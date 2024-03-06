Versie 5.4.2 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.4.2 Significantly reduce memory used for undo actions, often to a half or quarter of previous versions. Feature #1458.

Add APIs for saving and restoring undo history.

For GTK, when laying out text, detect runs with both left-to-right and right-to-left ranges and divide into an ASCII prefix and more complex suffix. Lay out the ASCII prefix in the standard manner but, for the suffix, measure the whole width and spread that over the suffix bytes. This produces more usable results where the caret moves over the ASCII prefix correctly and over the suffix reasonably but not accurately.

For ScintillaEdit on Qt, fix reference from ScintillaDocument to Document to match change in 5.4.1 using IDocumentEditable for SCI_GETDOCPOINTER and SCI_SETDOCPOINTER.

For Direct2D on Win32, use the multi-threaded option to avoid crashes when Scintilla instances created on different threads. There may be more problems with this scenario so it should be avoided. Bug #2420.

For Win32, ensure keyboard-initiated context menu appears in multi-screen situations.