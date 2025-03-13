MikroTik heeft versie 7.18.2 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken en meer. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadlozeaccesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog sinds versie 7.18.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.18.2: console - fixed issue with file-name completion (introduced in v7.18)

container - fixed repository name handling to prevent redirect issues when basic authentication is used

lte - additional fixes for eSIM management support

lte - AT modems, improved redialing when modem lost connectivity without notifying host about APN status change

netinstall - fixed socket reset (introduced in v7.18)

queue - fixed system failure when CAKE kind queue was configured but queue type definition does not exist anymore (introduced in v7.18)

wifi - improved stability for wifi interfaces

winbox - improve graphing efficiency when communicating with WinBox What's new in 7.18.1 (2025-Feb-28 13:31): bridge - improved stability in case of configuration error (introduced in v7.15)

bridge - show warning instead of causing error when using multicast MAC as admin-mac (introduced in v7.17)

cloud - fixed issues when BTH is toggled fast between enable/disable

cloud - improved "BTH Files" web page design

console - fixed issue with files when using scripts (introduced in v7.18)

console - improved file add/remove process stability

dhcpv6-relay - clear saved routes on DHCP release

dhcpv6-relay - show client address

disk - add "sector-size" property in print detail

disk - improved stability when formatting crypted partitions

l3hw - remove VLAN tag before VXLAN encapsulation (fixes pvid behavior for bridged VXLAN)

lte - fixed modem recovery after firmware upgrade for R11e-LTE modem

lte - fixed Router Advertisement processing issue for AT modems when an APN with "ip-type=ipv6" was configured

ovpn - disable hardware accelerator for GCM on MMIPS CPUs (introduced in v7.18)

poe-out - fixed health showing 0V voltage when using PoE-in for RB960

poe-out - upgraded firmware for 802.3at/bt PSE controlled boards (the update will cause brief power interruption to PoE-out interfaces)

route - show BGP session name instead of cache-id

switch - improved stability when enabling IGMP snooping with VXLAN (introduced in v7.18)

system - improved internal "flash/" prefix handling for different file path related settings

winbox - fixed missing SMB client on non-ROSE devices