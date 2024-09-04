Software-update: Audacity 3.6.3

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.6.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is ook meteen versie 3.6.3 verschenen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. Sinds versie 3.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Audacity 3.6.3

This is a patch release. It fixes the following bug:

  • #7266 Fixed a crash when exiting Audacity.
Audacity 3.6.2

This is a patch release. It adds a "Legacy" effects section containing the old Limiter, Compressor and Classic Filters. It also fixes the following bugs:

  • #6995 Fixed a hang after undoing.
  • #6912 Fixed the zero line going missing.
  • #6927 Fixed envelope appearance for clips offset from 0.
  • #6955 Fixed Audacity turning white on some systems.
  • #6857 Fixed the pitch indicator disappearing on Linux when hitting double digits.
  • #6941 Fixed cutting not putting clips into the clipboard.
  • #6926 Fixed pasting sometimes resetting the clip name.
  • #6751 Fixed the track header UI breaking when resizing channels in a stereo track.
  • #6847, #6846 Fixed LV2 plugin detection on macOS and Windows.
  • #3679 Fixed Labeled Audio operations.
  • #6924, #6989 Fixed Cloud projects sometimes not opening.
  • #7060 Fixed a bug regarding stereo-to-mono splitting.
  • #7055 Fixed a bug causing tracks with master effects sometimes only exporting silence.
  • #7025, #7133 Fixed multi-channel OGG and Wavpack import.
  • #7018 Fixed a crash after recording long sessions.
  • #7126 Fixed a crash when failing to load a cloud project.
  • #7093 Fixed Audacity maxing out the CPU when minimized.
  • #7124 Fixed the "editing clips can move other clips" preference desynchronizing multiple tracks.
  • #7196 Fixed Stereo tracks sometimes splitting into mono when opening a project.
Other changes:
  • #6736 The time track range now is a single dialog.
  • #6929 Reverted the behavior of selection change when importing a clip to the previous behavior.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

