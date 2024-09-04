Versie 3.6.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is ook meteen versie 3.6.3 verschenen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. Sinds versie 3.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Audacity 3.6.3
This is a patch release. It fixes the following bug:
- #7266 Fixed a crash when exiting Audacity.
Audacity 3.6.2
This is a patch release. It adds a "Legacy" effects section containing the old Limiter, Compressor and Classic Filters. It also fixes the following bugs:
Other changes:
- #6995 Fixed a hang after undoing.
- #6912 Fixed the zero line going missing.
- #6927 Fixed envelope appearance for clips offset from 0.
- #6955 Fixed Audacity turning white on some systems.
- #6857 Fixed the pitch indicator disappearing on Linux when hitting double digits.
- #6941 Fixed cutting not putting clips into the clipboard.
- #6926 Fixed pasting sometimes resetting the clip name.
- #6751 Fixed the track header UI breaking when resizing channels in a stereo track.
- #6847, #6846 Fixed LV2 plugin detection on macOS and Windows.
- #3679 Fixed Labeled Audio operations.
- #6924, #6989 Fixed Cloud projects sometimes not opening.
- #7060 Fixed a bug regarding stereo-to-mono splitting.
- #7055 Fixed a bug causing tracks with master effects sometimes only exporting silence.
- #7025, #7133 Fixed multi-channel OGG and Wavpack import.
- #7018 Fixed a crash after recording long sessions.
- #7126 Fixed a crash when failing to load a cloud project.
- #7093 Fixed Audacity maxing out the CPU when minimized.
- #7124 Fixed the "editing clips can move other clips" preference desynchronizing multiple tracks.
- #7196 Fixed Stereo tracks sometimes splitting into mono when opening a project.