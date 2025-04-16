Software-update: Fedora 42

Fedora logo Versie 42 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in vijf smaken, namelijk Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud en CoreOS. De releasenotes voor versie 42 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s new?

We’ve promoted our KDE Plasma Desktop offering to “Edition” status. The Fedora KDE team has been hard at work making sure bugs get fixed and everything is polished just so. We’re confident that this can stand along our other amazing flagship offerings. I know the naming is a bit confusing, with GNOME-powered “Workstation” using a generic label while KDE Plasma Desktop has the tech right in the name. We’ll get that figured out eventually. If you don’t know where to start, don’t panic. Pick one and see how it goes. They’re both excellent desktop environments with great upstream communities, and the same Fedora system underneath it all.

We also have a new alternative desktop choice: COSMIC. This is a modern, written-all-in-Rust desktop environment from our friends over at System76. Perhaps most excitingly, we have a new installation interface! The previous UI was designed to manage a lot of before-you-even-start configuration choices. Over the past decade, though, we’ve gone to “get the full system installed with no fuss, then set up what you need from a complete environment”. That made the “hub and spoke” model more confusing than helpful. The new UI is streamlined and sleek, just like the Heart of Gold.

Of course, there are other big changes, as well as the usual updates to thousands of packages. See the Fedora Linux 42 Release Notes for all of the details, and don’t miss the “What’s New?” posts here on Fedora Magazine.

Last minute warning!

No, it’s not the Vogons, but it is ugly. We discovered a problem with the Live boot media at the last minute, and since the release was already out of the airlock, we can’t do much about it. It doesn’t damage anything, but is annoying: just booting the Live media adds an unexpected entry to the UEFI boot loader even when Fedora Linux 42 is not installed to the local system.

This is primarily a concern when you are dual-booting with a different operating system, or if you’re just running the Live image and not intending to actually install. The problem is mostly harmless cosmetic, but still, we should have caught it sooner. Apparently this was posted in our local planning office, but we didn’t go down to the basement past the “Beware of the Leopard” sign to find it.

You can read more about this in the Common Bugs entry for this issue, including how to remove the unwanted entry (and how to avoid the problem altogether).

Fedora Linux 41 desktop

Versienummer 42
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora Linux
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2025 09:00
37 • submitter: bcome

16-04-2025 • 09:00

37

Submitter: bcome

Bron: Fedora Linux

Update-historie

29-04 Fedora 44 27
04-'25 Fedora 42 37
10-'24 Fedora 41 11
04-'24 Fedora 40 38
11-'23 Fedora 39 0
04-'23 Fedora 38 48
11-'22 Fedora 37 19
05-'22 Fedora 36 7
11-'21 Fedora 35 44
04-'21 Fedora 34 42
Meer historie

Lees meer

Fedora Linux

geen prijs bekend

Operating systems

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
37
37
30
1
0
2
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Falco 16 april 2025 09:19
Dan zal er ook een nieuwe versie van Fedora Silverblue zijn, eens kijken hoe ik van 41 naar 42 kan....
https://docs.fedoraprojec...dates-upgrades-rollbacks/

Iemand al ervaring met deze manier van upgraden, dit wordt mijn eerste.....?
ndonkersloot @Falco16 april 2025 10:02
Ik maak al gebruik van Silverblue vanaf Fedora 36 of 37, zo do je een rebase naar een andere release:
rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/42/x86_64/silverblue

Met dit commando kan je zien welke andere images beschikbaar zijn om naar te rebasen:
ostree remote refs fedora | grep $(uname -m)

Je kan op deze manier dus ook rebasen naar kinoite bijvoorbeeld, als je KDE wilt gebruiken/testen.

Het is verstandig om je deployment te pinnen zodat deze behouden blijft buiten je twee laatste images.
sudo ostree admin pin 1

Zo kan je altijd makkelijk weer terug als je breaking bugs hebt. Je ruimt die image op een later moment zo weer op:
sudo ostree admin pin 1 --unpin

Ik gebruik deze methode vaak om de beta al te draaien, je kan toch straffeloos terug.
Succes!
L0g0ff @ndonkersloot16 april 2025 19:42
Toch zou ik wel opletten met rebase naar een andere window manager. Officieel gezien is dat niet supported omdat er dan allemaal config files aangemaakt/overschreven worden wat issues kan opleveren.

Het werkt en de ervaring is dat het goed gaat maar wees gewaarschuwd ;)
Hydranet @L0g0ff16 april 2025 22:04
Toen ik nog Silverblue draaide ben ik wel is rebased van Silverblue naar een Universal Blue image met Gnome en vervolgens naar een ander image met Hyprland en vervolgens weer een keer terug naar Silverblue. Op gegeven moment begonnen er hele rare dingen te gebeuren(weet even niet meer wat), maar in het kort was mijn installatie toch op een of andere manier corrupt geraakt. Opnieuw een installatie van Silverblue gedaan en toen was alles weer normaal.
Nightscope @ndonkersloot16 april 2025 21:53
Ik krijg een Packages not found: java-11-openjdk-devel error als ik probeer te rebasen.
ndonkersloot @Nightscope16 april 2025 22:20
Dan heb je handmatig java-11-openjdk-devel gelayerd in je base image.

Die package bestaat niet meer in fedora 42:
https://packages.fedorapr...dk/java-11-openjdk-devel/

Waarschijnlijk omdat de redhat build van openjdk 11 end-of-life is:
https://access.redhat.com...e_Dates_and_RHEL_versions

Verwijder de package uit je image en probeer de rebase opnieuw. Als je de package perse wilt hebben, eol of niet kan je altijd overwegen om een toolbox of distrobox container met fedora41 te starten en het daarin te installeren.
fuzzyIon @Falco16 april 2025 09:53
Spreekt voor zich om eerst om een backup te maken.

Via de cli (command line interface) kun je eenvoudig upgraden:

1) Eerst je bestaande instalatie FC41 updaten:

sudo dnf update

2) FC42 paketten downloaden en eventueel de nieuwe gpg sleutels importeren ( y typen in cli als bevestiging)

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=42


3) In cli typen :

sudo dnf5 offline reboot

Waarna jouw systeem opnieuw start en de upgrade naar FC42 start

Ik heb zelf zojuist mijn systeem zonder problemen geupgrade naar FC42.
ndonkersloot @fuzzyIon16 april 2025 10:05
Dat werkt op fedora workstation, maar niet op silverblue. Daar heb je geen dnf.
fuzzyIon @ndonkersloot16 april 2025 10:28
Ik had fedora 41 xfce en daar zit gewoon dnf op.
ndonkersloot @fuzzyIon16 april 2025 10:55
Dat is precies wat ik zeg ;-).
Falco gebruikt Fedora Silverblue, die heeft geen dnf.
Hydranet @ndonkersloot16 april 2025 21:52
Laatste keer dat ik Silverblue gebruikte kon ik gewoon "dnf" gebruiken, maar ipv dnf is het dan een symlink of zo naar rpm-ostree.
sfranken @fuzzyIon16 april 2025 10:22
Met een ostree installatie zoals Silverblue gaat dat niet werken. Ook is het zeer sterk aangeraden om `dnf offline-upgrade` te gebruiken, zeker voor dit soort upgrades.
jwd42 @Falco16 april 2025 09:34
Volgens mij kan dit met de Gnome Software app. Met de terminal kan het zo: rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/42/x86_64/silverblue (staat ook op de pagina van je linkje). Ik heb het een week geleden op een desktop en laptop gedaan zonder problemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jwd42 op 16 april 2025 09:46]

Falco @jwd4216 april 2025 10:06
Die had ik wel gezien inderdaad, maar vroeg me af of ik dan verder nog ergens rekening mee moet houden. Het is geen productie machine waar ik dit op draai, dus als het in de soep gaat is er niks verloren.

Maar ik heb Fedora Silverblue ook bij mijn ouders draaien, zou wel fijn zijn als het daar wel ineens goed gaat....
jwd42 @Falco16 april 2025 18:31
Als het fout gaat is er niets aan de hand, dat is het voordeel van een immutable os. Wanneer de installatie een fout heeft gebeurt er niets. Als de conputer vreemd doet naar de update kan bij het opstarten de oude versie worden gekozen.
Falco @jwd4216 april 2025 19:14
Raar, ik zie dat de update naar Fedora 42 wel aangeboden wordt in de Software app. Ik klik op Downloaden en krijg de vraag om mijn wachtwoord in te voeren, dat heb ik gedaan Download start en dan niks.... Geen opnieuw opstarten/installeren of iets, wat zie ik over het hoofd?

Zelf herstarten heeft verder geen effect, ik zit nog altijd op Fedora 41

Edit: blijkbaar was het probleem een printer driver die ik geïnstalleerd had. Via Gnome software kreeg ik die foutmelding niet, maar met rpm ostree wel. Na verwijdering ging het door. Mooi werk!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 16 april 2025 19:58]

Jazco2nd 16 april 2025 18:39
Voor iedereen die Fedora gebruikt of overweegt ernaar over te stappen raad ik vooral aan eens over Fedora Silverblue te lezen, de "immutable" viariant.
Zeker voor mensen die niet houden van tweaken en aankloten en voor wie Windows eigenlijk totaal niet gebruiksvriendelijk is, zeker niet met onderhoud.

De immutable versie is net als iOS/Android een niet editable OS. Dit maakt het onderhoud super eenvoudig. Het is -achter de schermen - image/container based (cloud native), dus het gebruikt moderne technologie om je OS te updaten en modulair te houden.

Tel daarbij op de "App Store" experience, gewoon 1 app waar je apps kan vinden, installeren en die ook je hele systeem update.

En als je dan Silverblue kent, is in de praktijk de Bluefin versie het meest interessant: dit geeft de beste out-of-the-box ervaring van Fedora Silverblue, want Fedora komt oa zonder de mogelijkheid videos af te spelen (iets met royalties).
Bluefin geeft je ook automatische updates zonder gedoe, op de achtergrond.

Tis echt install & forget: https://docs.projectbluefin.io/
Stukken gebruiksvriendelijker dan MacOS. En heeft gewoon homebrew support voor CLI apps (en Flatpak via Gnome Software voor GUI apps).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 16 april 2025 18:40]

L0g0ff @Jazco2nd16 april 2025 20:01
Ik heb sinds een tijdje ook een eigen op Aurora (dat is de KDE versie van bluefin) developer build gemaakt. Blue-build / Universal blue is echt het mooiste wat ik de afgelopen jaren in linux land heb gezien. Windows is er sinds januari ook helemaal vanaf. De reden om voor bluefin of Aurora (of bazzite :+ ) te kiezen is dat die een goede hwe (hardware enablement) versie hebben die verrassend goed werkt op surface apparatuur. Waar vanilla Fedora zelf zonder hacks echt wel lastiger is om het werkend te krijgen. Verder is immutable en containers (podman, docker, distrobox, brew, flatpak en devcontainers in vscode) wel de manier om stabiel de laatste versies te kunnen draaien van je software.

Er is een levende discord Universal blue community waar iedereen bereid is om elkaar te helpen.

Even een plug voor de geïnteresseerde; www.kompassos.nl

Het is echt fantastisch om een laag bovenop je favoriete distro te zetten en door de openheid van de gehele stack kun je alles inzien en eenvoudig naar upstream pushen indien nodig.

Zelf ben ik in deze Fedora 42 vooral blij dat ze eindelijk mijn Integrated webcam goed ondersteunen.

Een blijvertje O+

/Edit: https://github.com/winblues/blue95 is ook een heel leuk windows 95 project op basis van Fedora

[Reactie gewijzigd door L0g0ff op 16 april 2025 20:15]

Jazco2nd @L0g0ff16 april 2025 20:09
Ha mooi! Nog een fan. Ik ben wel benieuwd: welke Surface heb je? Omdat ik begreep dat op sommige modellen basic stuff niet werkt..

De oprichters van BlueOS zijn ook oud Ubuntu (oa) mensen die daar aan verschillende vergelijkbare projecten hadden gewerkt. Maar pas met BlueOS (en dus Bluefin, Aurora, Bazzite) diezelfde ideeën tot een succes hebben gemaakt.

Gek genoeg zijn er nog maar erg weinig gebruikers.. dus spread the word!

En ik wil ook graag mijn eigen build maken.. maar lijkt me erg ingewikkeld, ik ben ook geen developer. Het is voor mij dus nog een post-install script dat de Gnome UI naar wens configureert en nog wat andere dingen personaliseert:
https://github.com/zilexa/Bluefin-Gnome-Intuitive
L0g0ff @Jazco2nd16 april 2025 20:21
O+

Surface laptop 3 en Surface laptop 4 werken beide top.

En je kunt dit zelf ook prima: https://blue-build.org/how-to/setup/

Enige wat je nodig hebt is een GitHub account en alles wordt voor je geregeld. Zelfs de dagelijkse build gaat helemaal vanzelf.
Nightscope 16 april 2025 09:22
ik heb silverblue geinstalleerd, kan ik die automatisch updaten naar 42 vraag ik mij af? De onderliggende vraag is of ik een andere desktop kan installeren. Gnome is prima maar ik zou graag de KDE plasma willen van zorin OS
ndonkersloot @Nightscope16 april 2025 10:04
Zie deze opmerking:
ndonkersloot in 'Fedora 42'

Volgens mij beantwoord die al jou vragen.
Nightscope @ndonkersloot16 april 2025 12:01
Thanks!
FlyBock 16 april 2025 10:57
Aardige post-install guide staat op Github: https://github.com/devang...ora-42-Post-Install-Guide
sfranken @FlyBock16 april 2025 13:36
Let er wel op dat grub themas niet goed werken, en je grote kans hebt dat je je installatie sloopt ermee...
Some12 16 april 2025 09:22
It doesn’t damage anything, but is annoying: just booting the Live media adds an unexpected entry to the UEFI boot loader even when Fedora Linux 42 is not installed to the local system.
Ja het hoort er gewoon te zitten :+

Het is niet zoals met Windows 11, dat het je dual boot sloopt :+

Ik gebruik Fedora Silverue 42 al een tijdje en is lekker stabiel. (Had Linux 6.14 nodig voor een WiFi driver)

(Niet vergeten één-op-één te dd’en/Fedora Media Writer te gebruiken en secure boot lekker aan te laten staan)
Telin 16 april 2025 09:47
Ik wacht nog even een paar weekjes met updaten van Fedora 41 naar Fedora 42.
Zal ongetwijfeld nog wel wat kleine issues naar boven komen drijven nu de massa gaat updaten. Voorlopig doet Fedora 41 het ook nog prima voormij.
Elbino 16 april 2025 10:15
Mocht je de update naar Fedora 42 (nog) niet via Software hebben ontvangen, maar je wilt wel graag upgraden naar Fedora 42 kun je dat ook met DNF doen. Zie de instructies hier: https://docs.fedoraprojec...upgrading-fedora-offline/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elbino op 16 april 2025 10:16]

Nostalgia_Realm 16 april 2025 17:31
Hier zonder enige problemen geïnstalleerd op de Fedora KDE spin die ik nu 4+ maanden met veel plezier draai. Enige issue momenteel is dat automatische updates op KDE niet werkend zijn, dat is kennelijk een langslepend probleem. Ik ga eens even aankijken of de fix al verwerkt is in deze release. Want updates vind ik persoonlijk, dat moet het systeem gewoon handelen.
Mortov Molotov 16 april 2025 18:00
Hier net geïnstalleerd (KDE edition), die dubbele uefi entry is hier alvast nergens te zien op mijn pc 🤷🏻‍♂️
Soldaatje 16 april 2025 19:11
Fijn dat deze nu ook HDR heeft met Gnome 48. Werkt goed met games in ieder geval. En daarover gesproken ook met de Linux kernel 6.14 met ntsync patch. Geen klachten tot nu toe.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.