Versie 8.12 van ImageGlass is verschenen, de laatste update van versie 8. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements Upgraded Magick.NET v13.7.0

Updated Check for Update dialog to check and always show the ImageGlass 9 Requirements FAQs What does it mean for "The Last ImageGlass 8"?

ImageGlass 8 has officially reached its End of Life status as of April 2024, marking the final release of this version. Subsequent updates or patches will not be provided for version 8.

ImageGlass 8 has officially reached its End of Life status as of April 2024, marking the final release of this version. Subsequent updates or patches will not be provided for version 8. Can I stay on ImageGlass 8?

While you can continue using ImageGlass 8, it's strongly recommended to transition to ImageGlass 9 to ensure compatibility with newer systems and to access the latest features and improvements. However, if your system does not meet the minimum requirements of ImageGlass 9, you may choose to remain on version 8.

While you can continue using ImageGlass 8, it's strongly recommended to transition to ImageGlass 9 to ensure compatibility with newer systems and to access the latest features and improvements. However, if your system does not meet the minimum requirements of ImageGlass 9, you may choose to remain on version 8. What will happen if a vulnerability is discovered in version 8?

In the event of a vulnerability being discovered in version 8, there will be no public updates or patches released to address it. Users concerned about security may opt for the Paid Support service, where updates addressing vulnerabilities can be provided for a fee. For more information on Paid Support, please visit our support page.

In the event of a vulnerability being discovered in version 8, there will be no public updates or patches released to address it. Users concerned about security may opt for the Paid Support service, where updates addressing vulnerabilities can be provided for a fee. For more information on Paid Support, please visit our support page. I don't like ImageGlass 9 for various reasons. Are there any alternatives?

Certainly! There are numerous alternative image viewing applications available. Feel free to explore and select the one that best suits your preferences and workflow to ensure your continued satisfaction and productivity. 😊