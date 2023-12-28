Versie 9.0.9 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen, de tweede update sinds de officiele 9.0-release. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changelog (since ImageGlass 9.0.8.1208): Improvements: Updated Magick.NET to v13.5.0

Lowered Windows version requirement: Windows 10/11 64-bit version 1809 (build 17763) or later

Unchecked "Enable image transition effect" setting by default (#1744, #1770, #1791)

Hid zoom information on title bar if there is no image Bugfixes: Fixed an issue where the image displayed squashed depending on the window size (version 9.0.8 only) (#1716, #1762, #1786, #1789, #1794)

Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not show the first and the last image in the list when holding navigation arrow keys with setting "Loop back to the first image when reaching the end of the image list" unchecked (#1754)

Fixed an issue where the app window did not maintain between launches (#1790)

Fixed an issue where ImageGlass could not display the correct image after rotating and cropping (#1780)

Fixed an issue where the image stayed in screen when deleting the last image in the list (#837)

Fixed an issue where Gallery did not reload when deleting the last image in the list (#1763)

Fixed an issue where users could not use decimal number for custom zoom value (#1774)

Fixed an issue where using Zoom In/Out buttons on toolbar ignored zoom levels setting (#1778)

Fixed an issue where zooming by hotkeys did not follow zoom levels setting (#1756)

Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not respect the "Last Write Time" image order (#1747)

Fixed an issue where Toolbar and Gallery panel appeared again after quitting from Full screen mode (#1705)

Fixed an issue where users could not use igconfig.default.json or igconfig.admin.json files for app configuration (#1773)

or files for app configuration (#1773) Fixed an issue where Gallery metadata caching process caused high disk usage

Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not update the background color correctly when switching between dark/light mode

Attempted to fix an issue where ImageGlass showed error 0xC000000D on Windows Server 2019 (#1771)