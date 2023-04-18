Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.8

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de vierde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.8 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed EFLAGS.TF handling for CPUID instructions when Hyper-V is used (bug #17961)
  • VMM: Fixed MONITOR/MWAIT crash with Solaris guests when Hyper-V is used on Windows 11
  • VMM: Introduced general improvements in nested visualization area
  • VMM: Fixed triple fault related guru meditations for UEFI guests starting with macOS Ventura 13.3 (bug #21563)
  • GUI: Brought back Restore current snapshot checkbox of Close VM dialog (bugs #21189, #21491)
  • GUI: Fixes and validation for VM settings USB filters editor, filter port value is now properly saved/restored
  • GUI: Fixes for VM name and OS type embedded editors of Details pane
  • GUI: Cloud related wizards should now propose enabled profiles before disabled
  • Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack: Fixed shipping the cryptographic support module for full VM encryption
  • E1000: Fixed possible guru meditation when changing network attachments (bug #21488)
  • virtio-net: Follow up fixes for FreeBSD 12.3 and pfSense 2.6.0 (bug #21201)
  • 3D: Fixed various graphics issues with Windows 7 guests (bugs #21129, #21196, #21208, #21521)
  • Main/UefiVariableStore: Added API to add signatures to the MOK list (Machine Owner Key)
  • VBoxManage: Introduced modifynvram enrollmok sub-command to enroll Machine Owner Key into NVRAM, so Linux guest kernel can pick it up in order to verify signature of modules signed with this key
  • Guest Control/Main: Fixed deleting files via built-in toolbox
  • Linux host: Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK="1" is specified in /etc/vbox/vbox.cfg, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature
  • Linux Guest Additions and host Installer: Improved detection if system is running systemd as the init process
  • Linux Guest Additions and host drivers: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.3
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK="1" is specified in /etc/virtualbox-guest-additions.conf, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added experimental support for kernel modules and user services reloading in the end of installation process, thus guest system reboot after Guest Additions (7.0.8 and newer) upgrade is no longer required in general case
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fixed vboxvideo build issue with RHEL 8.7, 9.1 and 9.2 kernels (bugs #21446 and #21450)

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2023 19:14 6

18-04-2023 • 19:14

6

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

21-04 VirtualBox 7.2.8 7
29-01 VirtualBox 7.2.6 13
22-10 VirtualBox 7.2.4 7
09-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.2 12
08-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 17
07-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.12 2
06-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.10 0
05-'25 VirtualBox 7.2.0 bèta 1 0
01-'25 VirtualBox 7.1.6 9
10-'24 VirtualBox 7.1.4 2
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PrimusIP 18 april 2023 19:24
Ik ben nog aan het wachten op gewone VB versie die werkt op Apple Silicon. (Er bestaat inmiddels wel een developer preview.) ik vond VB vroeger best prettig werken toen ik nog een Intel Mac had.
Yoghoo 18 april 2023 19:56
3D acceleratie werkt nog steeds niet goed met een Windows 10/11 guest. Bekend probleem dat al erg lang aanwezig is. Vele bug reports aanwezig maar helaas nog steeds niet opgepakt door de ontwikkelaars :(
Gemmeke 18 april 2023 19:32
Mijn VMware Workstation pro hangt constant vast als ik Win 11 wil installeren, misschien moet ik eens VB proberen...
Jogai @Gemmeke18 april 2023 21:36
Je kan kant en klare images van MS zelf proberen vanaf hier: https://developer.microso...wnloads/virtual-machines/
PatrickPR @Gemmeke19 april 2023 15:38
Jouw probleem met W11 in Vmware (Player en Workstation) herken ik. Het heeft een hele tijd gewerkt, tot een specifieke Windows update op de host.

Sindsdien heb ik met zowel VB als Vmware continue ellende met het installeren en werkend krijgen van een W11 guest. Ik heb een HP Zbook G7 met Core i7-10850H en 32GB RAM, capabel genoeg. Maar ik heb al zoveel variaties geprobeerd en gestoeid met Hyper-V wel/niet en Player vs Workstation en Uefi vs non-Uefi en zo nog tientallen opties dat ik het heb opgegeven. Terwijl een W10 guest zonder issues de hele dag draait zonder 1x vast te lopen (los van een audio dingetje). Er zit in W11 iets wat niet lekker gaat met virtualisatie op specifieke combinaties van hardware/software op de host.

Met deze update van VB ga ik het nog maar eens proberen, maar ik heb er onderhand een hard hoofd in.
janpiet 19 april 2023 16:05
Is versie 7 al rijp genoeg om afscheid van 6 te nemen?

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