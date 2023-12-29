Versie 7.0.10 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix hidden text orientation when SVG plot is mirrored. #15422
- Match mirror state between hidden and text when plotting to PDF. #16066
- Fix bad outline font glyphs when ligatures apply.
- Don’t copy hidden files and folders when creating project from template. #16093
- Do not store twice files with extension .gm when archiving project.
- Warn when installing PCM local package that is incompatible. #14243
Symbol Editor
- Fix net highlighting when signal contains '/' character. #15212
- Fix incorrect variable expansion when printing out to PDF. #16026
- Fix incorrect rotation of symbol text in text boxes. #16027
- Fix corrupted text box in symbol with multiple units. #15994
- Fix incorrect arc orientation when loading legacy schematics. #16048
- Restore the bus selection behavior of the schematic net highlight tool. #15388
- Fix broken schematic net highlighting. #16131
- Fix unconnected schematic net highlighting issue. #16218
- Fix ODBC library crash in schematic editor opening added symbol in the symbol editor. #16090
- Fix crash when pressing insert after adding then entering a hierarchical sheet. #16168
- Fix broken symbol reference designators on paste special. #15981
- Fix crash on save after pasting symbols in schematic editor. #16300
- Fix crash when duplicating and editing a hierarchical label. #16264
Simulator
- Enforce symbol name not being empty. #15859
- Fix compatibility with some old symbol libraries.
- Fix invalid string compare in IBIS parser. #16223
- Do not clear sheet pin highlighting when selecting or deselecting selected hierarchical sheets. #16139
- Prevent opening symbol library and label properties dialogs simultaneously which causes a crash after closing the dialogs. #16112
- Fix undo for wire operations. #16216
Board Editor
- Allow returning to empty value in spice model editor. #15871
- Support empty strings in line with keywords in IBIS models.
Gerber Viewer
- Fix improper rotation of footprint when using swap command. #16025
- Fix hang when pressing the move layer up shortcut key when no copper layer is visible. #16019
- Fix broken thermal reliefs on copper pour. #16024
- Fix incorrect DRC marker positions. #16029
- Router performance improvements.
- Fix crash when creating an array of footprint fields. #16088
- Fix broken STEP export for certain models. #15485
- Fix old python examples and a compatibility issue. #16158
- Fix crash when using custom DRC rule with rule area and hole_to_hole constraint. #16230
- Prevent slivers on copper fill. #16182
- Import a few more rules from Altium board files. #15585
- Fill empty zones when auto-fill is on. #16234
- Update GenCAD export to handle arbitrary outline. #15961
- Plot footprint edge cuts in PDF drill map file. #15247
- Fix crash when deleting measurement in a footprint. #16315
- Draw locked shape shadows using continuous lines. #16327
- Crash when activating clearance resolution or constraints resolution dialogs. #16335
3D Viewer
- Fix issues related to comments and primitives in macros. #16049
macOS
- Fix a crash when changing preferences. #16059
- Fix incorrect display of mirrored polygon on bottom layer. #15706
- Fix incorrect display of text boxes.
- Fix display of single face shells.