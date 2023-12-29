Software-update: KiCad 7.0.10

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.10 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor
  • Fix net highlighting when signal contains '/' character. #15212
  • Fix incorrect variable expansion when printing out to PDF. #16026
  • Fix incorrect rotation of symbol text in text boxes. #16027
  • Fix corrupted text box in symbol with multiple units. #15994
  • Fix incorrect arc orientation when loading legacy schematics. #16048
  • Restore the bus selection behavior of the schematic net highlight tool. #15388
  • Fix broken schematic net highlighting. #16131
  • Fix unconnected schematic net highlighting issue. #16218
  • Fix ODBC library crash in schematic editor opening added symbol in the symbol editor. #16090
  • Fix crash when pressing insert after adding then entering a hierarchical sheet. #16168
  • Fix broken symbol reference designators on paste special. #15981
  • Fix crash on save after pasting symbols in schematic editor. #16300
  • Fix crash when duplicating and editing a hierarchical label. #16264
Symbol Editor
  • Enforce symbol name not being empty. #15859
  • Fix compatibility with some old symbol libraries.
  • Fix invalid string compare in IBIS parser. #16223
  • Do not clear sheet pin highlighting when selecting or deselecting selected hierarchical sheets. #16139
  • Prevent opening symbol library and label properties dialogs simultaneously which causes a crash after closing the dialogs. #16112
  • Fix undo for wire operations. #16216
Simulator Board Editor
  • Fix improper rotation of footprint when using swap command. #16025
  • Fix hang when pressing the move layer up shortcut key when no copper layer is visible. #16019
  • Fix broken thermal reliefs on copper pour. #16024
  • Fix incorrect DRC marker positions. #16029
  • Router performance improvements.
  • Fix crash when creating an array of footprint fields. #16088
  • Fix broken STEP export for certain models. #15485
  • Fix old python examples and a compatibility issue. #16158
  • Fix crash when using custom DRC rule with rule area and hole_to_hole constraint. #16230
  • Prevent slivers on copper fill. #16182
  • Import a few more rules from Altium board files. #15585
  • Fill empty zones when auto-fill is on. #16234
  • Update GenCAD export to handle arbitrary outline. #15961
  • Plot footprint edge cuts in PDF drill map file. #15247
  • Fix crash when deleting measurement in a footprint. #16315
  • Draw locked shape shadows using continuous lines. #16327
  • Crash when activating clearance resolution or constraints resolution dialogs. #16335
Gerber Viewer
  • Fix issues related to comments and primitives in macros. #16049
3D Viewer macOS

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-12-2023 18:43 2

29-12-2023 • 18:43

2

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

23-07 KiCad 10.0.5 0
21-06 KiCad 10.0.4 8
16-05 KiCad 10.0.3 0
09-05 KiCad 10.0.2 0
16-04 KiCad 10.0.1 5
20-03 KiCad 10.0.0 0
16-03 KiCad 9.0.8 1
02-01 KiCad 9.0.7 9
10-'25 KiCad 9.0.6 0
10-'25 KiCad 9.0.5 11
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Lord Anubis 29 december 2023 21:53
Mooi programma; hoop alleen dat er snel wat belangrijke functies er bij komen zoals
2e project openen
Meerdere schema’s (niet hiërarchie ) kan bewerken in 1 project.
styno
2 januari 2024 12:05
'Platte' ontwerpen (zo heet dat in KiCAD) kunnen met een omweg reeds in KiCAD gemaakt worden maar het moet makkelijker worden in versie 8:

Expected Jan. 31st 2024.

COMMON FEATURES:
SVG export improvements
Start up splash screen
Alternate hot keys
Windows arm64 support
EasyEDA project importer
ERC and DRC from command line interface (JSON output)

SCHEMATIC:
Support flat hierarchy multiple file designs
Object property panel for schematic and symbol library editors
Highlighted net navigator panel
Search panel
Internal bill of materials (BOM) tool
Object grid alignment in schematic and symbol library editors
Nested symbol inheritance
Tool to check for symbol library differences in schematic
Cadence Allegro PCB Designer netlist exporter
SVG and DXF import in schematic and symbol editors
CADSTAR symbol library importer
Altium symbol library importer
Eagle symbol library importer
Symbol editor library tree preview
Symbol library file changer watcher
Symbol library editor migrate third party and legacy libraries
Differential cursors in sumulator
Import LTSpice schematics
Major SPICE simulator improvements (FFT, S-parameters, Fourier, etc.)
Editable power symbols

BOARD:
Tool to check for footprint library changes in PCB editor
Altium footprint library importer
Import SolidWorks PCB files
Do not populate flag for position file export
Allow connectivity to graphics shapes on copper layers
Interactive meander tuning
STEP export improvements
Footprint editor properties panel
Footprint editor library tree preview
CADSTAR foorprint library importer

MISC:
Major 3D viewer improvements

Uit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qbjNLV-h14

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