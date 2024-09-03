Microsoft heeft versie 0.84.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger.
De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
General
- New utility: PowerToys Workspaces - this utility can launch a set of applications to a custom layout and configuration on the desktop. App arrangements can be saved as a workspace and then relaunched with one click from the Workspaces Editor or from a desktop shortcut. In the editor, app configuration can be customized using CLI arguments and "launch as admin" modifiers, and app window sizes and positions can be updated as desired. This is our first public version of Workspaces and we are excited for you to try it out for yourself! Make sure to file issues you encounter on our GitHub so the team can continue to improve the utility.
- Known issues - the team is actively working on fixing these:
- Apps that launch as admin are unable to be repositioned to the desired layout.
- Border of "Remove" / "Add Back" app button in editor is not clearly visible on light themes.
- Added Awake --use-parent-pid CLI argument to attach to parent process.
- Added custom actions - user-specified pre-defined prompts for the AI model. Additionally, actions (both standard and custom) are now searchable from prompt box and Ctrl + number in-app shortcuts are now applicable for first 9 search results.
- Ported all C++/CX code to C++/WinRT as part of a refactor and upgrade series aimed at enabling AOT (Ahead of Time) compilation for enhanced performance and reduced disk footprint.
Advanced Paste
- Added DSC support for ImageResizer resize sizes property.
Awake
Hosts File Editor
- Added --use-parent-pid CLI argument to attach to parent process and fixed issue causing tray icon to disappear.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed save failure when the hosts file is hidden.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed multiple preview form positioning issues causing floating, detached windows, CoreWebView2 related exception and process leak.
Peek
- Convert RemapBufferRow to a struct with descriptive field names.
- Fixed issue causing stuck Ctrl key when shortcuts contain AltGr key.
Quick Accent
- Added long paths support.
PowerRename
- Moved number superscripts and subscripts from Portuguese to all languages definition.
PowerToys Run
- Updated the tooltip text of the replace box info button.
Screen Ruler
- Fixed window positioning on start-up introduced in 0.83.
- Improved default web browser detection.
- Fixed volume ounces conversion to support both imperial and metric.
- Fixed thread-safety issue causing results not to be shown on first launch.
Settings
- Added multiple measurements support for all measuring tools.
Workspaces
- Improved disabled animations InfoBar in Find My Mouse page.
Documentation
Development
- Added ChatGPTPowerToys plugin mention to thirdPartyRunPlugins.md.
- Ported all C++/CX code to C++/WinRT.
- Moved Version.props import to Directory.Build.props.
- Extracted self-containment related .csproj properties to src/Common.SelfContained.props.
- Unused and obsolete dependencies cleanup.
- Extracted CSWinRT related .csproj properties to src/Common.Dotnet.CsWinRT.props.
- Upgraded Microsoft.Windows.CsWinRT to 2.0.8 and updated verifyDepsJsonLibraryVersions.ps1 to unblock PRs.
- Explicitly Set NuGet Audit Mode to Direct in Directory.Build.props to revert changes made with VS 17.12 update.
- Upgraded UnitsNet to 5.56.0.