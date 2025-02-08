Pale Moon 33.6.0

Versie 33.6.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.

Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. Tegenwoordig is het ook vanuit de Microsoft Store te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This is a development, bugfix and security release. Due to the fact that CloudFlare has been causing application crashes that impacts many users, this release has been pulled forward a few days to address these crashes with priority (should be fixed in this release).

Please note that at the time of publication of this browser version and release notes, even though crashes have been fixed, CloudFlare is denying UXP-based browsers as well as several other independent/smaller browsers access to many websites by way of their malfunctioning "security check" or captcha, with no priority given to actually fix it despite it being denial of service for users of affected browsers. Please consider reporting any and all occurrences of a failing or looping CloudFlare checks on websites to CloudFlare as well as the owners of affected websites (you may have to temporarily use a Chromium-based browser to do this).

Implemented a content sniffer for ADTS and raw AAC audio.

Implemented AbortSignal.abort() and stub AbortSignal.timeout() .

and stub . Unprefixed the :modal CSS pseudo-class and exposed it to content.

CSS pseudo-class and exposed it to content. Improved efficiency and performance of the Cycle Collector.

Added a check for explicit expectance of a percentage value in CSS HSL for the S and L components.

Updated the cookie storage database to no longer use BaseDomain. See implementation notes.

Updated CSS grid handling to no longer apply auto min-sizing when flex max-sizing (browser parity).

Updated the root certificates in the internal trust store.

Updated the Public Suffix List (eTLD) in the browser.

Removed no longer specced URL Constructor(DOMString url, URL base) .

. Restored unofficial branding to what it was before ("New Moon" instead of "Browser").

Changed the default Firefox Compatibility user-agent version to 115.0.

Fixed an issue where cloned <audio> or <video> elements would not respect the original element's muted state.

or elements would not respect the original element's state. Fixed a number of bugs and spec compliance issues in WebCrypto.

Fixed installer application naming issue causing failure to detect running application.

Fixed a crash when Interval handlers are present in scripts that are automatically terminated due to excessive runtime.

handlers are present in scripts that are automatically terminated due to excessive runtime. Fixed a crash in JS Structured Cloning when the input would be bogus (CloudFlare-triggered crash).

Fixed a crash in the XSLT stylesheet importing code.

Updated NSS to 3.90.6 (custom) to pick up several security fixes.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2025-1009.

When updating the browser to this version, a one-way upgrade of the cookie database in your browser profile is performed on first start. The new cookie database is not backwards compatible, meaning you cannot use the browser profiles that have been upgraded by this version or later with any prior versions of the browser without data loss.

This is generally the case as most upgrades of user data storage are one-way, but having all your cookies cleared unintentionally is something most people prefer to avoid, hence this warning and a general reminder of profile migrations to newer versions that may happen with any (non-minor) browser upgrade.