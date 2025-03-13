Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de derde update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 25.1.3 released
This time around a patch from OpenBSD has been added that fixes the state tracking for ICMPv6 neighbour discovery packets through pf. The user management gained a CSV import/export. Also, the bug of the missing PPP logs has been fixed in the upstream MPD package. Please note that the FRR plugin now uses the new configuration file layout mandated by upstream and also gained reload support.
Since Google Drive is being phased out by Google, a new plugin now covers backups via SFTP. The old Google Drive backup functionality will move to plugins in 25.7 since it will only be useful for existing installs.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: implement user CSV import/export functionality (sponsored by: m.a.x. it)
- system: switch boot logo and MOTD to the new-style logo (contributed by Gavin Chappell)
- system: migrate 'default' tunable value to empty one and improve UX
- system: bring back user/group audit messages lost in MVC conversion
- system: replace legacy service widget hook with a proper configd call
- interface: use shared base_bootgrid_table and base_apply_button where possible
- interfaces: remove obsolete code in get_real_interfaces() to match getRealInterface()
- interfaces: improve validation for CARP/proxy ARP VIP
- interfaces: remove defunct "other" VIP type
- interfaces: skip "nosync" processing on VIPs
- firewall: support partial alias exports
- kea-dhcp: use shared base_bootgrid_table and base_apply_button
- network time: move XMLRPC definition to correct file
- openvpn: add DCO validation for fragment size
- unbound: use shared base_bootgrid_table and base_apply_button
- unbound: fix model migration pertaining to "dots" model changes
- wireguard: use shared base_bootgrid_table and base_apply_button
- backend: allow pluginctl to filter on -x/-X option
- mvc: decode HTML tags in menu items
- mvc: fix unit tests for model relation fields
- plugins: os-caddy 1.8.3
- plugins: os-dmidecode 1.2 adds new dashboard widget (contributed by Neil Merchant)
- plugins: os-frr 1.43
- plugins: os-intrusion-detection-content-pt-open 1.0 (contributed by kulikov-a)
- plugins: os-sftp-backup 1.0 allows configuration backups over SFTP
- plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.15
- plugins: os-zabbix-proxy 1.12
- src: carp: fix checking IPv4 multicast address
- src: icmp: use per rate limit randomized jitter
- src: ixgbe: Fix a logic error in ixgbe_read_mailbox_vf()
- src: netinet6: do not forward to the unspecified address
- src: netinet: do not forward or ICMP response to INADDR_ANY
- src: netinet: ipsec and ktls cannot coexists
- src: pf: align sanity checks for pfrw_free
- src: pf: allow all forms of neighbor advertisements in either direction
- src: pf: cleanup leftover PF_ICMP_MULTI_* code that is not needed anymore
- src: pf: do not keep state when dropping overlapping IPv6 fragments
- src: pf: drop IPv6 packets built from overlapping fragments in pf reassembly
- src: pf: fix fragment hole count
- src: sysctl: enable vnet sysctl variables to be loader tunable
- ports: mpd default logging level increased to LOG_NOTICE
- ports: nss 3.109
- ports: pftop 0.12
- ports: py-jinja 3.1.6