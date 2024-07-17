Software-update: KiCad 8.0.4

KiCad logo (79 pix)De vierde update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.4 ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor
  • Fix crash when symbol updated while field editor open. #18115
  • Incremental connectivity fails to update subgraph when removing power symbol. #17984
  • Store sub-sheets at correct location when importing Eagle schematic with multiple pages. #17785
  • Fix symbol browser performance issue with ODB library. #18159
  • Handle symbol DNP attribute correctly in symbol field editor. #18005
  • Propagate netclasses correctly through hierarchical pins in connectivity algorithm. #17797
  • Resolve netclasses correctly. #18173
  • Fix issues that can crash the editor on closing.
  • Respect schematic settings for hidden pins. #17941
  • Resolve worksheet variables in symbol fields. #17723
  • Display unit name in symbol context menu. #18285
  • Correctly propagate netclasses through hierarchical pins using incremental connectivity. #17797
Spice Simulator
  • Show correct graph when sweeping multiple DC sources. #17215
  • Show correct simulation units. #18205
  • Don’t use SI prefixes with degrees when auto-ranging. #18205
  • Correctly write phase/gain signals to workbook. #18205
  • Don’t assume AC gains will always be voltages. #18205
  • Don’t lose value of cursor checkboxes when running simulation. #18205
  • Fix power port styles when importing Altium schematic. #18209
  • Allow not internally connected pins to be stacked.
  • Fix Eagle importer incorrect symbol value field text and visibility. #18232
  • Improve error message when trying to Open non-KiCad schematic files. #18241
  • Fix excessive simulation error dialog size when error message is too long. #18195
  • Fallback to scientific notation when fixed-point strings are too long. #17890
  • Fix unhandled exception warning. #18309
Symbol Editor
  • Allow rotation of fields in derived symbols. #18003
  • Make align elements to grid correctly align pins. #18172
  • Fix crash due to null pointer dereference. #17961
  • Make first attempt to edit arc work correctly. #18307
Board Editor
  • Don’t suppress hole plotting for utility layers. #17166
  • Improve Eagle rotated text importing. #18019
  • Process clearance rules for plated holes in router. #18078
  • Fetch board finish before exporting stackup to clipboard. #17089
  • Delete tuning patterns when performing "Unroute Selected". #18065
  • Fix net inspector when sorting by name. #18087
  • Fix inconsistent track selection behavior. #17299
  • Trim trailing punctuation from documentation URLs so they function correctly. #18089
  • Fix crash after shape fillet and undo operation. #18122
  • Setup 3D canvas for footprint chooser previews. #17910
  • Don’t plot rule areas. #18133
  • Fix incorrect plot drill mark in some cases.
  • Implemented flip for tuning patterns.
  • Undo and then redo a length tuning or group operation removes the generator/group. #17595
  • Don’t generate thermal reliefs for pads that don’t intersect zone. #18174
  • Prevent importing a third party layout taking several hours. #18156
  • Fix Eagle board import bottom layer text with wrong rotation. #18175
  • Make sure polygon fill is contained within the outline when importing Altium PCB.
  • Check mask apertures on the mask layer.
  • Don’t report reasonable solder mask bridges in a net-tie footprint.
  • Render holes properly in multiple PCB layouts. #1825
  • Optimize courtyard clearance tests when moving a board. #18148
  • Ensure reserved characters are not used in Gerber field strings. #18275
  • Respect zone fill clearance in custom DRC rule "enclosedByArea". #18202
  • Show footprints in footprint chooser. #17913
  • Don’t flip alignment of non-side-specific text. #18235
  • Improve consistency of clearance line painting. #18287
  • Don’t fail automatic placement when the PCB area is defined by a footprint. #18245
  • Take footprint edge cuts into account in the board statistics. #18245
  • Fully expand all text variables in 3D output. #17768
  • Don’t list IPC-2581 import which is not supported. #17866
  • Handle pie charts in Altium import. #16895
  • Subtract all holes in board area calculation. #17905
  • Reload footprint from disk to update footprint browser preview. #7195
  • Fix crash after editing footprint on board and closing the editor. #17242
  • Handle arcs correctly in differential pair DRC. #17967
  • Handle footprint vias in Altium importer. #18194
  • Handle text boxes in Altium importer. #9468
  • Properly fill zone between knockout text. #17665
  • Fix missing via drill mark when plotting to DXF. #18282
  • Correctly import Altium "vias6" stream. #18276
  • Prevent text color changes from creating broken board files. #18368
Footprint Editor
  • Fix footprint DRC to detect pad issues. #18102
3D Viewer
  • Honor shift-key for spin buttons in 3D preview. #17541
  • Rescale canvas when dragging between displays with different scale. #17981
Command Line Interface Windows

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 8.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-07-2024 16:19 0

17-07-2024 • 16:19

0

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

31-03 KiCad 9.0.1 10
20-02 KiCad 9.0.0 7
19-02 KiCad 8.0.9 9
13-01 KiCad 8.0.8 3
04-12 KiCad 8.0.7 0
15-10 KiCad 8.0.6 2
08-09 KiCad 8.0.5 4
07-'24 KiCad 8.0.4 0
06-'24 KiCad 8.0.3 0
04-'24 KiCad 8.0.2 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

KiCad

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq