Software-update: Fedora 38

Fedora Linux logo (75 pix) Versie 38 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in vijf smaken Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud en CoreOS. De releasenotes voor versie 38 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Announcing Fedora Linux 38

Today I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of Fedora Project contributors: the Fedora Linux 38 release is here! With this release, we’re starting a new on-time streak. In fact, we’re ready a week early! As always, you should make sure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release.

New website

Did you click the download link above? You may have noticed that the website looks different. This is the result of over a year of work by our Websites & Apps Team, in partnership with the Design and Infrastructure team, as well as the community at large. Right now, you’ll see pages for each of our five Editions, but this is only a start. The Spins and Labs websites will be updated in the future. Eventually, this will provide a foundation for bringing more of our websites together. I’m very excited about the visual refresh and the fact that this will make our websites more self-service for teams within Fedora — and very proud of the amazing community team that came together to create this.

New Spins

Fedora Linux 38 introduces several new Spins ­— variants that showcase different desktop environments. The popular Budgie Desktop environment, first packaged for Fedora in F37, now has its own Spin. The Fedora Budgie Spin aims to provide the premiere Budgie Desktop experience on top of Fedora Linux, the leading edge platform for developers and users alike.

For fans of tiling window managers, we now offer the Sway window manager in a Spin and in an rpm-ostree version we call “Sericea”. Sway uses the modern Wayland protocol and aims to be a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager.

If you want to use Fedora Linux on your mobile device, F38 introduces a Phosh image. Phosh is a Wayland shell for mobile devices based on Gnome. This is an early effort from our Mobility SIG. If your device isn’t supported yet, we welcome your contributions!

Desktop improvements

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop experience. As usual, Fedora Workstation features the latest GNOME release. GNOME 44 includes a lot of great improvements, including a new lock screen, a “background apps” section on the quick menu, and improvements to accessibility settings. In addition, enabling third-party repositories now enables an unfiltered view of applications on Flathub.

With this release, we’ve shortened the default timeout when services shut down. This helps your system power off faster — important when you need to grab your laptop and go. Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Comp Neuro, which provides tools for computational neuroscience, and desktop environments like Fedora LXQt, which provides a lightweight desktop environment. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

Sysadmin improvements

Microdnf — the lighter-weight version of the default package manager — is replaced by dnf5. dnf5 brings performance improvements, a smaller memory footprint, and a new daemon that can provide an alternative to PackageKit. You can start testing dnf5 now before it becomes the default in a future Fedora Linux release.

For mainframe admins, we increased the minimal architecture level for IBM Z hardware to z13. This enables you to benefit from the new features of that platform and get better CPU performance. We always strive to bring new security features to users quickly. Packages are now built with stricter compiler flags that protect against buffer overflows. The rpm package manager uses a Sequoia-based OpenPGP parser instead of its own implementation.

Other updates

If you’re profiling applications, you’ll appreciate the framer pointers now built into official packages. This makes Fedora Linux a great platform for developers looking to improve Linux application performance. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including gcc 13, Golang 1.20, LLVM 16, Ruby 3.2, TeXLive2022, PHP 8.2, and many more.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://fedoraproject.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 38, see the release notes.

Fedora Linux 36 desktop

Versienummer 38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora Linux
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2023 19:25
48 • submitter: juiced01

18-04-2023 • 19:25

48

Submitter: juiced01

Bron: Fedora Linux

Update-historie

29-04 Fedora 44 27
04-'25 Fedora 42 37
10-'24 Fedora 41 11
04-'24 Fedora 40 38
11-'23 Fedora 39 0
04-'23 Fedora 38 48
11-'22 Fedora 37 19
05-'22 Fedora 36 7
11-'21 Fedora 35 44
04-'21 Fedora 34 42
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Yzord 18 april 2023 19:56
Is Fedora geschikt om mee te kunnen gamen? Ben nu Pop OS aan het testen, maar ik vroeg mij af of Fedora ook ok is daarvoor.
sfranken @Yzord18 april 2023 20:10
Aangezien Steam e.d toch in een flatpak draait maakt het allemaal zeer weinig uit. Alle dependencies e.d komen daarmee netjes mee. Het is niet aan te raden de rpm van Steam te installeren, die neemt een boel 32-bit spul mee waar je vroeg of laat mee tegen de lamp loopt (bijvoorbeeld bij het upgraden naar Fedora 39).

Maar goed, dat is uit mijn omgeving de ervaring. Kan zijn dat jij het anders ervaart.
Hydranet @sfranken18 april 2023 21:36
Ik ben een tijdje terug over gegaan van de rpmfusion steam naar de Flatpak versie van steam, toen werkte mijn controller ineens niet meer. Ik ben er toen achter gekomen dat het package "steam-devices.i686" De volgende udev rules aanmaakt die ik nodig heb voor controller input. Die weer geïnstalleerd en vervolgens naar /etc/udev/rules.d gekopieerd en "steam-devices.i686" weer verwijderd. Maar ben erg blij met Flatpak omdat ik nu alleen maar 64 bit packages geïnstalleerd heb.
HollowGamer @Hydranet18 april 2023 22:17
Helaas werkt niet alles vlekkeloos met Steam als Flatpak. Je kan altijd op hun GitHub kijken, daar hebben ze ook tips staan voor de controller issues.

Gelukkig nooit gehad, installeer ook altijd Proton-GE, die heeft net meer functies en loopt voor op Proton.
Hydranet @HollowGamer18 april 2023 22:19
Mijn controller werkt nu zonder issue nadat ik die udev rules gekopieerd te hebben. Bedankt voor de tip van ProtonGE maar die gebruik ik al heel lang! :)
Baardmeester @Yzord18 april 2023 20:05
Nobara is een aangepaste versie van Fedora gemaakt door glorious eggroll(proton ge) speciaal voor gaming. Opzich kun je Fedora zelf installeren en de tweaks zelf doen.
Hydranet @Baardmeester18 april 2023 21:55
Ik vraag mij af of die wijzigingen nu werkelijk een verschil maken.
https://nobaraproject.org...-the-listed-modifications
futex2
fsync compatibility
winesync
Futex zit al in de huidge kernel van Fedora.
CONFIG_FUTEX=y
CONFIG_FUTEX_PI=y
En de andere patches zijn van liquorix/zen en tkg. Ik heb voordat ik naar Fedora over ben gegaan Arch Linux gedraaid met de zen kernel voor gamen. En ik heb nooit een verschil gemerkt qua hoe mijn games draaiden tussen de zen kernel en de stock kernel. Mijn games draaien ook allemaal prima op Fedora en ik zie geen reden om Nobara te gebruiken omdat ik mijn pc voor meer dingen gebruik als alleen gamen. Dus leuk als andere interesse in Nobara hebben maar ik zie het nut niet om Nobara te draaien als je gewoon Fedora kan draaien en als je een aantal van die patches alsnog wil dan kan je ook zelf de kernel-fsync via copr installern.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 03:20]

Baardmeester @Hydranet19 april 2023 09:50
Nobara heeft naast wat tweaks ook wat scripts voor het installeren van dingen zoals nvidia drivers en controller drivers. Voor mensen die nog niet zo lang linux gebruiken kan dat handig zijn. GE heeft het geloof ik ook vooral voor zichzelf en zijn vader gemaakt. Als je zelf al Fedora draait zou ik ook niet zo snel overstappen. Maar iemand die Fedora wilt proberen en wilt gamen kan Nobara een optie zijn.
Hydranet @Baardmeester19 april 2023 09:54
Ja als je het zo zegt dan ben ik het wel met je eens! :)
karot9100 @Yzord18 april 2023 20:06
Mijn persoonlijke ervaring met een intel/nvidia laptop (aorus 15p) is dat het bij popos toch net wat vloeiender is out of the box. Heb al Fedora geprobeerd maar ik vind pop os toch wel beter.
HelloJed @karot910019 april 2023 09:16
Hoe zit het met die hybrid graphics switching, verloopt dat vlekkeloos?
Aegir81 @Yzord18 april 2023 20:07
Het is allemaal Linux. In principe werkt alles overal ;-)

Steam & Proton werken dus ook onder Fedora.
Denizz @Yzord18 april 2023 20:12
Werkt voor mij nagenoeg "out of the box" met Steam installeren en proton even instellen.

Heb geen ervaring met Nobara maar zoals de baardmeester al zegt krijg je daarmee iets vergelijkbaars als wat PopOS voor Ubuntu zou zijn qua gaming, het staat al wat meer voorgeconfigureerd.
6Pac @Yzord18 april 2023 20:31
Helemaal met @Baardmeester eens! Nobara heeft meer out-of-the-box game tweaks ingebakken dan de standaard Fedora.

Ik hou het zelf meer bij Regata OS. Ook een distro toegespitst op gaming maar dan gebaseerd op openSUSE, en wat niet onbelangrijk is heeft standaard al alle grote gameclients on board via hun eigen Game Access GUI (denk aan Steam, Epic, Battlenet, EA, GOG en zelfs Rockstar) + standaard ondersteuning voor de meeste reguliere emulators, die je ook via hun App bibliotheek kunt downloaden en installeren.

Behalve de drivers voor mijn nvidia 3080ti heb ik verder geen drivers hoeven te installeren. Zelfs mijn steelseries headset + DAC werd moeiteloos gevonden en was gebruiksklaar na installatie van het os.
Verder is er ook heel veel meer ondersteuning voor verschillende gaming hardware. En als het er niet is kan je een verzoek bij de devs maken om het te implementeren.

Helemaal top! :)
youridv1 @6Pac19 april 2023 08:46
als ik dit soort verhalen lees word ik gewoon bedroefd dat ik nog steeds op windows zit. Maarja, de game ik veruit het meeste speel, Valorant, werkt niet op linux . . .
itcouldbeanyone 18 april 2023 19:39
Laatst nog geprobeerd fedora server te installeren als SAN target.
Met zfs en targetcli, zag er allemaal mooi uit.
Totdat de kernel panics kwamen om de meest rare redene.
Ik hou het wel bij debian.
Fedora is toch het testgebied van redhat
HollowGamer @itcouldbeanyone18 april 2023 19:57
KP's zeggen niet zoveel, kan hardware zijn, kan software zijn.. hoe had je ZFS geïnstalleerd?
Fedora Silverblue draait hier gewoon prima (Podman, Flatpak, etc.).
itcouldbeanyone @HollowGamer18 april 2023 20:16
Ik denk niet dat zfs er iets mee te maken had.
Was al half jaartje terug dus echt goed weet ik het niet meer.
Zou wel hardware vs kernel verhaal zijn geweest.
Grote kans dat met andere hardware het wel gelukt was
Marve79 @itcouldbeanyone18 april 2023 19:52
Voor dat soort doeleinden is AlmaLinux of Debian idd wat beter geschikt. Ubuntu ook nog wel.
asing @itcouldbeanyone18 april 2023 22:50
Fedora moet je eigenlijk niet als server willen draaien. Niet dat het buggy is ofzo, maar de hoeveelheid updates die ze uitbrengen, samen met de frequentie, maakt het een beetje een gok.

Dus liever wat minder vaak, en goed getest. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS heb ik op auto install, auto reboot staan en dat rebooten doet hij zo ongeveer 1 keer per maand. Fedora (daily driver) heeft een paar keer per week updates. Geen idee hoevaak een reboot nodig is want ik doe meteen een shutdown erna omdat ik klaar ben voor die dag.
digibaro 18 april 2023 19:55
Na het "afschieten" van CentOS ben ik over gestapt op Ubuntu. Mijn gevoel op dit moment in het "oerwoud" aan distributies dat daar momenteel het beste / langste support model voor beschikbaar is. Voordeel dat het ook grotendeels gelijk is aan Pi OS. Voor mij 1+1.
El_Bartholomew @digibaro18 april 2023 21:02
Hoe komt het dat je dan niet voor Alma of Rocky Linux hebt gekozen als support belangrijk was?
Ik ben uiteindelijk van Ubuntu naar Debian naar Rocky Linux over gestapt.
digibaro @El_Bartholomew18 april 2023 21:23
Alma en Rocky zijn vrij nieuwe distributies, dus dat is aan het begin vragen om problemen is mijn mening. Wat is jouw reden om van Ubuntu af te stoppen. Met 4 VMs op Ubuntu mag ik niet klagen.
Hellboy! @digibaro18 april 2023 21:29
Is clone van rhel, dus waarom zeg je dat het instabiel is?
faim @digibaro18 april 2023 21:42
Heb op al mijn productieservers Alma 9 staan, nooit problemen, draait net zo stabiel als CentOS altijd was.
HollowGamer @digibaro18 april 2023 22:15
Er zijn genoeg dingen mis met Ubuntu, zowel hun eigen implementaties (snap, Mir) en hun advertenties in de terminal.

Ik snap dat er geld verdient moet worden, maar ik blijf het ongewenst vinden. Best juist van Windows afgestapt (niet alleen voor dit) zodat ik geen suggesties en andere zooi voorgeschreven krijg.

Fedora Server is gewoon ook goed, alleen is Ubuntu erg populair, en hoe meer ik er mee doe, hoe minder ik mij daar thuisvoel.
digibaro @HollowGamer18 april 2023 22:19
In een server omgeving loop ik tot op heden nog niet tegen die issues, dat maakt misschien een verschil. Advertenties, doel je op de modulaire MOTD waar je modules voor kan in/uit schakelen?
GeroldM @HollowGamer19 april 2023 00:52
Beheer een 20-tal Linux servers, zowel bare-metal als VM. Allemaal zonder enige vorm van GUI. Er is destijds ooit eens gekozen voor Ubuntu Server LTS edities als 'bedrijfs-distro'. Zonder een GUI maakt het niet zoveel uit in welke distro je bezig bent. Met de command-line en Midnight Commander kom je echt een heel end.

Heb helemaal niets te klagen over deze server editie. Het is erg stabiel en betrouwbaar, dus je zal mij niet gauw horen klagen over Ubuntu Server LTS versies. Doe dit nu alweer ruim 10 jaar, dus voel me er wel thuis. Heb in GUi-loze Ubuntu Server LTS 12.04, 14.04, 16.04, 18.04, 20.04 en 22.04 nog geen enkele reclame gezien. Misschien dat dit anders is in een terminal scherm van de GUI-versie, maar dee gebruik ik dus niiet.

Niets tegen Fedora of andere distro's, maar tot op heden heb ik nog geen reden gevonden om van Ubuntu Server af te stappen. Alhoewel Snap als container wel tegenvalt.

Heb wel eens vergelijk moeten maken tussen Oracle DBs die in Oracle Linux en Windows draaiden om te zien welke de snelste/betere optie was voor die klant. Oracle Linux is gebaseerd op Red Hat en komt met GUI. Oracle Linux was op zich geen slechte ervaring, maar het streek me wel tegen de haren in op een manier dat Linux Mint en Pop!_OS dat niet doen.
sfranken @GeroldM19 april 2023 13:56
Oracle Linux is gebaseerd op Red Hat en komt met GUI.
Dat is (tijdens de installatie) te configureren. Standaard is de optie "Server with GUI" inderdaad aangevinkt, maar daar heb je dus alleen last van als je van het type "volgende, volgende, volgende, klaar" bent tijdens installeren ;-)
SVMartin @digibaro18 april 2023 23:21
https://en.opensuse.org/Lifetime
Hydranet 18 april 2023 21:31
Net mijn desktop en mijn laptop geupgrade van Fedora 37 naar Fedora 38. Het is weer fijneloos gegaan, behalve de Nvidia drivers dan die moest ik even opnieuw installeren uit rpmfusion. Bedank Fedora development team!
HollowGamer @Hydranet18 april 2023 22:19
Bedank NVIDIA voor hun brakke Linux support. ;)

Soms denk ik gewoon, gooi NV er helemaal uit en kijk dan of ze het eindelijk verbeteren. Het is nogal belachelijk dat er speciale distro versies zijn om een NV GPU fatsoenlijk onder de praat te krijgen.
Hydranet @HollowGamer18 april 2023 22:25
Zo moeilijk is het niet niet om te fiksen, alleen de Nvidia packages van de oude Fedora versie eraf gooien en daarna een "dnf clean all" doen om vervolgens dezelfde packages te installeren uit de repo rpmfusion repo van de nieuwe Fedora versie. En vind het onnodig voor mezelf om speciaale een distributie te gebruiken die gericht is op het makkelijker maken van gedoe met Nvidia drivers, ik krijg dat zelf wel aan de praat met en het kost geen eens veel tijd.
sfranken @Hydranet19 april 2023 02:52
Mag ik dan vragen welke bron voor de drivers je gebruikt? Ik heb de akmod/rpmfusion methode (zoals aangeraden) en heb op mijn laptop met een MX150 en mijn desktop met een RTX3080 geen problemen gehad met de upgrade. Ik hoefde niks te verwijderen op beide machines.

Die tijd is voor mij al heel lang achter me. De laatste keer dat ik dat heb moeten doen voor een upgrade was van 32 naar 33.
Hydranet @sfranken19 april 2023 09:57
Ik gebruik dezelfde source als jou akmod/rpmfusion voor mijn RTX3090. Volgens mij waren mijn Nvidia packages niet geüpdatet naar fc38 packages maar waren het nog fc37 packages en wou vervolgens mij grafische omgeving niet starten omdat er geen grafische driver geladen kon worden. Toen heb ik alle Nvidia packages verwijderd en een "dnf clean all" uitgevoerd en vervolgens dezelfde opnieuw geïnstalleerd. Als je het zeker wil weten kan ik wel even mijn snapshot terug draaien om opnieuw de upgrade te doen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 03:20]

sfranken @Hydranet19 april 2023 13:52
Hmm, dan heb je aardig wat updates gemist als je nog de 37 versie van de nvidia driver(s) had. Er zijn er in de cyclus van 38 aardig wat van uitgekomen met aardige (wayland) verbeteringen. Vreemd dat je nooit een update daarvoor hebt gehad, zou ik toch eens naar m'n pakketinstellingen e.d gaan kijken, want dan is er iets (kleins) niet goed.
Hydranet @sfranken19 april 2023 13:59
Al mijn Nvdia packages zijn nu fc38 packages en ik heb nog een paar fc37 packages maar niet abnormaal veel, tussen de 5 en 7 ofzo. Dat zijn degene die met een tijdje meestal wel vervangers krijgen van de volgende fc versie, ik had dat met de upgrade van 36 naar 37 ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 03:20]

sfranken @Hydranet19 april 2023 16:29
Ja klopt bij de upgrades blijven een enkele package op oude versies steken. De nvidia driver is er echter niet een daarvan. Ik heb met de 38 beta al driverupdates gehad hiervoor.
Hydranet @sfranken19 april 2023 19:23
Ik heb nog nooit mee gedaan aan de beta. Doe jij daar gelijk aan mee wanneer de volgende beta beschikbaar is en hoe is de transitie van beta naar de werkelijke release of daar hoe je dan niks extra's voor te doen?
sfranken 18 april 2023 19:39
Ik ben vooral blij met de integratie van Wireguard in NetworkManager, en de mogelijkheden die dat in de GUI geeft. Ik heb nu (sinds F38 beta) op een aantal laptops een Wireguard verbinding naar huis, dat werkt nu makkelijker dan het via de CLI moeten opzetten (wgctl up....). Het is een kleine verbetering, maar wel een goeie.

Ook het werken met dnf5 is tot nu toe een hele verbetering. De definitieve planning is Fedora 39, maar tot nu toe werkt het beter (sneller, voornamelijk). Aanrader!
HollowGamer @sfranken18 april 2023 19:56
Hoe werk je precies met dnf5? Ik denk dat het voorlopig gewoon voor mij bij dnf blijft, al zou ik die dnf5 wel gewoon in een toolbox (Fedora Silverblue 38) kunnen draaien. :)
sfranken @HollowGamer18 april 2023 20:08
Zie https://fedoraproject.org...ceDnfWithDnf5#How_To_Test voor meer (uitgebreide) info. Sowieso is die pagina wel een goed idee om even door te kijken/lezen in dat geval.

Als je Silverblue draait heeft dit trouwens zeer weinig effect. Als je maar een aantal packages layered heeft dit 0,0 extra waarde. Als je meer packages layered moet je toch eens gaan afvragen of Silverblue wel de juiste tool is op dat moment, maar dat is mijn mening.
HollowGamer @sfranken18 april 2023 20:13
Ik heb weinig layered packages, maar ik draai bijvoorbeeld wel dnf in een toolbox.
sfranken @HollowGamer18 april 2023 20:14
Dan ga je met deze test zéér weinig merken gok ik zo. Proberen kan natuurlijk altijd.
HollowGamer @sfranken18 april 2023 22:10
Overigens helemaal met je eens hoor.

Op Fedora Silverblue zijn Flatpaks en toolboxes the way to go. Voor de rest gebruik ik Podman.

De upgrade van Fedora 37 Silverblue ging daardoor ook erg smooth. En mocht ik terug willen, dan doe ik gewoon rpm-ostree rollback.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 23 juli 2024 03:20]

johnny2000 18 april 2023 22:25
Mijn favo distro, al vanaf toen het Fedora Core was :Y) Maar altijd de KDE spins.

Maar God, die standaard wallpapers zijn echt ruk in 37 en 38. Eerste wat ik aanpas!
RPiNut 19 april 2023 05:48
Helaas vaak een grotere update, maar wel altijd de nieuwste software. De keuze voor Fedora is in dit geval driver updates voor oa de Microsoft Surface Go Laptop. Daarbij ook steeds problemen gehad met Debian op een Dell miniatuur PC, die enkel docker draait. Fedora Server draaide out of the box. Vanmiddag maar eens updaten :*)
Wolvganger 19 april 2023 18:04
Vanmiddag 37 > 38 gedaan, nog geen problemen gevonden. Dualboot met Windows voor bepaalde zaken, maar verder sinds versie 36 prima daily driver. Hiervoor draaide ik overigens Manjaro, maar die had na een update/upgrade toch nog weleens een "oepsie".

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