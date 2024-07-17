Versie 3.6.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Major changes Master effects

Audacity now features master effects. Master effects are effects which apply to the entire project at once. More information can be found here.

A new compressor and limiter has been added, replacing the previous versions. A gain reduction history has been added to these effects when they're used as a realtime effect.

Factory Presets suitable for a wide range of use cases for these effects are available via the Presets & Settings button.

Audacity now features new and improved dark and light themes. You can switch between themes via Preferences -> Interface. The theme previously used still is around as the Classic theme, and themes even older than that can be optionally installed as custom themes from here.

Updated instructions on creating custom themes can be found here.

Audacity is now quite a bit snappier than before, especially when working on larger projects and on larger screens. Other changes Added FFmpeg 7 support.

You now can paste audio files into Audacity using Ctrl+V.

Alternative waveform colors are now themeable by custom themes.

Removed the track name overlay preference and the "blend themes" preference.

Scripting: Added GetInfo: Type=Selection. (Thanks, Jonatã Bolzan Loss!)

Added an Extras > Export > Export Selected Audio option.

Import Raw: Added support for offsets larger than 2 GB.

Redesigned the "what's new" dialog.

Added an option to the View menu to show/hide RMS in waveforms.

OpenVINO AI effects can now be downloaded from audacityteam.org/download/openvino/ Bugfixes #6340 When recording to a new track, the track is now scrolled back into view again.

#3825 The macro manager no longer shows parameterless actions as editable.

#6138 Pressing Esc in some preference dialogs no longer saves them.

#4504 Fixed stray orange lines in the high contrast theme.

#5626 Fixed the quality slider for Ogg export on Linux.

#6875 Fixed a bug which could open a project with the wrong sample rate.

Various compiler warning fixes and OpenBSD build fixes.