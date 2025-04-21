Versie 4.0.2 van fish is uitgekomen. Fish, wat staat voor 'friendly interactive shell', is een Unix-shell met een focus op interactiviteit en gebruikersvriendelijkheid. Het kan bijvoorbeeld worden gebruikt als vervanger van Bash. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor macOS, Linux, BSD en onder Windows is het ook in de Windows Subsystem for Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This release of fish fixes a number of issues identified in fish 4.0.1: Completions are quoted, rather than backslash-escaped, only if the completion is unambiguous. Continuing to edit the token is therefore easier (#11271). This changes the behavior introduced in 4.0.0 where all completions were quoted.

The warning when the terminfo database can’t be found has been downgraded to a log message. fish will act as if the terminal behaves like xterm-256color, which is correct for the vast majority of cases (#11277, #11290).

Key combinations using the super (Windows/command) key can now (actually) be bound using the super- prefix (#11217). This was listed in the release notes for 4.0.1 but did not work correctly.

function is stricter about argument parsing, rather than allowing additional parameters to be silently ignored (#11295).

Using parentheses in the test builtin works correctly, following a regression in 4.0.0 where they were not recognized (#11387).

delete in Vi mode when Num Lock is active will work correctly (#11303).

Abbreviations cannot alter the command-line contents, preventing a crash (#11324).

Improvements to various completions, including new completions for wl-randr (#11301), performance improvements for cargo completions by avoiding network requests (#11347), and other improvements for btrfs (#11320), cryptsetup (#11315), git (#11319, #11322, #11323), jj (#11046), and systemd-analyze (#11314).

The Mercurial ( hg ) prompt can handle working directories that contain an embedded newline, rather than producing errors (#11348).

) prompt can handle working directories that contain an embedded newline, rather than producing errors (#11348). A number of crashes have been fixed. Triggers include prompts containing backspace characters (#11280), history pager search (#11355), invalid UTF-8 in read (#11383), and the kill-selection binding (#11367).

binding (#11367). A race condition in the test suite has been fixed (#11254), and a test for fish versioning relaxed to support downstream distributors’ modifications (#11173).

Small improvements to the documentation (#11264, #11329, #11361).