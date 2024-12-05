Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1

AMD Radeon Graphics logo AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.12.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, Delta Force en S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Daarnaast zijn er diverse verbeteringen in AMD's Hyper-Tune aangebracht en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Dragon Age
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Slitterhead
  • Delta Force
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
AI Development on Radeon
  • Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.
  • WSL 2 Support has been added for:
    • ONNX Runtime
    • TensorFlow
    • Beta support on Triton
  • Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
  • HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.
  • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in:
    • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered
    • MechWarrior 5: Clans
    • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.
Expanded Vulkan Extension Support Fixed Issues and Improvements
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.
  • Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew Motorfest.
  • System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.
  • H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
Known Issues
  • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
  • Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
  • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
  • HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
  • Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.

AMD Software

Versienummer 24.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-12-2024 17:51
17 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

05-12-2024 • 17:51

17

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

05-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 24
31-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.2 33
08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 33
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
18-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
9
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
PatRamon 5 december 2024 18:47
Hoe kan het dat de beta versie met: Fluid Motion Frames 2
Van 29-07-2024 met versie nummer: 24.20.11.01 hoger ligt dan deze versie, buiten dat het beta was?
nieuws: AMD stelt bètapreview Fluid Motion Frames 2 beschikbaar
https://www.amd.com/en/re...-RAD-WIN-24-20-11-01.html

Of wordt xx.20 een beta vorm genoemd?

Draai namelijk nog steeds deze erg stabiele versie, paar keer geupdatet naar officiële software maar gaf minder fps/soepelheid om het maar kort te omschrijven.
Evernote @PatRamon5 december 2024 20:49
Pat, het zit zo.

24.12.1
2024, December, Build nummer

24.20.11.01
2024, Beta, November, Build nummer
PatRamon @Evernote5 december 2024 20:52
Ah toch "Beta" nummer met 20.
Eigenlijk wel logisch aangezien er geen 20ste maand bestaat.
Top!
BLACKfm @PatRamon6 december 2024 10:39
Een 13e maand bestaat ook niet (op de reguliere kalender iig), dus waarom dan specifiek '20'? (als we dan toch aan het filosoferen zijn :) )
pakkiwakki @BLACKfm6 december 2024 14:12
Ik krijg een 13de maand deze maand.
BLACKfm @pakkiwakki6 december 2024 16:52
De reactie waarvan je wist dat die zou komen :+.
DCG909 5 december 2024 17:55
Straks maar eens kijken of monster hunter world hier weer mee werkt...
De coral highlands crashde voorheen na het laden.
JerX @DCG9096 december 2024 08:36
Dat was ook een known issue met de vorige driver.
download: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1
Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
DCG909 @JerX7 december 2024 12:40
Beter laat dan nooit, maar het probleem lijkt opgelost te zijn, in ieder geval op de... Normale biomen.
DigitalExorcist 5 december 2024 19:30
Is het probleem met Fortnite nu ook opgelost? Ik kon geen DirectX 12 meer áán hebben (6650 XT hier) omdat er, volgens Epic, een "incompatibility with your driver" was.
LeNNy @DigitalExorcist5 december 2024 20:06
Het lijkt er iig wel op dat ze het eea voor Fortnite hebben gefixed. Uit de fixed issues van de release notes:

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LeNNy op 5 december 2024 20:07]

computerjunky 5 december 2024 20:59
Straks maar eens kijken of ze de idle draw weer fefixed hebben. Dit jaar waren alleen verdie van maart en augustus bruikbaar. De rest was of een onstabiel stutter feest of de idle piwer draw bug was weer terug. Om gestoord van te worden met ze. ALS het werkt werkt het maar het is echt een grote ALS...
Stennypenny 6 december 2024 01:52
Zal Black ops 6 zombies hiermee gefixt zijn? Die crasht nogal vaak op mijn 6900XT. Of heeft iemand suggesties voor een betere driver versie? :)
Zwieber @Stennypenny6 december 2024 15:14
Welke instellingen draai je?
Ik had ook last van veel crashes met men 6900xt, maar een paar dingen om op te letten:
Vram scaling->max 60%
Fps limit 90-100 fps
Hierna had ik geen problemen meer ondanks 24.10.1 amd driver te draaien
Stennypenny @Zwieber12 december 2024 11:41
Thanks voor de goeie tips! Ga ik dit weekend even proberen:)

Wat ik nu heb staat eigenlijk alles gewoon "open". Dus high settings (geen ultra) en een vram target van 80% ongeveer.

Even wat tweaken dan misschien crasht ie niet meer.

Heb een 5700X3D CPU. 64GB DDR4 RAM.
Karbas 7 december 2024 13:33
Sinds de vorige driver lijkt Adrenalin bij mij niet meer standaard te openen. Ik zie 'm niet meer rechtsonder in m'n system tray staan. Sterker nog: nu ik m probeer te openen om te updaten start ie helemaal niet op. Meer mensen hier last van? Ik lees er niks over in de patch notes.
psYchovic @Karbas10 december 2024 17:56
Start niet automatisch meer op inderdaad. Handmatig starten lukt hier wel gewoon.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq