Software-update: Fedora 34

Fedora Linux logo (75 pix) Versie 34 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de smaken Workstation, Server en IoT. De releasenotes voor versie 34 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Fedora 34 is officially here!

Today, I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of contributors to the Fedora Project: our latest release, Fedora Linux 34, is here! I know a lot of you have been waiting… I’ve seen more “is it out yet???” anticipation on social media and forums than I can remember for any previous release. So, if you want, wait no longer — upgrade now or go to Get Fedora to download an install image. Or, if you’d like to learn more first, read on.

The first thing you might notice is our beautiful new logo. Developed by the Fedora Design Team with input from the wider community, this new logo solves a lot of the technical problems with our old logo while keeping its Fedoraness. Stay tuned for new Fedora swag featuring the new design!

A Fedora Linux for every use case

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses on the desktop, in server & cloud environments, and the Internet of Things.

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 40, the next step in focused, distraction-free computing. GNOME 40 brings improvements to navigation whether you use a trackpad, a keyboard, or a mouse. The app grid and settings have been redesigned to make interaction more intuitive. You can read more about what changed and why in a Fedora Magazine article from March.

Fedora CoreOS is an emerging Fedora Edition. It’s an automatically-updating, minimal operating system for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It offers several update streams that can be followed for automatic updates that occur roughly every two weeks. Currently the next stream is based on Fedora Linux 34, with the testing and stable streams to follow. You can find information about released artifacts that follow the next stream from the download page and information about how to use those artifacts in the Fedora CoreOS Documentation.

Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems and edge computing use cases. With this release, we’ve improved support for popular ARM devices like Pine64, RockPro64, and Jetson Xavier NX. Some i.MX8 system on a chip devices like the 96boards Thor96 and Solid Run HummingBoard-M have improved hardware support. In addition, Fedora IoT 34 improves support for hardware watchdogs for automated system recovery.”

Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Jam, which allows you to unleash your inner musician, and desktop environments like the new Fedora i3 Spin, which provides a tiling window manager. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

General improvements

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.0 and Golang 1.16. In Fedora KDE Plasma, we’ve switched from X11 to Wayland as the default.

Following the introduction of BTRFS as the default filesystem on desktop variants in Fedora Linux 33, we’ve introduced transparent compression on BTRFS filesystems.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 34, see the release notes.

Fedora 31

Versienummer 34
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora Linux
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-04-2021 • 19:00
42

27-04-2021 • 19:00

42 Linkedin

Submitter: a casema user

Bron: Fedora Linux

Update-historie

10-05 Fedora 36 7
02-11 Fedora 35 44
04-'21 Fedora 34 42
10-'20 Fedora 33 1
10-'19 Fedora 31 7
05-'19 Fedora 30 7
11-'18 Fedora 29 26
05-'18 Fedora 28 16
07-'17 Fedora 26 7
11-'16 Fedora 25 14
Reacties (42)

+1dutchnltweaker
27 april 2021 19:24
The first thing you might notice is our beautiful new logo. Developed by the Fedora Design Team with input from the wider community, this new logo solves a lot of the technical problems with our old logo while keeping its Fedoraness. Stay tuned for new Fedora swag featuring the new design!
Dat ze voor Facebook aan werden gezien of welke andere problemen waren er dan met die logo.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@dutchnltweaker27 april 2021 19:43
Dat lijkt me geen “technisch probleem”. Misschien dat het oude logo te lastig was om een SVG van te maken?
+2Eonfge
@Maurits van Baerle27 april 2021 21:43
Onder andere. Hier een blogpost van de grafisch ontwerper:
https://blog.linuxgrrl.co...ogo-design-do-you-prefer/
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Eonfge27 april 2021 22:32
Ha, dank, wat een fascinerend verhaal!

Weet je, ik werk al een jaar of twintig met designers. Ik geef ze opdrachten, stuur ze aan etc. Maar, paradoxaal genoeg, hoe langer ik met designers werk hoe meer ik besef dat ik a) niet genoeg kennis en b) niet het talent heb om dat soort dingen zelf te kunnen. Zelfs als ik zelf al een flink eind op weg ben met een mockup en een uitgebreid briefing doc weten ze echt altijd nog zoveel te doen dat ik pas zie nadat ze het gedaan heb. Het is echt een vak apart.
0Mr777
@dutchnltweaker27 april 2021 20:44
Vind er niets aan, het lijkt ook helemaal niet meer op een fedora.
+1saren
@Mr77727 april 2021 20:59
Ik moet zeggen dat ook ik geen fan ben van dit nieuwe logo. Als ze het op zijn minst donkerder blauw hadden gemaakt met een feller contrast had ik het wat gevonden. Dit heeft toch een andere uitstraling. Maargoed
0zalazar
@Mr77728 april 2021 00:26
Ze hadden dan beter het Nederlandse gulden teken kunnen nemen
ƒ
dat wordt toch niet meer gebruikt... :)
0louisklaassens
@zalazar29 april 2021 14:03
Of 'FL' voor Fedora Linux.
0Roadrunner
@dutchnltweaker29 april 2021 08:26
Ik gebruik Fedora naar tevredenheid op mijn laptop maar dat oude logo is altijd een beetje een pijnpunt geweest. Het deed mij inderdaad teveel denken aan FB.
+1Cybermage
27 april 2021 19:10
Zo vanochtend een geupgrade naar nummer 34 en mag zeggen chapau. upgraden ging sneller dan de andere keren en gnome 4 werkt prima. Het is alleen even wennen met gnome 4 maar goed even de shortcuts leren en dan is dat ook opgelost.
+1teek2
@Cybermage27 april 2021 19:12
Gnome 40 ;)
+1Cybermage
@teek227 april 2021 19:12
Tja moet nog steeds wennen aan de nieuwe nummering ja.
Gnome 40 it is :)
+1teek2
@Cybermage27 april 2021 19:14
Ja, eigenlijk is het ook wel een beetje "4" maar goed, ze wilden een bepaalde continuïteit aangeven vziw. Het is ook niet zo'n grote stap als van 2 naar 3... van 3.39 naar 40.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 27 april 2021 19:14]

0rvt1
@teek227 april 2021 20:29
Heb altijd het gevoel met dat soort nummering dat ze Google aan het papegaaien zijn..
+1Wingman555
27 april 2021 19:32
Mijn laptop alvast geupate, wacht nog even met mijn thuis server. Komt wel over maand of 2.
Verder al eens getest met de beta, en vond het wel fijn werken. Dus ben er wel happy mee.
+1devices
@Wingman55528 april 2021 12:39
Ik had een server al op F34 beta draaien en vanochtend mijn backup server over gezet. Bevalt zeer goed.
+1Elbino
27 april 2021 22:50
Ik draai al een aantal jaren Manjaro met Gnome DE maar ben echt positief verrast door het Fedora team.
Het is een wonderschone distributie voorzien van de laatste technische snufjes (btrfs, wayland etc) die zeer zeker de moeite waard is om uit te proberen.
Extra credits voor de native implementatie van Gnome 40 (Zonder opsmuk zoals in Manjaro. Ja, het is wennen maar er is heel goed over nagedacht).
Ik heb voorheen een poos Arch gedraaid om deze features te kunnen gebruiken. In de dagelijkse praktijk merk ik dat het me teveel moeite kost om het systeem te onderhouden dus ben ik overgestapt naar Manjaro; Ik ben primair een gebruiker van mijn systeem, niet de onderhouder.
Fedora past ook goed binnen die mantra. Enige nadeel van Fedora dat is kan bedenken is dat je in de proeftuin van Red Hat zit qua nieuwe features en het ontbreken van zoiets als AUR. (Ik weet dat RPM Fusion bestaat). Beiden valt zijn eigenlijk zaken waar goed mee te leven valt.

Kortom, als je een schone vriendelijke Linux distributie wilt gebruiken dan is Fedora 34 een absolute aanrader.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elbino op 27 april 2021 22:52]

+1UPPERKEES
@Elbino28 april 2021 06:10
RPM Fusion is slechts voor spul dat license wise lastig onder te brengen is bij Fedora. AUR kan je zien als Copr, maar waarom niet gewoon gelijk iets in de official repo zetten? Kost iets meer moeite wegens kwaliteitseisen, maar it's worth it. Met wat ervaring gaan die dingen sneller (fedora-review tool for the win!) AUR is een bende wat dat betreft. Met RPMs heb je centrally managed macro's voor bijvoorbeeld compiler optimalisaties in de zin van security en performance. Verder nog meer macro's om ervoor te zorgen dat het systeem als 1 geheel een rebuild kan krijgen naar nieuwe setups. AUR is "doe maar wat je wilt" en geen QA.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UPPERKEES op 28 april 2021 06:21]

+1A1AD
27 april 2021 19:15
Gnome 40 werkt heerlijk op een laptop met multi touch!
+1saren
27 april 2021 20:55
Fedora blijft in mijn ogen toch de fijnste distributie om mee aan de slag te gaan. Het is een mooie combinatie van veiligheid (rolling release), wijde ondersteuning (dnf, rpmfusion), snel nieuwe packages, en dus niet vastzitten aan oude software, en toch gewoon erg stabiel. Ook de store vind ik vergeleken met bijvoorbeeld de ubuntu store fijner, wellicht vanwege mijn voorkeur voor flatpaks. Ik snap niet waarom ze de gnome shell zo spartaans/barbaars laten, want out of the box is het een mess. Gelukkig dat gnome tweaks het meeste verhelpt. Of is dit met gnome 40 al verbeterd? Dan heb ik het bijvoorbeeld over het ontbreken van minimize knoppen, een donkere modus etc

Het is dat ik met mijn games nog op windows vastzit, en dat ik na een tijdje toch wifi/bluetooth problemen begon te krijgen, en dan (te) frequent moest restarten. Wellicht dat ik fedora 34 weer een kans geef.

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 27 april 2021 21:03]

0gas0line
@saren27 april 2021 22:29
Draai ook al een jaar of 5 Fedora. Erg tevreden over en zie geen reden over te stappen. Gebruik wel XFCE in plaats van Gnome want daar kan ik niet aan wennen en XFCE is goed genoeg voor mij. Die v40 schijnt wel anders te zijn dus die ga ik nog even testen in een VM.
0MartenBE
@saren27 april 2021 22:34
Games is ook het laatste dat me tegenhoudt. Ik had gehoord dat e vooruitgang is geboekt met anticheat te laten samenwerken met Proton voor Linux, maar dat is helaas nog toekomstmuziek.
0Some12
@saren28 april 2021 09:22
Vaak hoor je geluiden dat mensen hun dock willen blijven zien en de minimize-knop willen.

Mijn persoonlijke werkwijze is dat ik een workspace per taak gebruik en dat als ik mijn taken zo indeel, net als dat ik in de fysieke wereld mijn taken orden, dat mijn brein automatisch onthoud waar mijn windows staan. Expose (superkey) om te switchen vind ik dan heerlijk.
0haling
27 april 2021 22:30
PipeWire is now the default audio service
En dat is gaaf! Misschien toch eens naar Fedora kijken als de maintenance op Arch me te veel wordt...
0saren
@haling27 april 2021 22:48
Een eerlijke vraag hoor, ik heb er serieus geen ervaring mee. Hoe 'moeilijk' is arch nu precies? Ik begrijp vanuit de meme cultuur dat dingen snel stuk kunnen gaan, dat de installatie moeilijk is etc. Dit scheelt natuurlijk altijd per ervaring van de gebruikers. Hoe ervaar jij/andere tweakers dit precies?

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 27 april 2021 22:48]

+1Gps4l
@saren28 april 2021 02:54
Het ligt er aan hoeveel je wilt leren en lezen.

Arch heeft een erg goede wiki.

Arch heeft als voordeel, dat je beter leert hoe Linux werkt.

Ik gebruik openSUSE, en die is beter geschikt net als Ubuntu, als eerste Linux distro.

Als je nog nooit Linux gebruikt heb, zou ik niet beginnen met Arch, tenzij je bereid bent om veel te lezen.
+2UPPERKEES
@Gps4l28 april 2021 06:32
Linux from scratch of Gentoo is meer om dingen under de hood te leren. Voor daily drivers is het verstandiger om zoiets als Fedora te gebruiken. Dan kan je je focussen op je echte werk i.p.v. je workstation fixen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door UPPERKEES op 28 april 2021 06:32]

+1stuiterveer
@UPPERKEES28 april 2021 08:59
Zelfs Ubuntu kan gebruikt worden om under the hood te kijken van Linux, het ligt er net aan wat je wilt leren en hoe diep je wilt gaan. Om meteen na iets als Fedora/Ubuntu/whatever over te stappen naar Gentoo of Linux From Scratch is vragen om problemen aangezien je dan meteen voor de leeuwen wordt geworpen. Arch is daadwerkelijk een valide tussenstap in het leren hoe een Linux distro werkt, want je komt al dingen aan het doen zonder dat je daarnaast ook nog eens rekening moet gaan houden hoe compileren etc werkt.

Voor de rest vind ik dat Linux gatekeeping echt onzin. De verschillende distro's zijn er met een reden, er is geen catch-all die voor iedereen een 100% fijne ervaring geeft. Laat mensen gebruiken wat ze fijn vinden, maar geef ze wel de info die ze nodig hebben om een weloverwogen beslissing te maken voor zichzelf. En als mensen dieper in Linux distro's willen stappen is dat niet meteen een reden om ze de volledige kernel met alle afzonderlijke packages voor het OS te laten compileren. Daarentegen is het ook geen reden om iemand bij Fedora/Ubuntu te houden als ze die kennis nog niet hebben maar wel meer er in willen duiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door stuiterveer op 28 april 2021 09:01]

+1UPPERKEES
@stuiterveer28 april 2021 12:22
Wat ik inderdaad niet vermeld is dat je die dingen beter in een VM kan doen op je daily driver OS. Met GNOME Boxes kan je heel eenvoudig die distro's even snel proberen en snapshots maken zodat je terug kan als je iets hebt gesloopt. Linux From Scratch is geen daily driver inderdaad. Gentoo en Arch zou ik ook afraden als daily driver (voor werk/studie). Maar zijn interessant om blootgesteld te worden aan dingen die je distro al mooi voor je hebben geregeld, zoals op Fedora.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UPPERKEES op 28 april 2021 12:23]

+1bouwfraude
@saren28 april 2021 10:36
Arch was altijd veel lees en uitzoek werk dingen die wel automatisch zouden kunnen mocht je allemaal zelf doen. Ik heb er ook mee gespeeld maar het was teveel gedoe er ging teveel tijd inzitten. Draai zelf al jaren een ubuntu variant meestal mate dit jaar kubuntu. Het werk eigenlijk altijd wel. fedora34 in virtualbox geinstalleerd dat gaat goed tot je de update knop aanklikt en het ding net als windows wil restarten om te updaten. In ubuntu gebruik ik een apt update/upgrade/autoremove scriptje waarna ik wel restart als het uitkomt.
+1Gps4l
@haling28 april 2021 02:45
Ik zit op openSUSE tumbleweed daar ook op te wachten.

Ik zag dat er al een gedeelte? geinstalleerd is van pipewire.

Wat ik via het internet vond, is dat ik het waarschijnlijk nog aan moet zetten.
0- peter -
27 april 2021 23:19
Dacht m leuk uit te proberen, maar de NVIDIA drivers zijn niet makkelijk te installeren voor een Ubuntu gewende gebruiker. De muis schokte en was heel langzaam in de live cd. Ik begrijp dat Fedora niet de NVIDIA drivers meelevert. Dat gaat bij Ubuntu toch wat makkelijker.
+1HelloJed
@- peter -28 april 2021 08:47
Wel opletten, als ik mij niet vergis start Gnome 40 standaard in een Wayland sessie op, waarbij de proprietary drivers van Nvidia helemaal niet werken.
+1Some12
@HelloJed28 april 2021 09:27
Gaat de sessie, na het installeren van de nVidia driver, niet standaard over op Xorg? In vorige versies deden ze dat in ieder geval.
0HelloJed
@Some1228 april 2021 16:38
Zou kunnen, geen idee, maar ik weet wel dat als je overgaat op standaard Xorg je ook de nieuwe 1:1 touch gestures verliest.
+1UPPERKEES
@- peter -28 april 2021 06:35
Open GNOME Software, open het repo menu, enable nVidia repo, install en klaar :) Fedora is net zoals Debian erg focussed op open licenties, daarom zitten de nVidia drivers er niet standaard op en zitten ze zelfs in een andere repo (RPM Fusion) die je moet activeren.

Maar nVidia en Linux is geen wonder, de grafische Intel drivers zijn echt geweldig stabiel en open-source.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UPPERKEES op 28 april 2021 06:40]

0rob12424
27 april 2021 20:43
Ik draai nu fedora 33. Ik wil graag overstappen naar Qubes OS. Ik heb nog een schijf liggen van 4 TB . Heeft iemand ervaring met clonen of kopiëren om toch een back up te maken?
0saren
@rob1242427 april 2021 21:05
Persoonlijk heb ik met timeshift goede ervaringen. Zelfs als je na de backup een heel ander OS installeert, kan je gewoon helemaal terug. Ik heb echter wel gehoord dat dit vanwege de SELinux implementatie op Fedora minder goed kan werken. Anders heb je altijd tar nog, of heck, dd :+
0UPPERKEES
@saren28 april 2021 06:29
"Gehoord"? Dat klinkt niet echt useful :) SELinux labels kan je gewoon mee backuppen, maar je moet dan wel een switch gebruiken die die extended attributes dan pakt (vaak -Z). En anders doe je een relabel na een restore.
0rrrrrrrrr
@rob1242428 april 2021 10:41
Met Clonezilla kun je een 1 op 1 kopie maken van je hele systeem.
En even gemakkelijk weer terug zetten.
0unfold
28 april 2021 17:02
Kan iemand ervaringen met Fedora IoT delen?
