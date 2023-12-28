Versie 9.0.9 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen, de tweede update sinds de officiele 9.0-release. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changelog (since ImageGlass 9.0.8.1208):Improvements:
Bugfixes:
- Updated Magick.NET to v13.5.0
- Lowered Windows version requirement: Windows 10/11 64-bit version 1809 (build 17763) or later
- Unchecked "Enable image transition effect" setting by default (#1744, #1770, #1791)
- Hid zoom information on title bar if there is no image
- Fixed an issue where the image displayed squashed depending on the window size (version 9.0.8 only) (#1716, #1762, #1786, #1789, #1794)
- Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not show the first and the last image in the list when holding navigation arrow keys with setting "Loop back to the first image when reaching the end of the image list" unchecked (#1754)
- Fixed an issue where the app window did not maintain between launches (#1790)
- Fixed an issue where ImageGlass could not display the correct image after rotating and cropping (#1780)
- Fixed an issue where the image stayed in screen when deleting the last image in the list (#837)
- Fixed an issue where Gallery did not reload when deleting the last image in the list (#1763)
- Fixed an issue where users could not use decimal number for custom zoom value (#1774)
- Fixed an issue where using Zoom In/Out buttons on toolbar ignored zoom levels setting (#1778)
- Fixed an issue where zooming by hotkeys did not follow zoom levels setting (#1756)
- Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not respect the "Last Write Time" image order (#1747)
- Fixed an issue where Toolbar and Gallery panel appeared again after quitting from Full screen mode (#1705)
- Fixed an issue where users could not use
igconfig.default.jsonor
igconfig.admin.jsonfiles for app configuration (#1773)
- Fixed an issue where Gallery metadata caching process caused high disk usage
- Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not update the background color correctly when switching between dark/light mode
- Attempted to fix an issue where ImageGlass showed error
0xC000000Don Windows Server 2019 (#1771)
Changelog (since ImageGlass 9.0.7.1125):Improvements:
Bugfixes:
- MSI installer:
- Added support for auto-detecting WebView2 Runtime and showing a message if user does not have it installed (#1722, #1724)
- Changed the WebView2 user data location from the app config folder to
%LocalAppData%\ImageGlass\<version>\Webview2_Data\
- Added WebView2 Runtime information in About dialog
- Added support for copying version information in About dialog (#1730)
- Improved image interpolation setting (#1716):
- Always uses
NearestNeighborwhen zoom factor is 100%
- Updated the setting
When zoom ≤ 100%to
When zoom < 100%
- Removed in-app message for all window modes (#1739)
- Added + and - numpad key together with =, - as default zooming hotkeys
- Added a message in app settings where user select
Current monitor profileoption for Color management to tell them ImageGlass does not auto-update monitor color profile when moving between monitors (#1709)
- Removed the Save/Save As context button on the toolbar when users edit the image
- Updated the default toolbar buttons to make it similar to version 8 (#1648)
- Renamed
Page navigationtool to
Frame navigationtool, and its menu name from
MnuPageNavto
MnuFrameNav
- Added
.avifto the
SingleFrameFormats(#1735)
- Enabled "Maximize" button in Window Fit mode
- Fixed an issue where the functionality of Zoom In and Zoom Out button on toolbar was swapped (#1704)
- Fixed an issue where the style of Full Screen button on toolbar was not updated after exiting Full Screen mode (#1729)
- Fixed an issue where user could not increase the slideshow interval (#1728)
- Fixed an issue where user could not run ImageGlass as Administrator because WebView2 could not write data to the installed directory (#1725)
- Fixed an issue where scroll wheel didn't work if "Scroll inactive windows when I hover over them" is disabled in Windows settings (#1723)
- Fixed an issue where the image was blurry at 100% zoom (#1701, #1716, #1736, #1737)
- Fixed an issue where ImageGlass window was flickering when manually resizing Window Fit mode (#1720)
- Fixed an issue where user could not minimize ImageGlass window in Window Fit mode (#1741)
- Fixed an issue where ARM64 build did not work (#1717)
- Fixed an issue where user could not zoom the SVG image with WebView2 by mouse wheel due to JSON parsing error (#1743)
- Fixed an issue where frame size was not render correctly when viewing separately
- Fixed an issue where users could not save tool settings
- Fixed an issue where image was blinking when switching between images
- Fixed an issue where setting
EnableImageTransitiondid not apply for Slideshow mode
- Fixed an issue where image file created by Save As function did not appear in the Gallery