Versie 5.4.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.4.0
  • Fix crashes on macOS 12 and older when built with Xcode 15.0.
Release 5.3.8
  • Fix excessive memory use when deleting contiguous ranges backwards. Notepad++ Issue #13442.
  • Fix incorrect substitution when searching for a regular expression backwards. Bug #2405.
  • Make SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESUP and SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESDOWN work for rectangular selections. Bug #2078.
  • For Cocoa, minimum supported macOS release increased to 10.13.
  • For Cocoa, fix invisible text on macOS 14 Sonoma. Bug #2402.
  • For Cocoa, do nothing for suspendDrawing on macOS 10.14+ as the underlying calls have been deprecated.
Release 5.3.7
  • For GTK on macOS, fix popup window behaviour by setting type hints. Bug #2401.
  • For GTK, fix assertion failure on some systems when an INDIC_SQUIGGLEPIXMAP drawn for a zero-width character.
  • For Qt, allow parent window to handle context menu events by setting as ignored. Bug #2395.
  • For Qt, fix potential crash when using IME with large amount of text selected.
  • For Windows, fix building with non-English environment. Bug #2400.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scintilla
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Scintilla

SciTE

Reacties (2)

prutser001 19 november 2023 00:27
Wat maakt dit beter dan np++?
sfranken @prutser00119 november 2023 03:53
Het feit dat dit wél beschikbaar is (native) voor Linux en macOS. Verder is dit eigen voorkeur.

