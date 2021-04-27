Versie 34 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de smaken Workstation, Server en IoT. De releasenotes voor versie 34 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today, I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of contributors to the Fedora Project: our latest release, Fedora Linux 34, is here! I know a lot of you have been waiting… I’ve seen more “is it out yet???” anticipation on social media and forums than I can remember for any previous release. So, if you want, wait no longer — upgrade now or go to Get Fedora to download an install image. Or, if you’d like to learn more first, read on.

The first thing you might notice is our beautiful new logo. Developed by the Fedora Design Team with input from the wider community, this new logo solves a lot of the technical problems with our old logo while keeping its Fedoraness. Stay tuned for new Fedora swag featuring the new design!

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses on the desktop, in server & cloud environments, and the Internet of Things.

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 40, the next step in focused, distraction-free computing. GNOME 40 brings improvements to navigation whether you use a trackpad, a keyboard, or a mouse. The app grid and settings have been redesigned to make interaction more intuitive. You can read more about what changed and why in a Fedora Magazine article from March.

Fedora CoreOS is an emerging Fedora Edition. It’s an automatically-updating, minimal operating system for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It offers several update streams that can be followed for automatic updates that occur roughly every two weeks. Currently the next stream is based on Fedora Linux 34, with the testing and stable streams to follow. You can find information about released artifacts that follow the next stream from the download page and information about how to use those artifacts in the Fedora CoreOS Documentation.

Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems and edge computing use cases. With this release, we’ve improved support for popular ARM devices like Pine64, RockPro64, and Jetson Xavier NX. Some i.MX8 system on a chip devices like the 96boards Thor96 and Solid Run HummingBoard-M have improved hardware support. In addition, Fedora IoT 34 improves support for hardware watchdogs for automated system recovery.”

Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Jam, which allows you to unleash your inner musician, and desktop environments like the new Fedora i3 Spin, which provides a tiling window manager. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.0 and Golang 1.16. In Fedora KDE Plasma, we’ve switched from X11 to Wayland as the default.

Following the introduction of BTRFS as the default filesystem on desktop variants in Fedora Linux 33, we’ve introduced transparent compression on BTRFS filesystems.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 34, see the release notes.