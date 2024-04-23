Software-update: Pale Moon 33.1.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 33.1.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.

Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features:
  • Implemented support for single-use <link rel=preload> meta tag. This implementation allows use of it without specifying a second <link rel={type}> meta tag to actually load the linked document which was originally intended for this tag (to hint to a browser it should pre-load the document for fast painting).
  • Implemented CSP v3 keywords script-src-elem, script-src-attr, style-src-elem and style-src-attr.
  • Enabled the use of html5's <dialog> by default. While this is not yet a complete implementation, use of it in the wild dictated we enable this early. The implementation should functionally suffice for usage seen so far.
  • Added support for Emoji 15.1.
  • Implemented webkitURL legacy window alias for URL for web compatibility.
  • Implemented CSS shorthands margin-block, margin-inline, padding-block and padding-inline.
  • Added support for querying CPU capabilities (SSE2/AVX/AVX2) to the Navigator interface. For privacy reasons this is not exposed to the web, but can be used by extensions.
Changes/fixes:
  • Fixed broken mousewheel scrolling if building with --disable-npapi.
  • Fixed a minor issue with XUL tree display in some circumstances.
  • Dev: Aligned canvas Path2D.addPath with the updated spec. It now supports DOMMatrix as opposed to SVGMatrix.
  • Removed Stylo (Gecko Rust style system) leftovers from the source tree.
  • Fixed a few potential emoji display issues.
  • Fixed some issues with workers.
  • Fixed an issue with Ctrl+C copying in devtools.
  • Fixed crashes when run under WINE because of its lack of support for IDXGIKeyedMutex.
  • Fixed a crash when dealing with a specific (unmaintained) extension.
  • Added .xrm-ms files to the executable warning list on Windows.
  • Added sanity checks on http/2 header sizes.
  • Fixed a potential issue in the JavaScript JIT compiler.
  • Pulled a few fixes from upstream for the OpenType Sanitizer.
  • Added a fix to avoid a potential issue when assigning a media data buffer.
  • Security issues addressed: CVE-2024-3863, CVE-2024-3302, CVE-2024-3857 DiD, CVE-2024-3859 and CVE-2024-3861 DiD.

Pale Moon

Versienummer 33.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype Freeware

