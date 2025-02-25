Versie 5.5.5 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.5.54 Remember selection with undo and redo. Controlled with SCI_SETUNDOSELECTIONHISTORY. Feature #1273, Bug #1479, Bug #1224.

Serialize selection type and ranges with SCI_GETSELECTIONSERIALIZED and SCI_SETSELECTIONSERIALIZED.

For Win32, update Direct2D and DirectWrite interfaces used to 1.1 and add a lower-level approach to calling DirectWrite 1.1 by specifying SC_TECHNOLOGY_DIRECT_WRITE_1. Since Windows Vista does not support these API versions, Scintilla o longer supports DirectWrite on Windows Vista and will fall back to using GDI.

Fix segmentation of long lexemes to avoid breaking before modifiers like accents that must be drawn with their base letters. For wrapping, try to break lines without separating letters from modifiers.

For GTK on Windows, replace reverse arrow cursor with hand as reverse arrow was small in scaled modes. Bug #2460.

Fix bug on Qt where double-click stopped working when Scintilla instance had been running for weeks.