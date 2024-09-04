Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn dan niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.
1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelogs voor versie 8.10.44 vind je hieronder.
1Password for Windows 8.10.44
We’re excited to share that we’ve updated the release number formatting for the 1Password browser extension! This change aligns our browser extension with the 1Password apps, so you’ll now see the same release number across all platforms. Plus, both the extension and apps will be released on the same date, for a consistent and streamlined experience.
- We’ve enhanced search capabilities to help you find items faster than ever.
- You can now search within a list of items, such as a vault or category.
- We’ve made improvements to the item sharing experience.
- We’ve updated the preview image you see when you receive a shared item link.
- Pending invitations are now included in the invite count shown by the Invite People banner.
- You’ll now see a message in Settings > Security if your app’s auto-lock settings are managed by an account administrator.
- We now save fields more reliably for credit cards and identity items.
- The “Grant access to your account” message will now display the device name instead of the operating system when enrolling a trusted device.
- If you’re a Guest user, you’ll no longer see the banner in the sidebar that prompts you to import your passwords or migrate data.
- You can now import login items with encrypted URLs from LastPass.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the Autofill Behavior options.
- We’ve made accessibility improvements to the found accounts list on the Sign in modal.
- We’ve made accessibility improvements to the contrast of the close button for the Sign In page.
- You’ll now see the correct message on the the unlock screen when you’ve been locked out after multiple failed biometric sign-in attempts.
- We’ve fixed an issue that prevented shared items from loading if there was content in the Notes field.
- We’ve fixed a visual issue when you opened shared items where elements on the page were spaced too far apart.
- We’ve fixed an issue in the search results where you’d see a dash in an item’s subtitle.
- We’ve fixed an issue that prevented certain proxy types from connecting in 1Password.