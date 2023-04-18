Versie 32.1.1 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en als bèta ook voor macOS en FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes/fixes:
Implementation notes:
- Fixed a crash in CompareDocumentPosition with Shadow DOM.
- Fixed a crash with display:contents styling.
- Added a preference to disable the TLS 1.3 protocol downgrade sentinel (see implementation notes).
- Changed the way large clipboard copy/paste operations are handled, improving privacy (see implementation notes).
- Improved filename safety when saving files to prevent potential environment leaks (bis).
- Improved sanity checks of MIME type headers.
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-29545 and CVE-2023-29539.
- UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 2 fixed, 1 rejected, 49 not applicable.
- Some proxies and middleware boxes improperly handle the TLS 1.3 protocol handshake causing an insecure downgrade to TLS 1.2. With our recent update of NSS, Pale Moon no longer allows this kind of protocol downgrade when trying to establish a TLS 1.3 connection to a server. The resulting error is ssl_error_rx_malformed_server_hello with an inability to connect to the server. To enable users to still connect to the servers or devices in question, we've added an option to switch off the downgrade sentinel. To switch it off as a temporary workaround, set security.tls.hello_downgrade_check to false.
- If copy and paste operations to/from the browser are performed, Pale Moon writes clipboard contents to disk in a temporary cache file if the copy/paste amount is particularly large, to avoid using large amounts of memory to hold this data. The average paste/clipboard size doesn't tend to hit this limit in which case it is just held in memory.
- Previously, these cache files, while in the O.S. temporary file location (%TEMP% or /tmp), would not be consistently cleaned up, potentially causing privacy issues if persisted. This was changed to using auto-cleaning anonymous temp files, improving user privacy and relying less on the O.S. or user performing cleanup of temporary file storage. Thanks to Sandra for pointing this out and providing the patch.