Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de derde update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This time around a patch from OpenBSD has been added that fixes the state tracking for ICMPv6 neighbour discovery packets through pf. The user management gained a CSV import/export. Also, the bug of the missing PPP logs has been fixed in the upstream MPD package. Please note that the FRR plugin now uses the new configuration file layout mandated by upstream and also gained reload support.

Since Google Drive is being phased out by Google, a new plugin now covers backups via SFTP. The old Google Drive backup functionality will move to plugins in 25.7 since it will only be useful for existing installs.