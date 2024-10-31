Versie 3.7.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Audacity 3.7 Changes The 3.7.x series is primarily maintenance releases while we're working on Audacity 4.0. Version 3.7.0 fixes the following bugs: #6233 #7397 #6900 Improved Linux compatibility.

#6702 Improved contrast in the light theme.

#7008 MP3 exports: Renamed "Insane" to "Excessive".

#7570 #7452 Improved non-standard character handling for cloud saving.

#7486 Renamed "Split cut/delete" to "Cut/delete and leave gap".

#7293 Pasting clips no longer moves clips on other tracks if "editing clips can move other clips" is enabled.

#7312 #7382 Fixed database compacting not working properly sometimes.

#6851 Improved startup speed on systems with many audio devices.

#7186 Multi view: Fixed the hitbox of the x being misaligned with the visuals. (Thanks, Kurtsley)

#7468 macOS: Fixed VST presets path.

#7571 Adding, removing, replacing and reordering of effects now is undoable.

#7573 Closing a project upon turning a realtime effect stack on and off doesn't crash Audacity anymore.

#7610 Canceling a stereo track mid-operation no longer crashes Audacity.

#7385 Importing Opus files using libopus no longer shifts the audio data.