flipped footprints. #17546
  • Fix hang after moving footprint. #17763
  • Do not fail when cannot construct a wire on STEP export. #17774
  • Fix misaligned solder mask for chamfered pads in gerber output. #17793
  • Fix zone fill crash with custom design rule with courtyard condition. #17791
Footprint Editor 3D Viewer Gerber Viewer
  • Show "Edit Grids…​" menu entry. #17372
Python scripting
  • Fix SWIG wrapper of PAD AddPrimitive() method. #17676
Command Line Interface
  • Add missing text variable override when plotting gerbers. #17283
  • Fix crash when processing schematic that references title block variables. #17790
Windows macOS
  • Fix crash when toggling display of 3D models from off to on in 3D viewer. #17198
  • Fix crash on start up. #17749
Linux
  • Fix background color opacity with KDE plasma desktop. #17341
  • Disable infinite panning when using XWayland. #14109

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 8.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Hell-Slave 28 april 2024 19:41
Mooi en handig programma, heb al aardig wat printjes mee gemaakt.
Hiervoor Eagle PCB gebruikt maar dat werd vervelend met installeren en free account gezeur elke keer.
Kicad is niet makkelijk, maar er is genoeg over te vinden online.
ddkiller0900 @Hell-Slave28 april 2024 20:40
Wat voor printjes maak je dan zoal? Ik heb er al een paar keer over nagedacht om als hobby iets met elektronica te doen, maar weet niet goed hoe te starten. Bestaan er überhaupt goede starterskits waar je iets aan hebt en wanneer begin je zelf printplaten te ontwerpen / bouwen. Op amazon heb ik wat kitjes gezien, maar geen idee of het iets is.
Sphere- @ddkiller090028 april 2024 21:12
Als beginner is het denk ik belangrijk dat je kiest voor een goed ondersteunde kit met een grote community zodat je ook ergens terecht kunt met vragen. Elektronica is nogal breed, voor het gemak neem ik aan dat je niet direct iets wil doen met volledig analoge circuits maar meer met iets dat programmeerbaar is. Dan kom je al snel uit bij microcontrollers. Daar zijn vele honderden varianten van, maar het best ondersteund voor beginners is de Arduino (een knock-off/clone voldoet ook en is veel goedkoper). Die kan je programmeren in C of C++, en mogelijk ook met een gelimiteerde python interpreter. Je kan de headers van de Arduino aansluiten op een breadboard of direct kant-en-klare modules (met sensoren of actuatoren of...) of shields aansluiten.

Verder is er de Raspberry Pi. Deze heeft een processor dat wat meer vergelijkbaar is met wat in je telefoon zit. De meeste mensen draaien er dan ook een volledige Linux distro op. Het heeft net als de Arduino inputs en outputs waar je dingen mee kan aansturen. Met de Pi kan je dat met python scripts doen direct vanuit de linux omgeving. Een Pi 3 of 4 voldoet prima voor projectjes, daarvoor is geen dure Pi 5 voor nodig.

Je kan de Arduino en de Pi aansluiten op een breadboard en daarmee externe circuits mee aansluiten, en daarmee experimenteren. Voor de meeste simpele projectjes maakt het eigenlijk weinig uit of je de Arduino of de Pi neemt, met beide kan het prima.

Wil je de breadboard implementatie permanent maken dan kan je ook "gaatjesbord", ook wel perfboard genoemd gebruiken waar je de componenten op kan solderen op een raster van gaatjes en lijnen.

De behoefte om zelf een printplaat te ontwerpen komt later vanzelf, of juist helemaal niet. Goede redenen kunnen zijn dat je een permanentere implementatie wil en misschien in grotere aantallen. Een printplaat ziet er vaak ook netter uit. Verder is een goede reden, zeker voor mijzelf, dat het project te complex is om op een kitje met een breadboard te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sphere- op 23 juli 2024 04:27]

ddkiller0900 @Sphere-29 april 2024 09:37
Bedankt voor de uitgebreide reactie.
Een raspberry pi 4 heb ik hier nog wel liggen.
Eens kijken om er mee aan de slag te gaan.
Hell-Slave @ddkiller090028 april 2024 21:28
Geen complexe dingen hoor.
Schemerschakeling voor in buitenlampen.
Een display helderheidsschakel die ik inbouw in m'n wekkers.
Fan regeling in mijn powersupply's.
Een inschakeldelay voor een grote versterker.
Power decade bank.
Simple dingen zodat het er netjes uit ziet.
Werk veel met cmos 4000 serie.
De gerber files stuur ik dan via de jlcpcb website en na een paar dagen heb ik pro printjes in huis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hell-Slave op 23 juli 2024 04:27]

ddkiller0900 @Hell-Slave29 april 2024 09:38
Duidelijk, eens kijken om met iets simpels te beginnen.
Hell-Slave @ddkiller090029 april 2024 10:13
YouTube: Dive into PCB Design: Kicad 8 Tutorial for Beginners

