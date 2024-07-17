De vierde update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.4 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Add sorting to library tree columns. #18101
- Fix ellipse angles when importing DXF. #18121
- Improve alignment between arcs and segments and of odd-width lines in Cairo GAL.
- Improve alignment between arcs and segments and of odd-width lines on fallback rendering.
- Try harder to keep searchable text hidden in SVG exports.
- Fix crash in wxSocketBase when the event handler has been destroyed. #18234
- Support hidden footprint libraries. #18183
- Ignore hidden text fields when cross-probe zooming. #15245
- Correctly scale custom cursors for HiDPI. #16231
Spice Simulator
- Fix crash when symbol updated while field editor open. #18115
- Incremental connectivity fails to update subgraph when removing power symbol. #17984
- Store sub-sheets at correct location when importing Eagle schematic with multiple pages. #17785
- Fix symbol browser performance issue with ODB library. #18159
- Handle symbol DNP attribute correctly in symbol field editor. #18005
- Propagate netclasses correctly through hierarchical pins in connectivity algorithm. #17797
- Resolve netclasses correctly. #18173
- Fix issues that can crash the editor on closing.
- Respect schematic settings for hidden pins. #17941
- Resolve worksheet variables in symbol fields. #17723
- Display unit name in symbol context menu. #18285
- Correctly propagate netclasses through hierarchical pins using incremental connectivity. #17797
Symbol Editor
- Show correct graph when sweeping multiple DC sources. #17215
- Show correct simulation units. #18205
- Don’t use SI prefixes with degrees when auto-ranging. #18205
- Correctly write phase/gain signals to workbook. #18205
- Don’t assume AC gains will always be voltages. #18205
- Don’t lose value of cursor checkboxes when running simulation. #18205
- Fix power port styles when importing Altium schematic. #18209
- Allow not internally connected pins to be stacked.
- Fix Eagle importer incorrect symbol value field text and visibility. #18232
- Improve error message when trying to Open non-KiCad schematic files. #18241
- Fix excessive simulation error dialog size when error message is too long. #18195
- Fallback to scientific notation when fixed-point strings are too long. #17890
- Fix unhandled exception warning. #18309
Board Editor
- Allow rotation of fields in derived symbols. #18003
- Make align elements to grid correctly align pins. #18172
- Fix crash due to null pointer dereference. #17961
- Make first attempt to edit arc work correctly. #18307
Footprint Editor
- Don’t suppress hole plotting for utility layers. #17166
- Improve Eagle rotated text importing. #18019
- Process clearance rules for plated holes in router. #18078
- Fetch board finish before exporting stackup to clipboard. #17089
- Delete tuning patterns when performing "Unroute Selected". #18065
- Fix net inspector when sorting by name. #18087
- Fix inconsistent track selection behavior. #17299
- Trim trailing punctuation from documentation URLs so they function correctly. #18089
- Fix crash after shape fillet and undo operation. #18122
- Setup 3D canvas for footprint chooser previews. #17910
- Don’t plot rule areas. #18133
- Fix incorrect plot drill mark in some cases.
- Implemented flip for tuning patterns.
- Undo and then redo a length tuning or group operation removes the generator/group. #17595
- Don’t generate thermal reliefs for pads that don’t intersect zone. #18174
- Prevent importing a third party layout taking several hours. #18156
- Fix Eagle board import bottom layer text with wrong rotation. #18175
- Make sure polygon fill is contained within the outline when importing Altium PCB.
- Check mask apertures on the mask layer.
- Don’t report reasonable solder mask bridges in a net-tie footprint.
- Render holes properly in multiple PCB layouts. #1825
- Optimize courtyard clearance tests when moving a board. #18148
- Ensure reserved characters are not used in Gerber field strings. #18275
- Respect zone fill clearance in custom DRC rule "enclosedByArea". #18202
- Show footprints in footprint chooser. #17913
- Don’t flip alignment of non-side-specific text. #18235
- Improve consistency of clearance line painting. #18287
- Don’t fail automatic placement when the PCB area is defined by a footprint. #18245
- Take footprint edge cuts into account in the board statistics. #18245
- Fully expand all text variables in 3D output. #17768
- Don’t list IPC-2581 import which is not supported. #17866
- Handle pie charts in Altium import. #16895
- Subtract all holes in board area calculation. #17905
- Reload footprint from disk to update footprint browser preview. #7195
- Fix crash after editing footprint on board and closing the editor. #17242
- Handle arcs correctly in differential pair DRC. #17967
- Handle footprint vias in Altium importer. #18194
- Handle text boxes in Altium importer. #9468
- Properly fill zone between knockout text. #17665
- Fix missing via drill mark when plotting to DXF. #18282
- Correctly import Altium "vias6" stream. #18276
- Prevent text color changes from creating broken board files. #18368
3D Viewer
- Fix footprint DRC to detect pad issues. #18102
Command Line Interface
- Honor shift-key for spin buttons in 3D preview. #17541
- Rescale canvas when dragging between displays with different scale. #17981
Windows
- Obey
--drill-shape-optargument when exporting PDF. #17166
- Make sure variable overrides get synchronized to board properties. #17863
- Fix invalid ERC exclusions. #17004
- Fix crash when the
--precisionparameter units was inches.