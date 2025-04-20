Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.24 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: FTP - better SSH-handshake error logging

Get OneDrive folders from registry

Load system icon with an absolute path

TFileStreamEx.Create - show system error message

Use built-in HEIC decoder in Windows 11 24H2 Deleted: Standard files Fixed: Crash at the start with debug build

Display special folder icons only in the "All associated + EXE/LNK" mode (Windows)

Enable resource sharing between the OpenGL contexts (needs by plugins)

FTP - show error message when cannot load/save settings (fixes #2264)

Find files with long file names under macOS

OneDrive sync status icon overlays not showing (fixes #474)

Viewer - crash with unreadable file

Viewer - remove a border in the full screen view (fixes #2235) Updated: Bulgarian language file

Korean language file (#2239)

DetectEncoding - return a normalized encoding name

Don't use SMB1 under Windows 10+

GetModuleHandleW function

Image32 library

Librsvg library search algorithm

Release workflow

mbLoadLibraryEx function