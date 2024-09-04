Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn dan niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.

1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelogs voor versie 8.10.44 vind je hieronder.

We’re excited to share that we’ve updated the release number formatting for the 1Password browser extension! This change aligns our browser extension with the 1Password apps, so you’ll now see the same release number across all platforms. Plus, both the extension and apps will be released on the same date, for a consistent and streamlined experience.