Versie 3.6.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is ook meteen versie 3.6.3 verschenen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. Sinds versie 3.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Audacity 3.6.3 This is a patch release. It fixes the following bug: #7266 Fixed a crash when exiting Audacity.