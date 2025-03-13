Software-update: Fish 4.0.1

Versie 4.0.1 van Fish is uitgekomen. Fish, wat staat voor 'friendly interactive shell', is een Unix-shell met een focus op interactiviteit en gebruikersvriendelijkheid. Het kan bijvoorbeeld worden gebruikt als vervanger van Bash. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor macOS, Linux, BSD en onder Windows is het ook in de Windows Subsystem for Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor versie 4.0.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This release of fish includes the following improvements compared to fish 4.0.0:
  • Key combinations using the super (Windows/command) key can be bound using the super- prefix (#11217).
  • Konsole’s menu shows the “Open folder with” option again (#11198).
  • $fish_color_search_match will now only be applied to the foreground color if it has an explicit foreground. For example, this allows setting::

    set -g fish_color_search_match --reverse

  • Cursor shape commands (\e[2 q) are no longer sent in non-interactive shells or in redirections (#11255).
  • status gained a is-interactive-read subcommand, to check whether the script is being called from an interactive read invocation.
  • fish’s background tasks are now started in a way that avoids an error on macOS Terminal.app (#11181).
  • Using key combinations within qemu should work correctly.
  • Prompts containing control characters no longer cause incorrect display of command lines (#11252).
  • Cancelling the command-line in Vi mode displays correctly again (#11261).
  • The acidhub prompt properly displays the git branch again (#11179).
  • Completions for wine correctly include files again (#11202).
  • On macOS, paths from /etc/paths and /etc/manpaths containing colons are handled correctly (#10684). This functionality was included in the 4.0.0 release notes but was missing from the source code.
  • The XTerm modifyOtherKeys keyboard encoding is no longer used under WezTerm, as it does not work correctly in all layouts (#11204).
  • kbd:option-left and other similar keys should now work in iTerm versions before 3.5.12; the kitty keyboard protocol is now disabled on these versions (#11192).
  • The kitty keyboard protocol is no longer used under Midnight Commander, as it does not work correctly (#10640).
  • fish now sends the commandline along with the OSC 133 semantic prompt command start sequence. This fixes a test in the kitty terminal (#11203).
  • Git completions for third-party commands like “git-absorb” are completed correctly again (#11205).
  • Completions for diskutil no longer produce an error (#11201).
  • The output of certain error messages no longer prints newlines to standard output (#11248).
  • A number of crashes have been fixed, including file names longer than 255 bytes (#11221), using fish on a btrfs filesystem (#11219), history files that do not have the expected format (#11236), and pasting into an empty command line (#11256).

fish-shell

Versienummer 4.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fish-shell
Download https://fishshell.com/
Licentietype GPL

IrBaboon79 13 maart 2025 15:52
Het probleem aan al die leuke alternatieve keuzes is altijd dat je dat op je persoonlijke systeem eenvoudig kunt doen en je er dan een hele workflow in maakt - erg handig natuurlijk - echter, als je dan op je werk een server distro moet onderhouden (zo'n distro waar je dan feitelijk zo min mogelijk externe poespas wilt installeren ivm stabiliteit, onderhoud, rekening houden met collega's e.d.) met de standaard spullen erop moet je daar ook weer allemaal een - ietwat of helemaal - afwijkende syntax gaan onthouden of continue moet gaan graven hoe dat ook alweer ging in <ander ding>...
Overspark @IrBaboon7913 maart 2025 16:30
Sinds 4.0.0 kun je fish compileren als self-contained binary, die kopiëren naar je homedir en je kunt alsnog lekker op vage servers fish gebruiken. Bovendien, zo alternatief is het niet hoor, vrijwel elke distro heeft het er al jaren en jaren in zitten. fish bestaat ook al 20 jaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Overspark op 13 maart 2025 16:30]

sfranken @IrBaboon7913 maart 2025 21:19
Sowieso als je server(s) moet beheren met een distro en een hand collega's is het sowieso een handig idee om met iets als Ansible te werken.
rbr320 @IrBaboon7914 maart 2025 11:38
Is dat niet hoe dan ook het geval? Het standaard beheer doe je tegenwoordig als het goed is door middel van automation, bijvoorbeeld Ansible zoals @sfranken al noemt maar dat kan ook prima Chef zijn of iets anders. Logging verzamel je op een centrale syslog server of beter nog in ElasticSearch, zodat je er makkelijk doorheen kan zoeken.

Zodra een server dusdanige issues geeft dat je er op moet inloggen log je waarschijnlijk toch meteen door naar het root account en daaronder is natuurlijk nooit je persoonlijk omgeving ingericht.

Verder klopt het dat Fish anders werkt dan Bash, maar de Linux commando's die je toch het meest gebruikt veranderen niet dus daarvan is de syntax nog gewoon hetzelfde. Dus als je de uitvoer daarvan wilt manipuleren met behulp van Fish kan je dat gewoon over ssh doen.
ssh <server> -- [sudo] <command> | <fishy syntax>

