Software-update: CCleaner 6.26

CCleaner 4.0 logo (75 pix)Piriform heeft versie 6.26 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen, en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
  • We’ve improved the Health Check flow to provide you with more details about the status of each step and we’ve added a button to rescan the issues found. In addition, the results screen now better summarizes the scanning and cleaning results.
  • To help ensure that all your applications are effectively updated, the Software Updater now displays the list of currently running apps that need to be closed prior to update.
Fixing bugs and other improvements
  • We fixed an issue where the Health Check could crash in the case of numerous temporary system files.
  • The “Revert selected drivers” button in Driver Updater is now enabled only if you select at least one driver.
  • We fixed an issue with several feature shortcuts that some users were experiencing.
  • The configuration of product messages about the amount of junk files to clean was adjusted to limit the number of popups.
  • We improved the licensing integration that was slowing down CCleaner startup for some users.
  • We made several improvements to CCleaner’s usability and stability.
  • We updated the Piriform certificate to a Gen Digital certificate.

CCleaner 6.06

Versienummer 6.26.11169
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Piriform
Download https://www.ccleaner.com/nl-nl/ccleaner/builds
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-07-2024 12:58 25

17-07-2024 • 12:58

25

Bron: Piriform

Update-historie

17-04 CCleaner 6.35 1
19-03 CCleaner 6.34 8
20-02 CCleaner 6.33 12
22-01 CCleaner 6.32 7
11-12 CCleaner 6.31 2
15-11 CCleaner 6.30 24
17-10 CCleaner 6.29 16
19-09 CCleaner 6.28 5
21-08 CCleaner 6.27 15
07-'24 CCleaner 6.26 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

CCleaner

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
25
15
1
0
4
Wijzig sortering
zalazar 17 juli 2024 14:21
Ik heb de inhoud van de normale installer met die van Slim vergeleken:
De standaard versie heeft als extra:
Plugins: AvastAdSDK_Release Static.dll (Avast Antivirus)
Plugins: gcapi_dll.dll (Google Inc.), Chrome
Extension: pfUI.dll (Gen Digital Inc.)
Diverse language files, extra font Montserrat-Regular.otf
Files: autotrial.dat, branding.dll (Gen Digital Inc.)

Tijdens de installatie moet je niet te snel Accept klikken
want anders krijg je zonder extra bevestiging "AVG AntiVirus Free" geinstalleerd.

Daarnaast vind Crap Cleaner het nodig om een service en 3 scheduled tasks te installeren.
Service: CCleaner Performance Optimizer Service
Task: CCleaner Update
Task: CCleanerCrashReporting
Task: CCleanerSkipUAC - <username>

Je computer wordt er initieel dus niet direct schoner van, en ook trager vanwege de service en scheduled tasks. Het is wat mij betreft beter om de standaard Windows functies gebruiken.
cleanmgr of Win-I / Settings |System |Storage
Zie ook: download: CCleaner 6.24

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

Nozmordre @zalazar17 juli 2024 17:31
Ik kan algemeen de portable versie aanraden ipv de installer.
Maar let op! Zelfs die zet scheduled tasks.
Tweede aanrader, CCleaner enhancer: https://community.ccleane...310-winapp2ini-additions/
Franckey @zalazar17 juli 2024 19:08
Die actie en nog een aantal anderen worden uitgevoerd door System Cleanup. :)
DrPoncho @Franckey17 juli 2024 20:49
Laatste versie 2020
Franckey @DrPoncho17 juli 2024 20:50
Maar werkt nog steeds prima met Windows 11 ;)
Kalief @zalazar17 juli 2024 20:25
De Windows Storage opschoner doet helemaal niets met de overbodige bestanden van applicaties.
nutty @zalazar17 juli 2024 21:00
Bagger dus, is de conclusie.
PsiTweaker 17 juli 2024 13:29
Waarom wordt nu verwezen naar de 'CCleaner Slim' versie en niet ( zoals anders ) naar de standaard versie ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

Zatara @PsiTweaker17 juli 2024 13:34
Volgens mij betekend het enkel dat er geen andere software, tools of rommel in de installer zit.
HollowGamer @Zatara17 juli 2024 16:44
Wat dus wel het geval is, als je kijkt naar de reactie van @zalazar. :/

Het is jammer, het was vroeger zo'n goede tool. Er nog Bleachbit, die gebruik ik ook regelmatig op Linux, maar op Windows heb ik geen idee. T.o.v. Linux schrijven de meeste Windows-app willekeurig, die kunnen iets van 4/5 temp. folders hebben.
Xfade @HollowGamer17 juli 2024 21:33
Maar zalazar laat zien welke rommel er in de niet-slim versie zit.
beerse
@HollowGamer19 juli 2024 09:22
Vroeger, voor mij in de WinXP tijd en zo, was er altijd al de CCleaner-slim versie. Die kwam ongeveer een week later uit en bevatte veel minder junk-software.

Enneh, ja, veel software heeft eigen directories voor tijdelijke bestanden. Erger: De meeste tools gebruiken de diverse directories niet waar voor ze bedoeld zijn. Zelfs msWindows zelf houdt zich niet aan haar eigen conventies.

Bij unix (en ook linux) zijn de conventies vanaf het begin al gestructureerd en is deze conventie zo af en toe aangevuld en bijgesteld. Maar wat ik in 1990 geleerd heb werkt daar nog steeds. In die tijd moest msWindows nog beginnen en hebben ze het roer al zeker 3 keer omgegooid.
HollowGamer @beerse19 juli 2024 14:09
Ik deel die mening volledig. De paden bij MS voor caching/temp zijn allemaal verschillend. Waarbij de NIX standaard toch echt uitgaan van een logische benadering.

Overigens blijft er op Linux ook genoeg achter. Zo af-en-toe doe ik Bleachbit gebruiken, het is niet super geweldig, maar het is beter dan niets. Ook KDE en Gnome hebben tegenwoordig dit als tool/setting.

Maar Windows slaat gewoon alles. Zo blij dat ik het al jaren niet meer hoef te gebruiken. Die crap files waren maandelijks in de GBs.
Zatara @HollowGamer25 juli 2024 18:33
Inderdaad. Goed lezen. Hij laat zien wat er niet in zit.
HollowGamer 17 juli 2024 13:23
Google Toolbar, dat is stukje software dat ik al heel lang niet meer heb gehoord.
rscheper @HollowGamer17 juli 2024 15:52
De tekst lijkt dan ook achterhaald te zijn, zoals ik kan vinden op internet is de Google Toolbar alleen voor Internet Explorer maar is al een poosje niet meer te gebruiken, het lijkt er zelfs op dat dit al sinds december 2021 het geval is. De laatste release was zelfs in november 2016. De kans dat iemand dit nog op z'n systeem heeft is vrij klein. Lijkt me niet echt een nuttig te noemen iets als selling point.
Masimo 18 juli 2024 00:26
Binnenkort niet meer nodig. Dan brengt Microsoft zijn eigen clean-up tool uit: https://pcmanager.microsoft.com/en-us
satya @Masimo18 juli 2024 21:36
Maar verwijderd die ook echt alles zodat geen enkel spoor van je activiteiten te achterhalen is en alle cached ook geleegd worden?
Masimo @satya19 juli 2024 23:37
Het schijnt van wel, wat ik er tot nu toe over gelezen heb. Het zou net zo goed of zelfs beter dan CCleaner kunnen opruimen. Of dat ook waar is moeten we uiteraard gaan zien.
TheDeeGee 17 juli 2024 15:37
Al jaren niet meer gebruikt, en nog steeds noem ik het CC Cleaner ^^
Carlos0_0
@TheDeeGee17 juli 2024 17:41
Haha ja ik ook zelfs als ik het lees denk ik CC Cleaner
Commandor1961 17 juli 2024 23:39
ik gebruik nu deze altijd https://portableapps.com/...table-6.25.11131-released
WildemanM 17 juli 2024 14:35
Vergeet deze software, Glary tools is the way to go..
JRBEE 17 juli 2024 14:44
WiseCleaner/WiseCare365 werkt fijner, zonder de lastige pop-ups of opdringerige reclame.
JohnS 17 juli 2024 15:35
Privacy Eraser van Cybertron Software is ook een prettige.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq