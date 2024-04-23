Versie 5.5.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.4.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.5.0 Add elements for inactive additional selections SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_ADDITIONAL_TEXT and SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_ADDITIONAL_BACK. When not set these default to SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_TEXT and SC_ELEMENT_SELECTION_INACTIVE_BACK. Bug #2417.

On Cocoa, avoid use of NSUserDefaults which will soon require justification when used in applications on the App Store.

Fix Win32 IME crash in windowed mode. Bug #2433.

Scale reverse arrow cursor for margins to match other cursors when user changes pointer size. Bug #2321. Release 5.4.3 Fix redo failure introduced with 5.4.2. Bug #2432.

Add SC_AUTOCOMPLETE_SELECT_FIRST_ITEM option to always selects the first item in the autocompletion list. Bug #2403.