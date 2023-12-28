Software-update: ImageGlass 9.0.9

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 9.0.9 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen, de tweede update sinds de officiele 9.0-release. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changelog (since ImageGlass 9.0.8.1208):

Improvements:
  • Updated Magick.NET to v13.5.0
  • Lowered Windows version requirement: Windows 10/11 64-bit version 1809 (build 17763) or later
  • Unchecked "Enable image transition effect" setting by default (#1744, #1770, #1791)
  • Hid zoom information on title bar if there is no image
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the image displayed squashed depending on the window size (version 9.0.8 only) (#1716, #1762, #1786, #1789, #1794)
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not show the first and the last image in the list when holding navigation arrow keys with setting "Loop back to the first image when reaching the end of the image list" unchecked (#1754)
  • Fixed an issue where the app window did not maintain between launches (#1790)
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass could not display the correct image after rotating and cropping (#1780)
  • Fixed an issue where the image stayed in screen when deleting the last image in the list (#837)
  • Fixed an issue where Gallery did not reload when deleting the last image in the list (#1763)
  • Fixed an issue where users could not use decimal number for custom zoom value (#1774)
  • Fixed an issue where using Zoom In/Out buttons on toolbar ignored zoom levels setting (#1778)
  • Fixed an issue where zooming by hotkeys did not follow zoom levels setting (#1756)
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not respect the "Last Write Time" image order (#1747)
  • Fixed an issue where Toolbar and Gallery panel appeared again after quitting from Full screen mode (#1705)
  • Fixed an issue where users could not use igconfig.default.json or igconfig.admin.json files for app configuration (#1773)
  • Fixed an issue where Gallery metadata caching process caused high disk usage
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass did not update the background color correctly when switching between dark/light mode
  • Attempted to fix an issue where ImageGlass showed error 0xC000000D on Windows Server 2019 (#1771)

Changelog (since ImageGlass 9.0.7.1125):

Improvements:
  • MSI installer:
    • Added support for Windows Server 2019 x64 (#1711)
    • Added support for installing as system wide app for all users (#1708)
  • Added support for auto-detecting WebView2 Runtime and showing a message if user does not have it installed (#1722, #1724)
  • Changed the WebView2 user data location from the app config folder to %LocalAppData%\ImageGlass\<version>\Webview2_Data\
  • Added WebView2 Runtime information in About dialog
  • Added support for copying version information in About dialog (#1730)
  • Improved image interpolation setting (#1716):
    • Always uses NearestNeighbor when zoom factor is 100%
    • Updated the setting When zoom ≤ 100% to When zoom < 100%
  • Removed in-app message for all window modes (#1739)
  • Added + and - numpad key together with =, - as default zooming hotkeys
  • Added a message in app settings where user select Current monitor profile option for Color management to tell them ImageGlass does not auto-update monitor color profile when moving between monitors (#1709)
  • Removed the Save/Save As context button on the toolbar when users edit the image
  • Updated the default toolbar buttons to make it similar to version 8 (#1648)
  • Renamed Page navigation tool to Frame navigation tool, and its menu name from MnuPageNav to MnuFrameNav
  • Added .avif to the SingleFrameFormats (#1735)
  • Enabled "Maximize" button in Window Fit mode
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the functionality of Zoom In and Zoom Out button on toolbar was swapped (#1704)
  • Fixed an issue where the style of Full Screen button on toolbar was not updated after exiting Full Screen mode (#1729)
  • Fixed an issue where user could not increase the slideshow interval (#1728)
  • Fixed an issue where user could not run ImageGlass as Administrator because WebView2 could not write data to the installed directory (#1725)
  • Fixed an issue where scroll wheel didn't work if "Scroll inactive windows when I hover over them" is disabled in Windows settings (#1723)
  • Fixed an issue where the image was blurry at 100% zoom (#1701, #1716, #1736, #1737)
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass window was flickering when manually resizing Window Fit mode (#1720)
  • Fixed an issue where user could not minimize ImageGlass window in Window Fit mode (#1741)
  • Fixed an issue where ARM64 build did not work (#1717)
  • Fixed an issue where user could not zoom the SVG image with WebView2 by mouse wheel due to JSON parsing error (#1743)
  • Fixed an issue where frame size was not render correctly when viewing separately
  • Fixed an issue where users could not save tool settings
  • Fixed an issue where image was blinking when switching between images
  • Fixed an issue where setting EnableImageTransition did not apply for Slideshow mode
  • Fixed an issue where image file created by Save As function did not appear in the Gallery

Versienummer 9.0.9.1230
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-12-2023 21:30 19

28-12-2023 • 21:30

19

Bron: ImageGlass

Update-historie

31-07 ImageGlass 9.6.0 0
17-05 ImageGlass 9.5.0 10
02-01 ImageGlass 9.4.1 0
13-12 ImageGlass 9.4.0 0
05-'25 ImageGlass 9.3.0 0
12-'24 ImageGlass 9.2.0 0
07-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.8 5
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.7 4
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.6 4
04-'24 ImageGlass 9.0.11 0
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_Thanatos_ 29 december 2023 11:23
Misschien ben ik ouderwets, maar dit ziet er uit als een image viewer die uit de kluiten gewassen is geraakt. Zoals zoveel viewers. Er zijn bijna geen viewers meer die:

1. Flitsend snel opstarten zonder een sloot aan frameworks mee te laden. De applicatie kan daarvoor dus ook niet te groot zijn. een MB of 2-3 is zat voor iets als een viewer. Dus geen .NET, geen Java, geen Electron, geen Qt, maar gewoon bare metal win32/win64.
2. Een cleane interface hebben, geen poespas, geen editing zooi, geen 10 miljard knoppen. Alleen het nodige.
3. Switchen tussen browsen en viewen, en browsen is dan gewoon een lijst bestanden met de foto ernaast. Gewoon alleen dat, geen rommel verder erbij.
4. Incremental display, dus foto's weergeven zoals een browser, en dan tijdens het laden naar de volgende foto kunnen gaan. De meeste viewers hebben dit niet en voelen daardoor traag als je snel van foto wil wisselen.

Alleen ACDSee Classic, maar die is oud en werkt slecht met HDPI schermen. Dat bestond toen nog niet.
James RB @_Thanatos_29 december 2023 14:51
Probeer de classic viewer van Windows 7. Die zit nog gewoon in Windows 11, je moet 'm alleen even weer aanzetten: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2YXSlABZ8o
_Thanatos_ @James RB29 december 2023 14:57
Die heeft geen incremental display, iirc, maar bovenal geen mogelijkheid om gewoon door een directory heen te scrollen (als lijst met files dus) met de foto ernaast. Die ik denk dat die weer iets té simpel is :)
Cerberus_tm @James RB1 januari 2024 18:43
Hmm ik gebruik nog gewoon Irfan View? Die is nog altijd net zo snel als 15 jaar geleden.
beerse
@_Thanatos_29 december 2023 17:12
Hier in huis heb ik nog steeds google-s picasa en die installeer ik ook nog steeds in w11.
Dat google ze niet meer onderhoudt en vooral de interface die ze naar internet/google gebruikt niet meer werkt is misschien wel een pluspunt.

Verder heb ik naast imageglass ook honeyview (betere msWindows/fileexploder integratie), xnviewmp (compatibel met linux) en irfanview (vooral voor batch-verwerking) geïnstalleerd staan. Elk met eigen voordeel en nadeel, ik kan nog steeds niet kiezen. Met als ranzig bijverschijnsel dat de ms-foto-viewer iets te vaak als default boven komt drijven...
darkjeric @beerse3 januari 2024 09:48
Grappig, ik gebruik ook nog steeds Picasa voornamelijk door de no-bs viewer. De browse-interface begint wel wat oubollig aan te doen ondertussen. :)

Moet zeggen dat deze ImageGlass v9 wel dicht in de buurt komt als vervanger. Je kan nagenoeg alles aan de interface wijzigen of verbergen waardoor je de viewer van Picasa heel dicht kunt benaderen, maar wel met betere performance bij snel doorscrollen van afbeeldingen. Misschien is dit wel het moment dat ik na ca. 10 jaar eindelijk van Picasa afgeraak? :Y)
Ospo @_Thanatos_30 december 2023 10:01
Het voldoet niet aan al jouw punten maar ik kan JPEGView zeker aanraden. Werkt super snel, zonder bloat, open source en portable. https://github.com/sylikc/jpegview
Rennie @_Thanatos_30 december 2023 11:50
Ik ben ook altijd op zoek naar kleine en snelle imageviewers. Honeyview is vrij goed. Klein en weinig editing opties. Kan ook alle borders etc uitschakelen. Echter laatst weer eens de meeste recente ACDSee Free geinstalleerd. Lijkt nog steeds de snelste. Vooral ook omdat ACDSee niet pauzeert en het hele image eerst wil laden als je al naar de volgende wil gaan veel image viewers maakt dit traag als je snel door wil scrollen en vooral als je High Res images hebt. Het doet volgens mij ook nog steeds aan cache in front and behind voor sneller inladen wat heel veel image viewers niet doen.
Cerberus_tm @Rennie1 januari 2024 18:47
Dit zijn goede tips! Merk je veel verschil met b.v. Irfan View?
Jow1 @_Thanatos_30 december 2023 18:00
Deze komt aardig in de buurt, supersnel.

download: FastStone Image Viewer 7.8
Zwaai Haai 29 december 2023 11:03
Ziet er in ieder geval soepeler werkend uit dan Win11 's ingebouwd image vieuwer!
Roel1966 29 december 2023 23:19
Voor even snel een foto te bekijken gebruik ik gewoon de eigen Windows Foto app die toch al voor geinstalleerd staat. Vind het dan onzin om daarvoor een extra programma te gaan installeren omdat ik toch al het echte bewerken via Photoshop doe.
beerse
@Roel19663 januari 2024 10:02
Voor even snel een foto heb je misschien gelijk, al gebruik ik daarvoor in de regel de preview van de file-exploder voor.

Voor even snel fotos (let op: meervoud) is picasa nog steeds superieur: 1 foto in een directory openen en daarna met het scrolwiel van de muis (op de ikoontjes onderaan het scherm) er door heen racen. Als je goed kijkt zie je dat ze begint met de opgeblazen thumbnail/ikoon en dat zo snel mogelijk aanvult.
Roel1966 @beerse3 januari 2024 18:16
al gebruik ik daarvoor in de regel de preview van de file-exploder voor.
Moet bekennen dat ik dat ook veelal wel doe via verkenner maar om dan even snel de foto in het groot te bekijken gebruik ik vaak gewoon de eigen foto app van Windows.
Fireshade 29 december 2023 00:24
Goede tip dit, maar eens uitproberen.
sweetdude @Fireshade29 december 2023 09:15
Ik gebruik hem al een tijdje als simpele foto browser en screenshot bewerker. Het ziet er netjes en gelikt uit. Bij IrfanView ergerde ik mij altijd aan het windows 98 gevoel.
Cerberus_tm @sweetdude1 januari 2024 18:51
Hmm waar ergerde je je dan aan? Bij mij werkt Irfan snel en prima.
sweetdude @Cerberus_tm2 januari 2024 09:12
Het programma werkt ook prima, alleen de interface is echt niet meer van deze tijd.
Cerberus_tm @sweetdude4 januari 2024 06:12
Wat is er dan niet goed aan?

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