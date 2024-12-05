AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.12.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, Delta Force en S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Daarnaast zijn er diverse verbeteringen in AMD's Hyper-Tune aangebracht en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Marvel Rivals

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Dragon Age

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Slitterhead

Delta Force

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl AI Development on Radeon Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.

WSL 2 Support has been added for: ONNX Runtime TensorFlow Beta support on Triton

Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here. Expanded HYPR-Tune Support HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.

Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in: Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered MechWarrior 5: Clans Red Dead Redemption 2

Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX. Expanded Vulkan Extension Support VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock

VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives

Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support. Fixed Issues and Improvements Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.

Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew Motorfest.

System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.

H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting. Known Issues Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.