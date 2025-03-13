Versie 4.0.1 van Fish is uitgekomen. Fish, wat staat voor 'friendly interactive shell', is een Unix-shell met een focus op interactiviteit en gebruikersvriendelijkheid. Het kan bijvoorbeeld worden gebruikt als vervanger van Bash. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor macOS, Linux, BSD en onder Windows is het ook in de Windows Subsystem for Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor versie 4.0.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This release of fish includes the following improvements compared to fish 4.0.0: Key combinations using the super (Windows/command) key can be bound using the super- prefix (#11217).

prefix (#11217). Konsole’s menu shows the “Open folder with” option again (#11198).

$fish_color_search_match will now only be applied to the foreground color if it has an explicit foreground. For example, this allows setting:: set -g fish_color_search_match --reverse

Cursor shape commands ( \e[2 q ) are no longer sent in non-interactive shells or in redirections (#11255).

) are no longer sent in non-interactive shells or in redirections (#11255). status gained a is-interactive-read subcommand, to check whether the script is being called from an interactive read invocation.

subcommand, to check whether the script is being called from an interactive read invocation. fish’s background tasks are now started in a way that avoids an error on macOS Terminal.app (#11181).

Using key combinations within qemu should work correctly.

Prompts containing control characters no longer cause incorrect display of command lines (#11252).

Cancelling the command-line in Vi mode displays correctly again (#11261).

The acidhub prompt properly displays the git branch again (#11179).

Completions for wine correctly include files again (#11202).

correctly include files again (#11202). On macOS, paths from /etc/paths and /etc/manpaths containing colons are handled correctly (#10684). This functionality was included in the 4.0.0 release notes but was missing from the source code.

and containing colons are handled correctly (#10684). This functionality was included in the 4.0.0 release notes but was missing from the source code. The XTerm modifyOtherKeys keyboard encoding is no longer used under WezTerm, as it does not work correctly in all layouts (#11204).

keyboard encoding is no longer used under WezTerm, as it does not work correctly in all layouts (#11204). kbd: option-left and other similar keys should now work in iTerm versions before 3.5.12; the kitty keyboard protocol is now disabled on these versions (#11192).

and other similar keys should now work in iTerm versions before 3.5.12; the kitty keyboard protocol is now disabled on these versions (#11192). The kitty keyboard protocol is no longer used under Midnight Commander, as it does not work correctly (#10640).

fish now sends the commandline along with the OSC 133 semantic prompt command start sequence. This fixes a test in the kitty terminal (#11203).

Git completions for third-party commands like “git-absorb” are completed correctly again (#11205).

Completions for diskutil no longer produce an error (#11201).

no longer produce an error (#11201). The output of certain error messages no longer prints newlines to standard output (#11248).

A number of crashes have been fixed, including file names longer than 255 bytes (#11221), using fish on a btrfs filesystem (#11219), history files that do not have the expected format (#11236), and pasting into an empty command line (#11256).