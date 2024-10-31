Software-update: Fedora 41

Fedora logo Versie 41 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de vijf smaken Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud en CoreOS. De releasenotes voor versie 41 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

GNOME 47

In Fedora 41 workstation, you can enjoy the latest features the GNOME software release has to offer, plus benefit from an array of system enhancements! Check out the GNOME 47 release notes for more details.

Accent Colors

One of the biggest features to land in GNOME 47, and Fedora Workstation 41, is the option to customize the standard blue accent color of GNOME interfaces. You can now choose from an array of vibrant colors, and customizing couldn’t be simpler – just select a color from the Appearance setting, and enjoy a uniquely-your desktop!

Enhanced Small Screen Support

This added support means user who have lower resolution screens will have a better experience as icons will be optimized and scaled for easier interaction and better visibility on smaller screens.

New Style Dialogue Windows

In GNOME 47, the dialogue windows have a new style. This is intended to enhance usability across many screen sizes. This benefits everyone, but especially users who work on compact laptops and mobiles, and this upgrade means the dialogues work more effectively and they can adapt seamlessly to different environments. For added fun, try it out with custom accent colors!

IPU6 Camera support

In Fedora Workstation 41, we have added integrated support into Fedora Linux for Intel IPU6 attached MIPI cameras using the IPU6 CSI-receiver together with libcamwera’s 0.3 software ISP support in Firefox through PipeWire. This means a much better experience for users with newer camera models, and users will be able to see the camera icon in the top bar in GNOME if and when your camera is on.

IBus Chewing for Traditional Chinese (Taiwan) Desktop enabled by Default

The default input method for Traditional Chinese has changed to ibus-chewing in Fedora Workstation 41. This change makes Fedora Linux more friendly to users as ibus-chewing is maintained by native speakers and the upstream is active. Much less reliance on Google Translate when reporting issues! It even has multi dictionary so users can load domain specific dictionaries.

Nvidia Driver Install Support

Returning to Fedora Workstation in Fedora Linux 41 is support for installing Nvidia drivers with secureboot. By using mokutil, users can install the drivers, create a key with mokutil to self-sign the drivers, and provide a password for the key. On the next reboot the user is presented with the mokutil interface to enroll the key. For a how-to on using mokutil, please refer to the docs page. With this support now added, installation of Nvidia drivers on Fedora Linux 41 is now more accessible than ever!

Ptyxis as the new Terminal App

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME with first-class support for containers, and works really well for Flatpaks as this is the intended distribution mechanism. This is now the default terminal app in GNOME 47 and Fedora Workstation 41 and brings features such as terminal inspector to help you debug issues when writing applications for the terminal, native support for light/dark mode and user-customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Fedora Linux 41 desktop

Versienummer 41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora Linux
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-10-2024 15:00 11

31-10-2024 • 15:00

11

Bron: Fedora Linux

Update-historie

16-04 Fedora 42 37
31-10 Fedora 41 11
04-'24 Fedora 40 38
11-'23 Fedora 39 0
04-'23 Fedora 38 48
11-'22 Fedora 37 19
05-'22 Fedora 36 7
11-'21 Fedora 35 44
04-'21 Fedora 34 42
10-'20 Fedora 33 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Fedora Linux

geen prijs bekend

Operating systems

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
10
10
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
SillieWous 31 oktober 2024 15:09
Heb zelf dinsdagavond al geupdate. Meestal geen problemen mee gehad (vandaar dat ik ook de dag van release update). Helaas lijkt er een probleem te zijn met de recente Vulcan renderer i.c.m. de Nvidia driver.

Gelukkig is het makkelijk op te lossen. In ‘/etc/environment’ moet je ‘GSK_RENDERER=gl’ toevoegen.

Zie ook https://discussion.fedora...a-41-using-wayland/134807
L0g0ff @SillieWous31 oktober 2024 20:33
Hier botste ik ook tegenaan. Ik kon geen Gnome app meer starten. Zie ook
https://ubuntuforums.org/...0&p=14210874#post14210874
rubenbe @pbk31 oktober 2024 16:41
Toevallig heeft Fedora daar een goed antwoord op:
Silverblue voor desktops en Fedora coreOS voor servers. Indien een update problemen geeft, kan je moeiteloos terugkeren naar de vorige versie. (CoreOS heeft me al keer geholpen als er een onverwacht probleem was, zo kan je reverten en het probleem oplossen als je meer tijd hebt)
pbk @rubenbe31 oktober 2024 17:31
Mooi dat die optie er is, maar heel vaak zie je bij de oplossingen dat je de terminal moet opstarten om commando's met sudo uit te voeren en/of config bestanden moet aanpassen zoals ook hierboven wordt aangegeven. En ik ben echt niet te beroerd om dat te doen, maar het weerhoudt me er wel van om grote updates uit te voeren. Denk ook dat dit voor de minder technische gebruiker een flinke drempel is om Linux als belangrijkste OS te gebruiken.

Van alle besturingssystemen vind ik dat tot nu toe ChromeOS het updaten het best voor elkaar heeft. Het draait pp de achtergrond, geen wachtschermen. Als gebruiker merk je het eigenlijk niet eens.
Een voorbeeld voor hoe het zou moeten werken.
patviev @pbk31 oktober 2024 18:30
Dat is hetzelfde bij Fedora Silverblue, dat draait ook allemaal op de achtergrond. Je hoeft zelfs niet te doen om up to date te zijn. Behalve eens in de zoveel tijd je computer te herstarten.
pbk @patviev31 oktober 2024 20:23
Ok, ik heb bij Linux Mint via Gnome ook automatisch updaten aangezet. Verschilt dit dan daar nog in? Worden 'grote' updates (versie-updates) dan ook meegenomen?
patviev @pbk31 oktober 2024 21:03
Hoe het bij Linux Mint werkt weet ik niet. Op deze site vindt je wat uitleg over de werking van de updates.

Het is bij Silverblue wel noodzakelijk om de Gnome Software application te gebruiken bij major updates.
bikkel007 @pbk31 oktober 2024 19:10
<sarcasme>
Wel fijn dat bij Linux alles altijd zo probleemloos werkt.
</sarcasme>

Maar even serieus. Dit zijn dingen die mij bij Linux er vaak van weerhouden om een 'grote' update te doen. Want blijft alles nog wel werken?
Net Fedora 41 geinstalleerd en daarna gelijk 140 updates!
inherent aan Fedora ( linux) dat updaten.
SVMartin @pbk31 oktober 2024 22:22
Daarom moet je gewoon niet als eerste de update uitvoeren, maar even een week of 2 wachten.

Dat geldt overigens net zo goed voor een major <vul hier je softwarepakket maar in> update.
L0g0ff 31 oktober 2024 20:27
Ik heb deze toevallig ook een weekje beta gedraaid. Maar ik kon mijn gnome vanwege dnf5 (die overigens wel echt lekker snel is geworden) niet meer zomaar omzetten naar kde.

De 6.11 kernel is wel een verademing voor nieuwe hardware dus ik heb Ubuntu 24.10 geïnstalleerd en die voelde toch even net wat meer af dan Fedora 41 (beta)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq