KiCad logo (79 pix)Slechts een dag na het verschijnen van versie 8.0.9 van KiCad is ook versie 9.0.0 uitgekomen. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 9.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Version 9.0.0 Released

The KiCad project is proud to announce the release of the next major version of KiCad. Version 9 is packed with new features, improvements, and hundreds of bug fixes. We hope you enjoy the new version! In accordance with the KiCad stable release policy, version 8 of KiCad will no longer be actively maintained, and we will release bug fix versions of KiCad 9.x over the next year as we develop new features for KiCad 10.

Source repository contributions

KiCad 9 was built with changes and additions from hundreds of developers, translators, library contributors, and documentation submitters. There were 4,870 unique commits made that changed code and translations, which was roughly equivalent to Version 8. Our annual development cycle continues to provide regular major releases for our user base and attract new contributors and sponsors.

Improvements to the official KiCad libraries

2024 was another big year for the KiCad library team. With the help of six new librarians joining the effort, the library gained almost 1500 new symbols, 750 new footprints, and 132 new 3D models along with thousands of updates to fix or improve existing parts. The team processed over 2309 merge requests. With even more people helping this year, the team is able to address issues more quickly and has been driving down the backlog of pending merge requests. We are excited to see so many contributors join the library team and accelerate the library’s growth.

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 9.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

08-05 KiCad 9.0.2 0
31-03 KiCad 9.0.1 10
20-02 KiCad 9.0.0 7
19-02 KiCad 8.0.9 9
13-01 KiCad 8.0.8 3
04-12 KiCad 8.0.7 0
15-10 KiCad 8.0.6 2
08-09 KiCad 8.0.5 4
07-'24 KiCad 8.0.4 0
06-'24 KiCad 8.0.3 0
Meer historie

koelpasta 20 februari 2025 17:04
Dit is echt een geweldig programma voor hobbyprojecten. Heb er met succes een paar bordjes mee gemaakt.
Knappa @koelpasta20 februari 2025 18:14
Hoe heb je dit leren gebruiken? Ik zou zelf wat kleine dingen willen proberen, maar kom niet echt op een goeie tutorial via youtube voor een leek.
koelpasta @Knappa20 februari 2025 19:27
Tja, al dit soort paketten (ook de professionele) zijn een grote ton met gereedschappen.
Ik heb eerder al wat met eagle en autocad gedaan dus ik wist een beetje wat ik van kicad moest verwachten (ze doen een aantal dingen wel iets anders, maar als je dat eenmaal weet is het geen grote horde).
Maar goed, ja, youtube tutorials enzo, maar je hebt ook gewoon algemene kennis nodig van electronica en van board design. Wat is een trace, hoe dik moet ie wel of niet zijn, wat is een pad, een via, een plane. En het is ook handig om wat algemene CAD kennis op te doen. Om de een of andere reden hebben zich in de CAD wereld heel andere standaarden qua UI genesteld waardoor het even wennen is ten opzichte van vrijwel alle andere type applicaties. Het is vooral veel proberen en doorzetten.

Wat je mischien niet weet en niet verwacht is dat je ontzettend veel gaat annoteren en ander voorbereidend werk gaat doen, nog voordat je je schema en/of pcb gaat ontwerpen. Je moet de juiste conponenten vinden/maken en weten te gebruiken, etc. Maar dit is dus niet uniek aan kicad, al dit soort programma's zijn redelijk obscuur en veel van de methodes die je gebruikt zijn er door de jaren heen ingeslepen in het wereldje. Kortom, je moet het veel doen, veel tutorials kijken en veel afkijken. En dan heb je nog forums waar je vragen kunt stellen.
SnobbleCream @Knappa21 februari 2025 10:05
Zelf heb ik het geleerd via de videotutorials van Phils Lab (bijvoorbeeld: YouTube: KiCad 6 STM32 PCB Design Full Tutorial - Phil's Lab #65). Hij loopt hier door het hele proces van het tekenen van een PCB en legt alles goed uit, zowel hoe je de PCB ontwerpt als hoe je KiCad gebruikt.

Hij gebruikt wel een iets oudere versie van KiCad (deze is van KiCad 6, er zullen vast videos van nieuwere versies zijn, daarnaast is de UI ook weer niet zó drastisch anders).

Hij heeft ook videos over Altium, maar de ontwerpprincipes die hij daar gebruikt zijn uiteraard onafhankelijk van de CAD software.
Luftbanana @koelpasta20 februari 2025 18:26
Is het ook goed bruikbaar in een professionele elektronica manufacturing omgeving, denk je? Wat zouden de tekortkomingen zijn als je grootschalig aan de slag zou gaan? :)
koelpasta @Luftbanana20 februari 2025 19:16
Ja hoor, zeker voor kleinere projecten. Voor grotere ontwikkelomgevingen wil je graag aansluiting bij bepaalde pro libraries en mischien ook meer aansluiting met andere programma's etc, maar als je dat niet nodig hebt en meer een one-off ding wilt ontwerpen dan is dit erg geschikt.

En het is gewoon gratis te downloaden, dus je kunt het letterlijk nu uitproberen.

owndampu @Luftbanana23 februari 2025 19:53
Ik kan zeker bevestigen dat het professioneel te gebruiken is, doen we op mijn werk :)

