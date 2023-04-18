Oracle heeft de vierde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.8 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed EFLAGS.TF handling for CPUID instructions when Hyper-V is used (bug #17961)

VMM: Fixed MONITOR/MWAIT crash with Solaris guests when Hyper-V is used on Windows 11

VMM: Introduced general improvements in nested visualization area

VMM: Fixed triple fault related guru meditations for UEFI guests starting with macOS Ventura 13.3 (bug #21563)

GUI: Brought back Restore current snapshot checkbox of Close VM dialog (bugs #21189, #21491)

GUI: Fixes and validation for VM settings USB filters editor, filter port value is now properly saved/restored

GUI: Fixes for VM name and OS type embedded editors of Details pane

GUI: Cloud related wizards should now propose enabled profiles before disabled

Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack: Fixed shipping the cryptographic support module for full VM encryption

E1000: Fixed possible guru meditation when changing network attachments (bug #21488)

virtio-net: Follow up fixes for FreeBSD 12.3 and pfSense 2.6.0 (bug #21201)

3D: Fixed various graphics issues with Windows 7 guests (bugs #21129, #21196, #21208, #21521)

Main/UefiVariableStore: Added API to add signatures to the MOK list (Machine Owner Key)

VBoxManage: Introduced modifynvram enrollmok sub-command to enroll Machine Owner Key into NVRAM, so Linux guest kernel can pick it up in order to verify signature of modules signed with this key

Guest Control/Main: Fixed deleting files via built-in toolbox

Linux host: Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK="1" is specified in /etc/vbox/vbox.cfg, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature

Linux Guest Additions and host Installer: Improved detection if system is running systemd as the init process

Linux Guest Additions and host drivers: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.3

Linux Guest Additions: Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK="1" is specified in /etc/virtualbox-guest-additions.conf, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature

Linux Guest Additions: Added experimental support for kernel modules and user services reloading in the end of installation process, thus guest system reboot after Guest Additions (7.0.8 and newer) upgrade is no longer required in general case

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed vboxvideo build issue with RHEL 8.7, 9.1 and 9.2 kernels (bugs #21446 and #21450)