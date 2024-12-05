AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.12.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, Delta Force en S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Daarnaast zijn er diverse verbeteringen in AMD's Hyper-Tune aangebracht en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Game Support
AI Development on Radeon
- Marvel Rivals
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Dragon Age
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Slitterhead
- Delta Force
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.
- WSL 2 Support has been added for:
- ONNX Runtime
- TensorFlow
- Beta support on Triton
- Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.
Expanded Vulkan Extension Support
- HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.
- Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in:
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock
- VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives
- Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.
Known Issues
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.
- Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew Motorfest.
- System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.
- H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
- Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
- Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.