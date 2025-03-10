Versie 3.7.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undofunctie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Audacity 3.7.2
This is a patch release. It contains the following changes:
- #8290 Fixed a crash when applying some effects across multiple tracks if one track is empty.
- #8157, #8155 Fixed some crashes emanating from the Mixer window.
- #7672 Returned the "Residue" option in noise reduction. (Thanks, Christopher Rooney!)
- #7809 Modules are now allowed to stick around when patch releases like this one are published. This means you likely won't need to update the OpenVINO again during 3.7.x.
- #7076 When adding a realtime effect to a track, the effect settings are now opened immediately.
- #7819 Added an infobox when saving a project in a new version breaks compatibility with an old one.
- #7740 Added a preference to turn off automatic tempo detection.
- #4169 When duplicating tracks, the duplicated tracks now have independent realtime effect instances.
- #7700 Fixed range-selection beyond the edge of a clip being destructive.
- #8013, #8008, #8004, #8009, #8003, #8005, #8071 Improved stability of cloud saving.
- #7410 Fixed pasting content from a clip at the beginning of itself being offset in time.
- #4231 macOS: Fixed AUSoundIsolation.
- #6342 Fixed audacity continuing to scroll after letting go of the scrollbar.
- #8110 Fixed black stripes appearing when zooming in while in the envelope or multi-tool.
- #8043 Added a new "get effects" button next to the Upload Audio button.
- #8211 Added UUID instance support. See this page for further info: https://forum.audacityteam.org/t/introducing-a-uuid-system-in-audacity-here-s-what-you-need-to-know/128561
- #7154 Fixed label texts using the wrong color in dark themes. (Thanks, GovindaMadhava!)
- #8261 Fixed tracks being incorrectly drawn on high zoom levels using high precision trackpads.
- #7902 Linux: Fixed FFmpeg loading in the Ubuntu 22.04 AppImage.