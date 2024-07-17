Piriform heeft versie 6.26 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.
Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen, en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
Fixing bugs and other improvements
- We’ve improved the Health Check flow to provide you with more details about the status of each step and we’ve added a button to rescan the issues found. In addition, the results screen now better summarizes the scanning and cleaning results.
- To help ensure that all your applications are effectively updated, the Software Updater now displays the list of currently running apps that need to be closed prior to update.
- We fixed an issue where the Health Check could crash in the case of numerous temporary system files.
- The “Revert selected drivers” button in Driver Updater is now enabled only if you select at least one driver.
- We fixed an issue with several feature shortcuts that some users were experiencing.
- The configuration of product messages about the amount of junk files to clean was adjusted to limit the number of popups.
- We improved the licensing integration that was slowing down CCleaner startup for some users.
- We made several improvements to CCleaner’s usability and stability.
- We updated the Piriform certificate to a Gen Digital certificate.