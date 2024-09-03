Software-update: PowerToys 0.84.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.84.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger.

De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New utility: PowerToys Workspaces - this utility can launch a set of applications to a custom layout and configuration on the desktop. App arrangements can be saved as a workspace and then relaunched with one click from the Workspaces Editor or from a desktop shortcut. In the editor, app configuration can be customized using CLI arguments and "launch as admin" modifiers, and app window sizes and positions can be updated as desired. This is our first public version of Workspaces and we are excited for you to try it out for yourself! Make sure to file issues you encounter on our GitHub so the team can continue to improve the utility.
    • Known issues - the team is actively working on fixing these:
      • Apps that launch as admin are unable to be repositioned to the desired layout.
      • Border of "Remove" / "Add Back" app button in editor is not clearly visible on light themes.
  • Added Awake --use-parent-pid CLI argument to attach to parent process.
  • Added custom actions - user-specified pre-defined prompts for the AI model. Additionally, actions (both standard and custom) are now searchable from prompt box and Ctrl + number in-app shortcuts are now applicable for first 9 search results.
  • Ported all C++/CX code to C++/WinRT as part of a refactor and upgrade series aimed at enabling AOT (Ahead of Time) compilation for enhanced performance and reduced disk footprint.
General
  • Added DSC support for ImageResizer resize sizes property.
Advanced Paste
  • Added custom actions - user-specified pre-defined prompts for the AI model. Additionally, actions (both standard and custom) are now searchable from prompt box and Ctrl + number in-app shortcuts are now applicable for first 9 search results.
Awake
  • Added --use-parent-pid CLI argument to attach to parent process and fixed issue causing tray icon to disappear.
Hosts File Editor
  • Fixed save failure when the hosts file is hidden.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed multiple preview form positioning issues causing floating, detached windows, CoreWebView2 related exception and process leak.
Keyboard Manager
  • Convert RemapBufferRow to a struct with descriptive field names.
  • Fixed issue causing stuck Ctrl key when shortcuts contain AltGr key.
Peek
  • Added long paths support.
Quick Accent
  • Moved number superscripts and subscripts from Portuguese to all languages definition.
PowerRename
  • Updated the tooltip text of the replace box info button.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed window positioning on start-up introduced in 0.83.
  • Improved default web browser detection.
  • Fixed volume ounces conversion to support both imperial and metric.
  • Fixed thread-safety issue causing results not to be shown on first launch.
Screen Ruler
  • Added multiple measurements support for all measuring tools.
Settings
  • Improved disabled animations InfoBar in Find My Mouse page.
Workspaces
  • New utility: PowerToys Workspaces - this utility can launch a set of applications to a custom layout and configuration on the desktop. App arrangements can be saved as a workspace and then relaunched with one click from the Workspaces Editor or from a desktop shortcut. In the editor, app configuration can be customized using CLI arguments and "launch as admin" modifiers, and app window sizes and positions can be updated as desired. This is our first public version of Workspaces and we are excited for you to try it out for yourself! Make sure to file issues you encounter on our GitHub so the team can continue to improve the utility.
Documentation
  • Added ChatGPTPowerToys plugin mention to thirdPartyRunPlugins.md.
Development
  • Ported all C++/CX code to C++/WinRT.
  • Moved Version.props import to Directory.Build.props.
  • Extracted self-containment related .csproj properties to src/Common.SelfContained.props.
  • Unused and obsolete dependencies cleanup.
  • Extracted CSWinRT related .csproj properties to src/Common.Dotnet.CsWinRT.props.
  • Upgraded Microsoft.Windows.CsWinRT to 2.0.8 and updated verifyDepsJsonLibraryVersions.ps1 to unblock PRs.
  • Explicitly Set NuGet Audit Mode to Direct in Directory.Build.props to revert changes made with VS 17.12 update.
  • Upgraded UnitsNet to 5.56.0.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.84.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.84.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-09-2024 • 21:30

03-09-2024 • 21:30

14

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (14)

Boeryepes 3 september 2024 21:35
Bij mij komt de Quick Accent pop up weleens onverwachts op. Waarschijnlijk heb ik per ongeluk een toetscombinatie. Omdat ESC niet werkt niet ik dan maar een accent letter kiezen en dan weer verwijderen. Raar.
PdeBie @Boeryepes4 september 2024 06:20
Yup herkenbaar. Gebeurt mij overigens niet heel vaak, maar het kan soms wel eens irritant zijn.
dasiro 3 september 2024 21:39
Workspaces klinkt echt fantastisch, zeker als het ook met oudere apps overweg kan. Ik heb altijd 7 applicaties nodig verdeeld over 3 schermen die op dezelfde plaats staan en verschillende krijg ik nooit mooi terug op dezelfde plaats, maar starten op m'n primary display. Als ik dan op m'n jump-host het ook nog zet, dan kan ik m'n verschillende management MMC's daar ook nog eens vast zetten en dat zijn daar dan ook nog eens 4 applicaties die niet meer gepositioneerd moeten worden 8-) 8-)
PdeBie @dasiro4 september 2024 06:19
Nou inderdaad. Ik heb voor mijn werk tijd dezelfde programma’s nodig. Als dit nu met 1 of enkele drukken op de knop gestart kan worden scheelt mij dat flink wat handelingen.

--edit--

Inmiddels Powertoys geupdate, maar zie de nieuwe Workspaces niet terug.
@dasiro jij een idee waar het staat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door PdeBie op 4 september 2024 08:21]

Freezhost @PdeBie4 september 2024 09:53
Werkruimten heet het, staat helemaal onderaan in de linkerbalk of gebruik de toestcombinatie
windows + control + `
PdeBie @Freezhost4 september 2024 10:25
Moest Powertoys herstarten en toen zag ik hem wel. Afijn….lekker mee spelen en kijken of het iets is :)
RoHa90 @PdeBie4 september 2024 12:20
Als dit nu met 1 of enkele drukken op de knop gestart kan worden scheelt mij dat flink wat handelingen
Een Stream Deck is daar ook heel geschikt voor.
Masselink 3 september 2024 23:09
Hoop dat het awake-icoontje weer zichtbaar is in deze versie.
Rinocapz @Masselink4 september 2024 11:24
Bij mij is het bij de nieuwe ook weer zichtbaar :)
seacat @Rinocapz4 september 2024 14:59
Hier niet :-(
DontHugMePls 4 september 2024 09:01
Helaas werkt de app niet in mijn werkomgeving via remote desktop. Meerdere users melden hier (al lang) last van te hebben. De settings willen niet openen, hebben meer mensen hier last van of een oplossing voor?

Alleen downgraden naar versie 0.80.1 lijkt te werken..
Bruin Poeper 4 september 2024 13:22
De enige reden waarom ik Powertoys heb geïnstalleerd was om Allways-On-Top te hebben.
Raar dat die belangrijk(st)e component niet wordt genoemd in "De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit ... ".
P8ter 4 september 2024 19:56
Mooi. Voor werk op thuiscomputer heb ik standaard 4 systemen in 4 browserschermen apart draaien, ieder in een eigen window. Lijkt me geweldig als ik die in één keer neer kan zetten.

Morgen proberen, maar heb er een hard hoofd in. Iemand al zoiets geprobeerd?
hjb012 5 september 2024 10:04
Ook handig in Powertoys:
Snel een afbeelding aanpassen via contentment van Windows verkenner (rechter muisknop) en twee keer ctrl indrukken om de positie van je muis te zien. :P

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

