Versie 3.7.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undofunctie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Audacity 3.7.2 This is a patch release. It contains the following changes: #8290 Fixed a crash when applying some effects across multiple tracks if one track is empty.

#8157, #8155 Fixed some crashes emanating from the Mixer window.

#7672 Returned the "Residue" option in noise reduction. (Thanks, Christopher Rooney!)

#7809 Modules are now allowed to stick around when patch releases like this one are published. This means you likely won't need to update the OpenVINO again during 3.7.x.

#7076 When adding a realtime effect to a track, the effect settings are now opened immediately.

#7819 Added an infobox when saving a project in a new version breaks compatibility with an old one.

#7740 Added a preference to turn off automatic tempo detection.

#4169 When duplicating tracks, the duplicated tracks now have independent realtime effect instances.

#7700 Fixed range-selection beyond the edge of a clip being destructive.

#8013, #8008, #8004, #8009, #8003, #8005, #8071 Improved stability of cloud saving.

#7410 Fixed pasting content from a clip at the beginning of itself being offset in time.

#4231 macOS: Fixed AUSoundIsolation.

#6342 Fixed audacity continuing to scroll after letting go of the scrollbar.

#8110 Fixed black stripes appearing when zooming in while in the envelope or multi-tool.

#8043 Added a new "get effects" button next to the Upload Audio button.

#8211 Added UUID instance support. See this page for further info: https://forum.audacityteam.org/t/introducing-a-uuid-system-in-audacity-here-s-what-you-need-to-know/128561

#7154 Fixed label texts using the wrong color in dark themes. (Thanks, GovindaMadhava!)

#8261 Fixed tracks being incorrectly drawn on high zoom levels using high precision trackpads.

#7902 Linux: Fixed FFmpeg loading in the Ubuntu 22.04 AppImage.