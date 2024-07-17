Piriform heeft versie 6.26 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen, en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: