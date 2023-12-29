Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.6.ROR2

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de RDX Quikstor-back-upproducten van Overland Tandberg. Ook zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.6, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.6, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • ADM Kernel Extensions
    • Photo Gallery 3
    • VirtualBox
    • VirtualBox Extension Pack
What's New:
  • ADM 4.2.6 introduces support for WORM in shared folders on Btrfs volumes which can safeguard data from modification, deletion or renaming of files within a set retention period.
    • WORM System Requirements: 52, 53, 54, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Gen2, Lockerstor Pro, Flashstor.
  • ADM 4.2.6 now can record suspicious IPs. When the risk detection greylist is enabled, ADM will automatically block potentially harmful IP addresses and add them to the risk detection greylist.
Change log:
  • Optimized the ADM thumbnail mechanism and uses it with the updated versions of AiFoto 3 and PhotoGallery 3 to enhance the performance of thumbnail creation when uploading photos.
  • OpenSSL package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-0464, CVE-2023-0465, CVE-2023-0466, CVE-2023-2650, CVE-2023-3446, CVE-2023-3817, CVE-2023-4807. (AS-2023-014)
  • Modified the IPv6 address generation mechanism to enhance the privacy and security of IPv6 addresses.
  • Users can now choose to automatically eject an external device after a backup job is complete.
  • A new destination folder can be created when selecting 1 on 1 folder synchronization in a backup job in Backup and Restore to back up files to a local ASUSTOR NAS.
  • External backup now works properly using external hard drives that have multiple partitions created.
  • System information event logs now record rsync connections.
  • Some quick guide page designs optimized.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Certificate Manager bug fixes.
  • Notification bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.6.ROR2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-12-2023 09:36
11 • submitter: DeRinus

29-12-2023 • 09:36

11

Submitter: DeRinus

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

03-08 Asustor ADM 5.1.4.RJV2 5
09-06 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RI81 1
27-04 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RGO1 1
26-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.REO1 0
03-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.RE31 4
22-12 Asustor ADM 5.1.1.RCI1 3
11-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RN42 0
10-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RMG1 20
05-'25 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 7
05-'25 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Asustor Nimbustor 2 (AS5402T)

vanaf € 409,10

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor AS7004T

vanaf € 1.220,12

Alles over dit product

Asustor AS-202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS-202TE

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-204TE

geen prijs bekend

2.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-302T

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-304T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-602T

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-604T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS1002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS4002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS4004T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5004T

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS5102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6202T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS6204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6302T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6404T

geen prijs bekend

Meer producten en artikelen
Nas Asustor

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
11
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Globefrotter 29 december 2023 11:01
"ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM".

Wanneer je een NAS hebt met een capaciteit van 36TB, waar laat je dat allemaal wanneer je dat moet 'back-uppen'?
Beetje onhandig: ik heb juist een (RAID) NAS om alles te 'back-uppen'..... 8-)
kwaakvaak_v2 @Globefrotter29 december 2023 11:12
tja een NAS als enige backup is nooit verstandig als het belangrijke data. Maar net als veel mensen heb jij gok ik geen 36TB aan data die 100% onmisbaar / onvervangbaar is :)

Data die wel onmisbaar is kun je altijd nog op relatief goedkope cold storage cloud oplossingen. Zelf heb ik 20 jaar aan foto's opgeslagen op Amazon Photo's, wat bij het Prime abonnement zit. Tot op heden is het unlimited nog steeds unlimited.
Globefrotter @kwaakvaak_v229 december 2023 11:27
Tja, 'onmisbaar' is natuurlijk zeer relatief....
Wij hebben de hele wereld bereisd en ik heb heel veel foto's gemaakt. Elke verre reis levert al gauw tot ca. 6000 foto's op. Alles in RAW. Dat kost heel veel ruimte....
Videopac @Globefrotter29 december 2023 12:36
RAID =/= back-up
mutley69 @Videopac29 december 2023 13:39
Inderdaad er is zoiets als raid-rot. Enkel met ZFS en BTRFS kan je dat detecteren en soms (meestal) verhelpen.
downtime @Globefrotter29 december 2023 11:24
Als jij je hele budget investeert in een NAS en niks voor een backup over hebt dan is dat jouw eigen keuze. Je zult gewoon moeten accepteren dat de boel een keer kapot kan gaan.

Het is niet de zorg van Asus. Die hebben jou eraan herinnerd dat er risico is en dat een backup een goed idee is. Dat is al meer dan ze verplicht waren.
Robbierut4 @Globefrotter29 december 2023 11:46
Beetje onhandig: ik heb juist een (RAID) NAS om alles te 'back-uppen'..... 8-)
Als je NAS je backup is, heb je dus de data ook nog op de originele plek staan.
Mocht er dus iets mis gaan met je NAS, ben je niet al je data kwijt.

Is je NAS de enige plek waar die data staat, sorry, maar dan vraag je er ook wel om.
mjl @Globefrotter29 december 2023 18:16
Op je backup NAS of koop een oude server en stop die vol met oude 4TB schijven.
MisterT2006 29 december 2023 11:18
Gewoon een disclaimer dat zij niet verantwoordelijk zijn voor dataverlies mocht er onverhoopt iets gebeuren.
Heb persoonlijk met geen van mijn nassen ooit problemen gehad met updates maar het kan verkeren.
Dat terzijde gewoon je echt belangrijke data op meerdere plaatsen opslaan en natuurlijk encrypted.
phpnuker @MisterT200629 december 2023 13:48
Volledig mee eens.
mjl @MisterT200629 december 2023 18:14
Bij QNAP wordt dit ook bij elke update geroepen, nou maak ik meestal een backup voordat ik een update doe maar nog nooit gehad dat ik data verloren ben bij een update.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.