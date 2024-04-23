Software-update: SciTE 5.5.0

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.5.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.4.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.5.0
  • Add elements for inactive additional selections SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_ADDITIONAL_TEXT and SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_ADDITIONAL_BACK. When not set these default to SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_TEXT and SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_BACK. Bug #2417.
  • On Cocoa, avoid use of NSUserDefaults which will soon require justification when used in applications on the App Store.
  • Fix Win32 IME crash in windowed mode. Bug #2433.
  • Scale reverse arrow cursor for margins to match other cursors when user changes pointer size. Bug #2321.
Release 5.4.3
  • Fix redo failure introduced with 5.4.2. Bug #2432.
  • Add SC_AUTOCOMPLETE_SELECT_FIRST_ITEM option to always selects the first item in the autocompletion list. Bug #2403.

Versienummer SciTE 5.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scintilla
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

