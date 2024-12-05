Pale Moon 33.5.0

Versie 33.5 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.

Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This is a development, bugfix and security release. Note: Intel Mac builds are now "ad hoc" signed instead of unsigned, which should solve potential issues with newer macOS while still being compatible with old OS X. If you experience issues, please post in the Mac board on the forum for support.

Changes/fixes:

Implemented Regular Expression "match indices" (/d) feature.

Added a way to programmatically clear the DNS cache in the browser, and added a button to the UI for it in about:networking.

Updated handling of referrer policies to adhere to the updated spec.

CSS font variations keywords no longer throw an error. See implementation notes.

CSS border-radius will now also apply to element outlines.

Improved the display of amount of cached web content in preferences when cache is being cleared.

Improved the installer AVX check to skip on early versions of Windows 10 (which don't support it).

Updated NSS to 3.90.5 (unofficial) to pick up some security fixes.

Refreshed the built-in list of effective top-level domains.

Fixed several application crashes.

Reduced unnecessary debug/informative messages in release builds (WebGL and CSP).

Backed out building against ffmpeg 6.0 and ffvpx 6.0 for causing a video playback regression on full-range videos (levels 0-255).

Cleaned up a large amount of leftover Boot2Gecko code, simplifying code paths throughout the code base.

From this version forward we also publish language packs for Persian (Farsi), Hindi, Kannada and Vietnamese.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2024-11693 and CVE-2024-11704 (DiD).