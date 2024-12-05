Versie 33.5 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Pale Moon 33.5.0
This is a development, bugfix and security release. Note: Intel Mac builds are now "ad hoc" signed instead of unsigned, which should solve potential issues with newer macOS while still being compatible with old OS X. If you experience issues, please post in the Mac board on the forum for support.
Changes/fixes:
Implementation notes:
- Implemented Regular Expression "match indices" (/d) feature.
- Added a way to programmatically clear the DNS cache in the browser, and added a button to the UI for it in about:networking.
- Updated handling of referrer policies to adhere to the updated spec.
- CSS font
variationskeywords no longer throw an error. See implementation notes.
- CSS
border-radiuswill now also apply to element outlines.
- Improved the display of amount of cached web content in preferences when cache is being cleared.
- Improved the installer AVX check to skip on early versions of Windows 10 (which don't support it).
- Updated NSS to 3.90.5 (unofficial) to pick up some security fixes.
- Refreshed the built-in list of effective top-level domains.
- Fixed several application crashes.
- Reduced unnecessary debug/informative messages in release builds (WebGL and CSP).
- Backed out building against ffmpeg 6.0 and ffvpx 6.0 for causing a video playback regression on full-range videos (levels 0-255).
- Cleaned up a large amount of leftover Boot2Gecko code, simplifying code paths throughout the code base.
- From this version forward we also publish language packs for Persian (Farsi), Hindi, Kannada and Vietnamese.
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2024-11693 and CVE-2024-11704 (DiD).
- The CSS font variations keywords (
woff2-variations,
truetype-variations, etc.) allow webmasters to indicate format hints for
@font-facefont resources so authors can provide alternative resources for browsers that don't support
tech(variations). The intent of these hints is to provide an alternate font with variations in addition to regular fonts without. Unfortunately, some webmasters don't indicate a base font the variation font face would be an alternate for, which resulted in Pale Moon throwing an error on the only
@font-face
srcentry provided, in turn having the web font not being loaded at all (because no valid entry was found), breaking website layout. From this version onwards, we parse the
-variationskeywords allowing variation alternative font-faces to be loaded, even if no base font was specified. To webmasters only supplying @font-face entries with variations keywords: please understand the intent of this CSS 4 spec and always provide a base font entry (graceful fallback).