MikroTik heeft versie 7.18 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadlozeaccesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.18: 60ghz - improved system stability

bgp - fixed certain affinity options not working properly

bgp - improved system stability when printing BGP advertisements

bgp - make NO_ADVERTISE, NO_EXPORT, NO_PEER communities work

bond - added transmit hash policies for encapsulated traffic

bridge - added MLAG heartbeat property;

bridge - avoid duplicate VLAN entries with dynamic wifi VLANs

bridge - do not reset MLAG peer port on heartbeat timeout (log warning instead)

bridge - fixed endless MAC update loop (introduced in v7.17)

bridge - fixed missing S flag on interface configuration changes

bridge - improved stability when using MLAG with MSTP (introduced in v7.17)

bridge - improvements to MLAG host table updates

bridge - process more DHCP message types (decline, NAK, inform)

bridge - removed controller-bridge (CB) and port-extender (PE) support

bridge - show VXLAN remote-ip in host table

btest - allow limiting access to server by IP address

certificate - fixed localized text conversion to UTF-8 on certificate creation

chr - fixed limited upgrades for expired instances

chr/x86 - added network driver for Huawei SP570/580 NIC

chr/x86 - fixed error message on bootup

chr/x86 - fixed GRE issues with ice network driver

chr/x86 - Realtek r8169 updated driver

cloud - added "Back To Home Files" feature

cloud,bth - use in-interface matcher for masquerade rule

console - added dsv.remap to :serialize command to unpack array of maps from print as-value

console - added file-name parameter to :serialize

console - allow ISO timezone format in :totime command

console - allow tab as dsv delimiter

console - allow to toggle script error logging with "/console settings log-script-errors"

console - do not autocomplete arguments when match is both exact and ambiguous

console - do not show numbering in print follow

console - fixed "get" and "proplist" for certain settings

console - fixed issue where ping command displays two lines at the same time

console - fixed issue with disappearing global variable

console - implement scriptable safe-mode commands and safe-mode handler

console - improved hints

console - log errors within scripts to the system log

console - make non-pseudo terminals work with imports;

console - put !empty sentence when API query returns nothing

console - renamed "back-to-home-users" to "back-to-home-user"

container - add default registry-url=https://lscr.io

container - allow HTTP redirects when accessing container registry

container - allow specifying registry using remote-image property

container - improved image arch choice

container - use parent directory of container root-dir for unpack by default, so that container layer files are downloaded directly on target disk

defconf - added IPv6 FastTrack configuration

device-mode - do not allow changing CPU frequency if "routerboard" is not allowed by device mode (introduced in v7.17)

device-mode - fixed feature and mode update via power-reset on PPC devices

dhcpv4-client - allow selecting to which routing tables add default route

dhcpv4-client - fixed default option export output

dhcpv4-server - fixed "active-mac-address" update when client has changed MAC address

dhcpv4-server - fixed framed-route removal

dhcpv4-server - fixed lease assigning when server address is not bind to server interface (introduced in v7.17)

dhcpv6-client - added "validate-server-duid" option

dhcpv6-client - allow specifying custom DUID;

dhcpv6-client - do not run script on prefix renewal

dhcpv6-relay - added option to create routes for bindings passing through relay

dhcpv6-server - respond to client in case of RADIUS reject

discovery - advertise IPv6 capabilities based on "Disable IPv6" global setting

discovery - improved stability during configuration changes

discovery - report actual PSE power-pair with LLDP

discovery - use power-via-mdi-short LLDP TLV only on pse-type1 802.3af

disk - add disk trim command (/disk format-drive diskx file-system=trim)

disk - allow to add swap space without container package

disk - allow to set only type=raid devices as raid-master

disk - cleanup raid members mountpoint, improve default name of file base block-device

disk - do not allow adding device in raid when major settings mismatch in superblock and config

disk - do not allow configuring empty slot as raid member

disk - fix detecting disks on virtual machines

disk - fixed removing device from raid while resyncing

disk - fixed setting up dependent devices when file-based block-device becomes available

disk - fixed showing free space on tmpfs (introduced in v7.17)

disk - improved stability

disk - improved system stability when SMB interface list is used (introduced in v7.17)

disk - mount multi-device btrfs filesystems more reliably at startup

disk - set non-empty fs label when formatting by default

dns - do not show warning messages for DNS static entries when they are not needed

ethernet - fixed issue with default-names for RB4011, RB1100Dx4, RB800 devices

ethernet - fixed link-down on startup for ARM64 devices (introduced in v7.16)

ethernet - improved link speed reporting on 2.5G-baseT and 10Gbase-T ports

fetch - added "http-max-redirect-count" parameter, allows to follow redirects

fetch - do not require "content-length" or "transfer-encoding" for HTTP

file - added "recursive" and "relative" parameters to "/file/print" for use in conjunction with "path" parameter;

file - allow printing specific directories via path parameter

file - improved handling of filesystems with many files

firewall - allow in-interface/in-bridge-port/in-bridge matching in postrouting chains

firewall - fixed incorrectly inverted hotspot value configuration

firewall - increased maximum connection tracking entry count based on device total RAM size

hotspot - fixed an issue where extra "flash/" is added to html-directory for devices with flash folders (introduced in v7.17)

igmp-proxy - fixed multicast routing after upstream interface flaps (introduced in v7.17)

iot - added new "iot-bt-extra" package for ARM, ARM64 which enables use of USB Bluetooth adapters (LE 4.0+)

iot - improvements to LoRa logging and stability

iot - limited MQTT payload size to 32 KB

ip - added support for /31 address

ippool - added pool usage statistics

ipsec - added hardware acceleration support for hEX refresh

ipsec - fixed chacha20 poly1305 proposal;

ipsec - fixed installed SAs update process when SAs are removed

ipv6 - added ability to disable dynamic IPv6 LL address generation on non-VPN interfaces

ipv6 - added FastTrack support

ipv6 - added routing FastPath support (enabled by default)

ipv6 - added support for neighbor removal and static entries;

ipv6 - fixed configuration loss due to conflicting settings after upgrade (introduced in v7.17)

l2tp - added IPv6 FastPath support

l3hw - added initial HW offloading for VXLAN on compatible switches

l3hw - added neigh-dump-retries property

l3hw - fixed /32 (IPv6 /128) route offloading when using interface as gateway

l3hw - fixed partial route offloading for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, 98DX3236 switches

l3hw - respect interface specifier (%) when matching a gateway

log - added CEF format support for remote logging

log - added option to select TCP or UDP for remote logging

lte - added at-chat support for EC21EU

lte - added basic support for Quectel RG255C-GL modem in "at+qcfg="usbnet",0" USB composition

lte - added confirmation-code parameter for eSIM provisioning

lte - added initial eSIM management support

lte - fixed cases where the MBIM dialer could get stuck

lte - fixed Huawei ME909s-120 support

lte - fixed interface recovery in mixed multiapn setup for MBIM modems

lte - fixed missing 5G info for "/interface lte print" command

lte - fixed missing IPv6 prefix advertisement on renamed LTE interfaces

lte - fixed prolonged reboots on Chateau 5G ax

lte - fixed SIM slot initialization with multi-APN setups

lte - improved automatic link recovery and modem redial functions

lte - improved initialization for external USB modems

lte - lte monitor, show CQI when modem reports it as 0 - undetectable, no RX/down-link resource block assigned to modem by provider

lte - R11eL-EC200A-EU fixed online firmware upgrade and added support for firmware update from local file

lte - R11eL-EC200A-EU improved failed connection handling and recovery

lte - reduce modem initialization time for R11e-LTE-US

lte - reduced SIM slot switchover time for modems with AT control channel (except R11e-LTE)

lte - removed nonexistent CQI reading for EC200A-EU modem

net - added initial support for automatic multicast tunneling (AMT) interface

netinstall - try to re-create socket if link status changes

netinstall-cli - fixed DHCP magic cookie

ospf - fixed DN bit not being set

ospfv3 - fixed ignored metric for intra-area routes

ovpn - added requirement for server name when exporting configuration

ovpn - disable hardware accelerator for GCM on Alpine CPUs (introduced in v7.17)

ovpn-client - added 1000 character limit for password

pimsm - fixed incorrect neighbor entry when using lo interface

poe-out - added "power-pair" info to poe-out monitor (CLI only)

poe-out - added console hints

poe-out - added new modes "forced-on-a" and "forced-on-bt" (CLI only)

poe-out - upgraded firmware for 802.3at/bt PSE controlled boards (the update will cause brief power interruption to PoE-out interfaces)

port - improved handling of USB device plug/unplug events

ppc - fixed HW encryption (introduced in v7.17)

ppp - add support for configuration of upload/download queue types in profile

ppp - added support for random UDP source ports

ppp - fixed setting loss when adding new ppp-client interface for BG77 modem from CLI

ppp - properly cleanup failed inactive sessions on pppoe-server

ptp - do not send packets on STP blocked ports

ptp - improved system stability

qos-hw - fixed global buffer limits for 98CX8410 switch

queue - improved system stability when many simple queues are added (introduced in v7.17)

queue - improved system stability

queue - prevent CAKE bandwidth config from potentially causing lost connectivity to a device

resolver - fixed static FQDN resolving (introduced in v7.17)

rip - fixed visibility of added key-chains in interface-template

rose-storage - add btrfs filesystem add-device/remove-device/replace-device/replace-cancel commands to add/remove/replace disks to/from a live filesystem

rose-storage - add btrfs filesystem balance-start/cancel commands

rose-storage - add btrfs filesystem scrub-start, scrub-cancel commands (CLI only)

rose-storage - add btrfs transfers, supports send/receive into/from file for transferring subvolumes across btrfs filesystems

rose-storage - add support to add/remove btrfs subvolumes/snapshots

rose-storage - added support for advanced btrfs features: multi-disk support, subvolumes, snapshots, subvolume send/receive, data/metadata profiles, compression, etc

rose-storage - allow to separately mount any btrfs subvolumes

rose-storage - fixes for btrfs server

rose-storage - update rsync to 3.4.1

rose-storage,ssh - support btrfs send/receive over ssh

route - added /ip/route/check tool

route - added subnet length validation on route add

route - do not use disabled addresses when selecting routing id

route - fixed busy loops (route lockups)

route - fixed incorrect H flag usage

route - improved stability when polling static routes via SNMP

route - properly resolve imported BGP VPN routes

routerboot - disable packet switching during etherboot for hEX refresh ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboot - improved stability for IPQ8072 ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routing-filter - improved stability when using large address lists (>5000)

routing-filter - improved usage of quotes in filter rules

sfp - fixed missing "1G-baseX" supported rate for NetMetal ac2 and hEX S devices

sfp - improved linking with certain QSFP modules on CRS354 devices

sfp - improved system stability with some GPON modules for CCR2004 and CCR2116 devices

sfp,qsfp - improved initialization and linking

smb - fixed connection issues with clients using older SMB versions (introduced in v7.17)

smb - fixes for SMB server

smb - improved system stability

snmp - added "mtxrAlarmSocketStatus" OID to MIKROTIK-MIB

snmp - added disk serial number through description field;

snmp - sort disk list and assign correct disk types

ssh - improved channel resumption after rekey and eof handling

supout - added IPv6 settings section

supout - added per CPU load information

switch - allow entering IPv6 netmask for switch rules (CLI only)

switch - fixed dynamic switch rules created by dot1x server (introduced in v7.17)

switch - fixed issues with inactive hardware-offloaded bond ports

switch - improved egress-rate on QSFP28 ports

switch - improved system stability for CRS304 switch

switch - improvements to certain switch operations (port disable, shaper and switch initialization);

system - added option to list and install available packages (after using "check-for-updates")

system - do not allow to install multiple wireless driver packages at the same time

system - do not cause unnecessary sector writes on check-for-updates

system - enable "ipv6" package on RouterOS v6 downgrade if IPv6 is enabled;

system - fixed a potential memory leak that occurred when resetting states after an error

system - force time to be at least at package build time minus 1d

system - improved HTTPS speed

system - improved stability on busy systems

system,arm - automatically increase boot part size on upgrade or netinstall (fixed upgrade failed due to a lack of space on kernel disk/partition);

tile - improved system stability

traceroute - added "too many hops" error when max-hops are reached

traceroute - limit max-hops maximum value to 255

user - improved authentication procedure when RADIUS is not used

vxlan - added disable option for VTEPs

vxlan - added IPv6 FastPath support

vxlan - added option to dynamically bridge interface and port settings (hw, pvid)

vxlan - added TTL property

vxlan - changed default port to 4789

vxlan - fixed unset for "group" and "interface" properties

vxlan - replaced the "inherit" with "auto" option for dont-fragment property (new default)

webfig - added confirmation when quitting in Safe Mode

webfig - do not reload form when failed to create new object

webfig - fixed "TCP Flags" property when inverted flags are set in console

webfig - fixed datetime setting under certain menus

webfig - fixed displaying passwords

webfig - fixed Switch/Ports menu not showing correctly

webfig - hide certificate information in IP Services menu when not applicable

webfig - remember expand/fold state

wifi - added max-clients parameter

wifi - avoid excessive re-transmission of SA Query action frames

wifi - fix issue which made it possible for multiple concurrent WPA3 authentications to interfere with each other

wifi - implement steering parameters to delay probe responses to clients in the 2.4GHz band

wifi - log a warning when a client requests power save mode during association as this may prevent successful connection establishment

wifi - re-word the "can't find PMKSA" log message to "no cached PMK"

wifi - try to authenticate client as non-FT client if it provides incomplete set of FT parameters

wifi-qcom - fix reporting of radio minimum antenna gain for hAP ax^2

wifi-qcom - prevent AP from transmitting broadcast data unencrypted during authentication of first client

winbox - added "Copy to Provisioning" button under "WiFi/Radios" menu

winbox - added "Last Logged In/Out" and "Times Matched" properties under "WiFi/Access List" menu

winbox - added "Reset Alert" button under "IP/DHCP Server/Alerts" menu

winbox - added L3HW Advanced and Monitor

winbox - added missing options under "System/Disk" menu

winbox - added TCP settings under "Tools/Traffic Generator/Packet Templates" menu

winbox - do not show 0 Tx/Rx rate under "WiFi/Registration" menu when values are not known

winbox - do not show LTE "Antenna Scan" button on devices that do not support it

winbox - fixed locked input fields when creating new certificate template

winbox - show LTE "CA Band" field only when CA info is available

winbox - show warning messages for static DNS entries

x86 - fixed "unsupported speed" warning