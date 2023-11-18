Versie 5.4.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.4.0 Fix crashes on macOS 12 and older when built with Xcode 15.0. Release 5.3.8 Fix excessive memory use when deleting contiguous ranges backwards. Notepad++ Issue #13442.

Fix incorrect substitution when searching for a regular expression backwards. Bug #2405.

Make SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESUP and SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESDOWN work for rectangular selections. Bug #2078.

For Cocoa, minimum supported macOS release increased to 10.13.

For Cocoa, fix invisible text on macOS 14 Sonoma. Bug #2402.

For Cocoa, do nothing for suspendDrawing on macOS 10.14+ as the underlying calls have been deprecated. Release 5.3.7 For GTK on macOS, fix popup window behaviour by setting type hints. Bug #2401.

For GTK, fix assertion failure on some systems when an INDIC_SQUIGGLEPIXMAP drawn for a zero-width character.

For Qt, allow parent window to handle context menu events by setting as ignored. Bug #2395.

For Qt, fix potential crash when using IME with large amount of text selected.

For Windows, fix building with non-English environment. Bug #2400.