Software-update: Audacity 3.6.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.6.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Major changes
  • Master effects
    Audacity now features master effects. Master effects are effects which apply to the entire project at once. More information can be found here.
  • New compressor and limiter
    A new compressor and limiter has been added, replacing the previous versions. A gain reduction history has been added to these effects when they're used as a realtime effect.
    Factory Presets suitable for a wide range of use cases for these effects are available via the Presets & Settings button.
  • New themes
    Audacity now features new and improved dark and light themes. You can switch between themes via Preferences -> Interface. The theme previously used still is around as the Classic theme, and themes even older than that can be optionally installed as custom themes from here.
    Updated instructions on creating custom themes can be found here.
  • Increased performance
    Audacity is now quite a bit snappier than before, especially when working on larger projects and on larger screens.
Other changes
  • Added FFmpeg 7 support.
  • You now can paste audio files into Audacity using Ctrl+V.
  • Alternative waveform colors are now themeable by custom themes.
  • Removed the track name overlay preference and the "blend themes" preference.
  • Scripting: Added GetInfo: Type=Selection. (Thanks, Jonatã Bolzan Loss!)
  • Added an Extras > Export > Export Selected Audio option.
  • Import Raw: Added support for offsets larger than 2 GB.
  • Redesigned the "what's new" dialog.
  • Added an option to the View menu to show/hide RMS in waveforms.
  • OpenVINO AI effects can now be downloaded from audacityteam.org/download/openvino/
Bugfixes
  • #6340 When recording to a new track, the track is now scrolled back into view again.
  • #3825 The macro manager no longer shows parameterless actions as editable.
  • #6138 Pressing Esc in some preference dialogs no longer saves them.
  • #4504 Fixed stray orange lines in the high contrast theme.
  • #5626 Fixed the quality slider for Ogg export on Linux.
  • #6875 Fixed a bug which could open a project with the wrong sample rate.
  • Various compiler warning fixes and OpenBSD build fixes.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-07-2024 08:00
4 • submitter: danmark_ori

17-07-2024 • 08:00

4

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

13-03 Audacity 3.7.3 0
10-03 Audacity 3.7.2 1
12-12 Audacity 3.7.1 1
31-10 Audacity 3.7.0 0
19-09 Audacity 3.6.4 5
04-09 Audacity 3.6.3 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.1 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.0 4
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.1 9
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Audacity

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
NEO256 17 juli 2024 13:27
Ah kijk eens wat ze met de interface gedaan hebben;
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/05/audacity-dark-flat-theme

Dat is toch hardstikke sexie.
Mij boeit een interface minder als ie maar functioneel is, maar als ie mooi is en het werkt, nog beter.
Wellicht dat mensen stoppen met zuurpruimen dat die app er niet uitziet >.<
nutty 17 juli 2024 21:15
Audacity speelt sommige formaten (zoals het erg gangbare AAC) niet. Om dat wel te laten doen ga naar:
https://lame.buanzo.org/ffmpeg.php, ongeveer midden pagina vind je een link welk voor jouw OS van toepassing is.
(Deze info komt van de makers van Audacity zelf)
Zij mogen vanwege patenten dit niet zelf regelen geven ze aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

SE USER 17 juli 2024 14:11
*sexy
Gemeijer 17 juli 2024 15:06
"seksi

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq