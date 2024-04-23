Software-update: Fedora 40

Fedora Linux logo (75 pix) Versie 40 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in vijf smaken Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud en CoreOS. De releasenotes voor versie 40 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s new in Fedora Workstation 40

Fedora Workstation, the flagship open source Linux desktop OS from the Fedora Project, has reached a new milestone with the release of Fedora Workstation 40. This release has been made possible due to the contributions of our global community, including your contributions! Fedora Workstation 40 comes packed with new features and performance enhancements that promise a smoother and more responsive computing experience. Read on to learn about the latest features and improvements in the sections below. You can download Fedora Workstation 40 from the Fedora Workstation webpage, or upgrade your existing install within the Software app or with dnf system-upgrade in your favorite terminal emulator.

GNOME 46

Fedora Workstation 40 features GNOME 46, the latest version of the GNOME desktop environment. Key updates include a notable upgrade of the Files app, introducing new features and enhancements. Additionally, many aspects of accessibility have received improvements, ensuring a more inclusive user experience. The Settings app and other core apps have been refined for better usability. More details can be found in the GNOME 46 release notes. Many other improvements have been made throughout GNOME 46, such as:

  • Grouping of notifications by app. Now, each notification has a header. It shows the app’s name and icon. This makes it possible to see which app sent an alert. Notification now also has an expand button.
  • You can now open a new window for apps pinned to the dash by adding the Ctrl modifier. For example: Super+Ctrl+1 opens a new window for the first app in the dash, complementing the existing shortcut of Super+<Number> that launches the app itself.
  • By default, Tap to Click is now enabled for touchpad.
  • GNOME 46 now features Remote Login option. You can remotely connect using RDP to a new dedicated desktop session when there isn’t an active session.
Core apps

GNOME’s core applications have had significant improvements in the new version. Some of these include:

Settings

GNOME 46 comes with exciting updates to the Settings app, making it more user-friendly than ever. The latest version has more keyboard mnemonics which make navigation easier. It also has a sleek modern interface. The appearance settings load faster than before and with sharper previews. This new release provides more precise control of Wacom stylus pressure. In addition to the upgrades mentioned above, the Settings app has received major improvements that are worth mentioning:

  • The Settings app has a new system panel. It groups Region & Language, Date & Time, Remote Desktop, and About into one settings pane. This new design makes the app easier to navigate.
  • GNOME 46 has updated touchpad settings with two new options. The first, called Secondary Click, lets you choose how to perform a right-click on the touchpad: either with two fingers or by clicking in a corner. The second option allows you to keep the touchpad active while typing, which helps in some apps and games where you need to use the keyboard and touchpad at the same time.
Files
  • One of the notable upgrades to Files is the introduction of a new global search feature. The global search feature lets you search files across all configured locations. You can search the contents of files, filter files by type and modification date, and search multiple locations at once. Click the icon next to the file path field to activate this feature.
  • In GNOME 46, the sidebar dynamic progress section at the bottom allows you to monitor file operations more effectively with more details on their progress.
  • Switching between list and grid views in Files now happens quickly. This fixes the lag noticed in prior versions.

Other changes to the Files app include a new search field within the Files preferences. It helps find specific settings. There’s now also an option to show date and time in a consistent format, and improved network discovery. These refinements make managing files more efficient.

Other core applications have also received upgrades
  • The Software app now displays verified badges for trusted Flathub apps, ensuring software authenticity.
  • Maps app offers a new editing experience, support for dark mode, and expanded public transit routing.
  • The Extensions and Calendar apps boast modernized designs and usability improvements.
  • GNOME 46 upgrades Clocks and Contacts apps. It lets you set a timer quickly in Clocks. And, import multiple VCard files at once in Contacts.
  • The Disks app has a new I/O resource graph for monitoring disk usage.
Performance Improvements

GNOME 46 provides substantial under-the-hood improvements for a more efficient and polished experience. Key improvements include:

  • Reduced memory usage in search.
  • Significant speed boosts in terminal apps.
  • More appealing visuals as app interfaces appear sharper, text on the screen clearer, and UI elements more defined, particularly when using fractional display scales due to GTK’s new renders.
  • Experimental support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother video performance. You can enable this feature with the command:
    gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features “[‘variable-refresh-rate’]”
    Once enabled, the refresh rate can be set in the display settings.
Under-the-hood changes in Fedora Linux 40

Fedora Linux 40 features many under-the-hood changes. Here are some notable ones:

  • IPV4 Address Conflict Detection is enabled by default in NetworkManager to address conflicts caused by duplicate IPV4 addresses in the same physical network.
  • Fedora 40 integrates PyTorch directly into its software repository. This makes it easier for users to access the open source machine learning framework for their projects. Installation is now a breeze through a single command:
    sudo dnf install python3-torch
  • Starting with Fedora Linux 40, the term “immutable” will no longer be used to describe all rpm-ostree based variants of Fedora Linux (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway and Budgie). Instead, they will be referred to as “Atomic” desktops with Sericea now known as Fedora Atomic Sway. This change is part of a rebranding aimed at simplifying the naming conventions for Fedora spins. More information on this change may be found here.

Fedora Linux 36 desktop

Versienummer 40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 23-04-2024 19:52
38 • submitter: patviev

23-04-2024 • 19:52

38

Submitter: patviev

Bron: Fedora

Fedora Linux

Operating systems

Reacties (38)

Jazco2nd 23 april 2024 19:57
Heerlijk. Fedora Silverblue op laptops, miniPCs bij ouders en wil mn homeserver ook nog omzetten.
Daarmee heb je een computer/laptop die zo eenvoudig werkt als een iPhone. Extreem eenvoudig te updaten (geheel via de Software app, dus ook OS etc), immutable/atomic dus je kan niks slopen. En aanvullende apps van Flathub gewoon via de Software app. Geen geneuzel. Geen gedoe.

Het is zoveel makkelijker en eenvoudiger dan Windows..
Uruk-Hai @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 22:45
Interessant.

Ik lees op de homepage van Fedora Silverblue het volgende:
Each version is updated for approximately 13 months

Hoe simpel is het dan om te upgraden naar een volgende versie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

Jazco2nd @Uruk-Hai23 april 2024 22:51
Alles gaat gewoon via Gnome Software.
Als er updates zijn, zie je netjes 2 dingen staan daarin: app updates die je met 1 knop kunt uitvoeren (de flatpaks) en app & systeem updates met de knop update & restart. In die laatste categorie zit ook een OS update.
Zo kan mijn 73 jarige moeder gewoon zelf updaten, geen ommekijk naar.

Het is zo simpel omdat het een "immutable" OS is. Net zoals iOS, iPadOS en Android dat zijn. Ofwel: het is 1 image. Elk apparaat draait dat image. Daar kan je geen wijzigingen in maken, vandaar immutable.
Je kan wel layeren, bepaalde zaken als drivers, codecs en systeem tools worden toegevoegd als layers. Die blijven behouden na een OS update :)

Het maakt ook native gebruik van BTRFS snapshot feature waardoor je doodsimpel de boel terug kan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

Uruk-Hai @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 23:02
Bedankt voor de info.

Moest je het trouwens niet eerst met je familie hebben over niet ondersteunde apps op Linux (de zogenaamde app gap) en gedoe met niet ondersteunde randapparatuur?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

sfranken @Uruk-Hai23 april 2024 23:15
Het is mijn ervaring dat de "app gap" allang geen ding meer is voor 90% van het computergebruikende volk in mijn omgeving, want die doen een mailtje tikken (en lezen), een kattenfoto op Insta of FB posten en af en toe eens naar Spotify luisteren als ze de woonkamer aan het stofzuigen zijn.

Niet ondersteunde randapparaatuur juist het tegenovergestelde nu van Windows. Out of the box ondersteunt Fedora (in mijn ervaring/met mijn hardware waar ik mee te maken heb) veel meer dan Windows, wat altijd een rotklus is om 100% aan de praat te krijgen
pbk @sfranken24 april 2024 07:01
Is het lang geleden dat je Windows hebt gebruikt? Alles wat ik aansluit op Windows 10 of 11 wordt voor 99% direct herkend en ondersteund. Kan me niet herinneren wanneer ik voor het laatst iets aansloot en het niet werkte.
Pak soms wel de drivers en/of software van de fabrikant voor een betere performance of ervaring, maar is niet nodig om het te kunnen gebruiken
thomas_n @pbk24 april 2024 07:16
In mijn ervaring wordt oude randapparatuur vaak langer in Linux ondersteund dan in Windows. Dus die 20 jaar oude printer die je ouders nog hebben staan, want "hij doet het toch nog". Misschien was het dan wel werkend te krijgen in Windows door te gaan graven op de website van de printerfabrikant, maar dat zie ik mijn ouders niet doen.
pbk @thomas_n24 april 2024 08:23
Maar hebben je ouders dan zelf Fedora op hun pc gezet of heb jij dat voor hun gedaan? ;)

Ik neem aan dat jij dat voor hun hebt gedaan, dus in dat geval had je waarschijnlijk ze ook geholpen bij een Windows installatie en dan de printerdriver even kunnen opzoeken.

Ik herken wel dat heel oude apparatuur (20 jaar is wel een eeuwigheid geleden in ICT-land) beter ondersteund wordt door Linux, maar dat zijn echt wel uitzonderingen.
GeroldM @pbk24 april 2024 07:58
Voor mij is er geen verschil met nieuwe apparatuur. Zowel Linux (Pop!_OS en Mint) als Windows (10/11/Server 2019/Server 2022) doen daarover helemaal niet moeilijk. Waar wel verschil in zit is in de lengte/duur van de ondersteuningsperiode. Daar wint Linux het. Met gemak zelfs.

Had een oude laptop waar Windows 10 uit 2015 prima op werkte. De versie van Windows 10 die uitkwam in 2019, die dus niet. In 2020 heb ik daar Pop!_OS op geinstalleerd en alles werkte net zo goed of beter dan in Windows 10. Zelfs het multi-vinger trackpad deed het gewoon, helemaal geen geklooi in de terminal. Alleen maar installeren en gaan.

Heb die laptop daarna een vol jaar als 'daily driver' voor thuiswerken gebruikt en dat beviel uitstekend. Daarna even mint uitgeprobeerd. Ook daarmee werkte alle hardware en software meteen na installatie. Moest daarna een nieuwe laptop kopen. Daar stond Windows 11 S op. Dat meteen omgezet naar Windows 11 Home. Nu is Windows 11 Home een verbetering over Windows 11 S. Maar geen flinke verbetering. De nieuwe laptop heeft 3 to 4 keer krachtiger hardware in zich en een snellere drive. Toch was die Linux laptop een stuk stabieler voor WFH dan die Win 11 laptop ooit is geweest.

Heb op de W11 laptop ook een opstartbare pendrive met Linux Mint gebruikt en dat werkte meteen helemaal correct. Er zitten echter een stuk hardware in waar geen W10 drivers voor zijn anders had ik er dat opgeknald.

Anyway, de Linux laptop heb ik weggegeven aan een alleenstaande moeder hier, die een thesis moest schrijven voor haar studies, maar geen geld had om haar gestolen laptop te vervangen. Zij kon er meteen mee aan de slag en zegt tegen me dat die laptop een echte uitkomst voor haar is geweest. En nog steeds is, dat ding bevalt haar beter dan de desktop waarmee ze op haar werk is opgezadeld.

Je gaat ten alle tijden voor (Windows) drivers van de fabrikant. Wie ooit de gedachte had om drivers te implementeren in Windows Update, die mag gerust op een schip van de plank af worden gejaagd voor de kust van Argentinie, of Australie, want daar zitten de menseneters. En dat is nog de politiek correcte versie voor wat er met de persoon mag gebeuren die het nodig vond om BIOS(UEFI) via Windows Update te verspreiden. Gemak dient de mens hacker, want dat is een gigantische attack vector met sustantiele gevolgen.

Sorry voor de rant.
pbk @GeroldM24 april 2024 08:31
Ik vind je afkeer voor drivers die via Windows worden uitgerold wel bijzonder. Bij Linux is dit juist het sterke punt, toch? Drivers zitten er al "ingebakken" en je bent in de meeste gevallen niet afhankelijk van ene fabrikant.

Zelf ben ik systeembeheerder van meer dan 2000 pc's en laptops van verschillende fabrikanten (Dell, HP, Asus, ....) We beheren die via Intune en ze zijn voorzien van zowel Windows 10 en 11. Op geen enkele pc of laptop installeren we aanvullende drivers van de fabrikant en dat geeft nooit problemen. Alle apparaten werken prima, vlot en zonder problemen. We hebben 1 keer een apparaat gehad dat bij Windows 11 nog een driver voor de grafische kaart miste, maar die werd korte tijd daarna ook uitgerold via Windows.

Mijn ervaring is dat het dus goed werkt. Ik gebruik zelf privé zowel Windows als Linux en ik merk in stabiliteit en ondersteuning eigenlijk geen verschil.

Wat we wel verbaast: je had een laptop die wel met de eerste versie van Windows 10 uit 2015 werkte (1507 / 1511), maar die na updates in 2019 opeens niet meer werkte (dus versie 1903 / 1909) ?
sfranken @pbk24 april 2024 13:20
Privé? Max 6 maanden. En de meeste hardware word in Windows wel herkend, maar écht lekker werken niet altijd. Oudere hardware is, zoals @thomas_n aangeeft, meer een issue. En exotische hardware.

Maar goed, mijn ervaring is dat er in Fedora veel meer out of the box werkt dan in Windows, en dat is mét moderne hardware en Windows 11
Jazco2nd @Uruk-Hai24 april 2024 08:47
Welke rand apparatuur werkt volgens jou niet op Linux? Het mooie is dat Linux uit een kernel bestaat met alle hardware ondersteuning, een distributie en een desktop omgeving..
Je loopt dus niet meer te kloten met drivers die zitten ingebakken. Tenzij je iets exotisch hebt, dan installeer je daarvoor wat.

En app gap ?
Ik zou niet weten wat je bedoeld. Echt het enige wat ik me kan voorstellen zijn MS Word/PowerPoint/Excel. Daarvoor kan je OnlyOffice gebruiken, ziet er hetzelfde uit, kan hetzelfde als Office Online. En anders LibreOffice. Ziet er beetje anders uit, kan minimaal zelfde als Office365.

Verder kan ik mij niks voorstellen wat je aan apps mist.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

sfranken @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 20:35
Is het grootste probleem (IMHO) met Silverblue al opgelost (dat updaten tergend traag gaat)?
Jazco2nd @sfranken23 april 2024 22:15
Ik gebruik Silverblue sinds v37 en heb die ervaring niet.. vond juist dat het heel veel sneller was dan mijn ervaringen met verschillende Ubuntu distributies en Manjaro Gnome.
sfranken @Jazco2nd23 april 2024 23:13
Mijn ervaring is juist het tegenovergestelde. Het rebooten om updates te installeren (en je layers opnieuw toe te passen, indien nodig) duurde hier op de hardware ~7 minuten. Met Fedora Workstation was het in ~2 gedaan, op dezelfde hardware.
Jazco2nd @sfranken24 april 2024 08:51
Ik heb nooit workstation gebruikt. Maar een complete OS update in 7 minuten kan zelfs mijn Snapdragon Gen2 niet aan tippen, laat staan Windows.

Puur alleen een zooi codecs en apps installeren via rpm-ostree gaat hier in elk geval binnen een minuut of 2. Intel Core i5 11e generatie, 8GB RAM.
sfranken @Jazco2nd24 april 2024 13:22
Oh, sorry voor de verwarring. Die 7 minuten is geen complete OS update, maar alleen het installeren van reguliere updates. Ik heb geen ervaring met SIlverblue als het aankomt op rebasen, ik neem aan dat dat nóg langer duurt (immers meer shit die bijgewerkt moet worden).
bcome 23 april 2024 19:58
Als je de KDE Plasma spin gebruikt (of zelf KDE Plasma hebt geïnstalleerd) heb je nu met KDE Plasma 6 de mogelijkheid om HDR in te schakelen als je beeldscherm het ondersteunt. Ook kan je ICC profielen inladen. Zou 2024 dan toch het jaar van de Linux Desktop worden?
Bruin Poeper @bcome23 april 2024 20:16
om HDR in te schakelen als je beeldscherm het ondersteunt
Dit is dus HDR... (zie je mits je beeldscherm het ondersteunt)
https://cdn.mos.cms.futur...Ekg3Upceb-970-80.png.webp

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

SVMartin @Bruin Poeper23 april 2024 20:27
Precies. Ik heb een opensuse met kde 6 aan mijn tv hangen. HDR in de Disney+ app van de tv is fantastisch, op kde ziet het er (nog) niet uit.
beerse @bcome24 april 2024 12:28
In de statistieken zal linux nooit doorbreken... Vooral omdat de meeste statistieken de distributies laten zien. Linux is er op zo ongeveer alle niet-desktop al lang maar ook daar zie je er in de statisieken niets van.

Misschien/hopelijk zullen de grafische omgevingen zoals kde en gnome een keer doorbreken op de desktop. De manier waarop microsoft met de desktops om gaat zal misschien een keer gaan vervelen.

Hoeveel internetters hebben er linux op hun router draaien? Niemand zal het in de statistieken zien maar daar is heel veel linux of unix (bsd etc) gebaseerd.
Hoeveel thuis gebruikers met een nas gebruiken daar een linux of unix (bsd...) voor.
De thuis automatisering is in heel veel gevallen linux of unix gebaseerd.

Naar mijn idee moet microsoft heel voorzichtig zijn met het uitfaseren van W10. Er zijn al steeds meer bewegingen dat de onder W11 niet meer ondersteunde hardware (of gebrek daaraan) toch ondersteund gaat worden. De bewegingen van microsoft over het niet meer ondersteunen van oudere hardware is vooral een duw voor/door hardware leveranciers, deels misschien ondersteund door 'security' organisaties...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

twiFight @bcome23 april 2024 21:59
Zeker, voor het 30e jaar op een rij gaat Linux dit jaar echt doorbreken.
Cageman1984 @twiFight26 april 2024 11:44
Je opmerking met ondertoon is terecht. Maar het gaat wel echt steeds beter.

En als ik ineens reclame in het startmenu van Windows zie, is de wens om over te stappen alleen maar groter.
Cageman1984 @bcome26 april 2024 11:42
Ik ben al geruime tijd bezig met Nobara 38 en 39, wat in feite een aangepaste versie van Fedora is. Zeer interessante linux distro voor gaming. Het enige wat nog niet echt lekker loopt is HDR... je kan een gamescope sessie gebruiken, of gewoon de steamdeckversie installeren, maar het gaat nog niet allemaal vlekkeloos.

Nu Fedora 40 uit is, wacht ik in spanning op Nobara 40! Die komt meestal een maandje later. Hier is mogelijk de laatste hobbel glad gestreken om een echt goede ervaring voor gaming op Linux mee te hebben.
Zou 2024 dan toch het jaar van de Linux Desktop worden?
Ik denk van wel!
Some12 23 april 2024 20:50
Pijnlijk verouderde screenshot :'(

Zo ziet Gnome er tegenwoordig uit: https://9to5linux.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/g46rs.webp
Room42 @Some1223 april 2024 22:22
Het staat je altijd vrij om een nieuw screenshot voor te stellen door even een topic in forum: Geachte redactie te openen! Thanks! _/-\o_
sfranken @Some1223 april 2024 23:17
Zoals ook in het screenshot staat, Fedora 36, dus ~4 jaar oud.
meraki 23 april 2024 20:26
Na veel omzwervingen kwam ik uit bij Fedora. Het is m.i. de referentie indien je zorgeloos gebruik zou willen maken van Linux als desktop-omgeving.
cy-gor25 @meraki23 april 2024 20:53
Pop OS is ook wel vrij zorgeloos en out-of-the-box. Misschien wel wat minder spannend en gelikt dan Fedora.
meraki @cy-gor2523 april 2024 21:44
Pop OS was degene die ik net voor Fedora heb uitgeprobeerd. Voornamelijk vanuit de insteek dat ik al gans m’n leven Debian gebruik op servers en het een ideale ontwikkelomgeving is.

Helaas heb ik op Pop OS nooit de juiste schaling gevonden op mijn hoog DPI scherm. Fonts voelden daarom nooit echt goed. Daarnaast was er ook ghosting bij het verplaatsen / slepen van schermen e.d. Vermoedelijk de wayland drivers die niet op orde waren.

Bij Fedora werkt dit allemaal gewoon out of the box. Ik was op zoek naar een evenwaardig alternatief voor macOS op m’n MacBook en vond dat in de vorm van Fedora+Gnome op m’n desktop.
L0g0ff @meraki23 april 2024 22:01
Pop!_os gebruikt default x.org. Dus als je niet expliciet wayland ingeschakeld hebt dan vermoed ik dat je issue ergens anders zat ;)
meraki @L0g0ff23 april 2024 22:30
X.org gaf sowieso lag/ghosting. Pop+wayland verholp dit niet helaas. TLDR: net iets teveel gedoe :)
L0g0ff @meraki23 april 2024 22:51
Dan snap ik zeker je keuze voor fedora over pop als je wayland wilt gebruiken. Je wilt een distro die het beste out-of-the-box aansluit op je hardware en andere wensen. Je kunt wel flink gaan lopen hacken om het werkend te maken maar bij de eerste de beste update breekt alles weer en kun je weer gaan zitten troubleshooten ;)
GeroldM @L0g0ff24 april 2024 08:01
Bedacht mezelf net: tijdens troubleshooten komt vaak ook veel troubleshouten bij los :+

Sorry, flauwe grap.
sfranken @meraki23 april 2024 23:18
Grote kans dat veel van de apps onder Pop niet geüpdatet waren en dus nog onder xwayland draaide, wat je probleem inderdaad niet verhelpt.
DrBashir @meraki24 april 2024 10:20
Eerste wat ik probeer, het installeren van Vivaldi browser hangt al bij "loading app details".
Jup, zorgeloos.
bikkel007 24 april 2024 16:29
Ik heb net Fedora 40 geïnstalleerd en kort daarna alweer 270 updates.
Gaat erg rap!

--/typo/--

[Reactie gewijzigd door bikkel007 op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

Pineka 24 april 2024 21:35
Het Fedora-project overweegt momenteel een verandering voor toekomstige versies van de distributie, waarbij het bureaublad van de standaard Workstation-editie zou worden overgeschakeld van GNOME naar KDE Plasma. GNOME is altijd de primaire desktop geweest voor de Fedora distributie, maar het wijzigingsvoorstel schetst verschillende gebieden waar KDE's Plasma desktop een betere ervaring zou bieden. Enkele van de kenmerken die de profetie benadrukt, zijn Plasma's systeemvak, Wayland-ondersteuning en een kortere leercurve voor nieuwe Linux-gebruikers: "Plasma biedt een meer traditionele gebruikerservaring die kan worden gezien als meer benaderbaar voor alledaagse computergebruikers, en dient als een soepelere "oprit" voor het gebruik van Linux-gebaseerde besturingssystemen. Naast het brede scala aan personalisatiemogelijkheden, biedt het een out-of-the-box desktopervaring die voorspelbaarder is dan sommige van zijn tegenhangers. Plasma biedt bijvoorbeeld een systeemvak voor toepassingen die StatusNotifierItem ondersteunen (bijv. Flameshot, OBS Studio, VPN-clients), wat geen functionaliteit is die standaard wordt ondersteund in GNOME Shell en een extensie vereist die tussen releases kan worden onderbroken. Het voorstel is in behandeling en of het zal worden aangenomen, is nog niet bevestigd.

Bron: https://distrowatch.com/d...=showheadline&story=17665

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pineka op 22 juli 2024 19:06]

