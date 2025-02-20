Slechts een dag na het verschijnen van versie 8.0.9 van KiCad is ook versie 9.0.0 uitgekomen. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 9.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The KiCad project is proud to announce the release of the next major version of KiCad. Version 9 is packed with new features, improvements, and hundreds of bug fixes. We hope you enjoy the new version! In accordance with the KiCad stable release policy, version 8 of KiCad will no longer be actively maintained, and we will release bug fix versions of KiCad 9.x over the next year as we develop new features for KiCad 10.

KiCad 9 was built with changes and additions from hundreds of developers, translators, library contributors, and documentation submitters. There were 4,870 unique commits made that changed code and translations, which was roughly equivalent to Version 8. Our annual development cycle continues to provide regular major releases for our user base and attract new contributors and sponsors.

2024 was another big year for the KiCad library team. With the help of six new librarians joining the effort, the library gained almost 1500 new symbols, 750 new footprints, and 132 new 3D models along with thousands of updates to fix or improve existing parts. The team processed over 2309 merge requests. With even more people helping this year, the team is able to address issues more quickly and has been driving down the backlog of pending merge requests. We are excited to see so many contributors join the library team and accelerate the library’s growth.