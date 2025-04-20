Software-update: Double Commander 1.1.24

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.24 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added:
  • FTP - better SSH-handshake error logging
  • Get OneDrive folders from registry
  • Load system icon with an absolute path
  • TFileStreamEx.Create - show system error message
  • Use built-in HEIC decoder in Windows 11 24H2
Deleted:
  • Standard files
Fixed:
  • Crash at the start with debug build
  • Display special folder icons only in the "All associated + EXE/LNK" mode (Windows)
  • Enable resource sharing between the OpenGL contexts (needs by plugins)
  • FTP - show error message when cannot load/save settings (fixes #2264)
  • Find files with long file names under macOS
  • OneDrive sync status icon overlays not showing (fixes #474)
  • Viewer - crash with unreadable file
  • Viewer - remove a border in the full screen view (fixes #2235)
Updated:
  • Bulgarian language file
  • Korean language file (#2239)
  • DetectEncoding - return a normalized encoding name
  • Don't use SMB1 under Windows 10+
  • GetModuleHandleW function
  • Image32 library
  • Librsvg library search algorithm
  • Release workflow
  • mbLoadLibraryEx function

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.1.24
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.24
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Double Commander

Double Commander

Server.1968 20 april 2025 22:07
't Is dat ik al een licentie voor Total Commander heb, maar een ingebouwde tekst-editor met syntax highlighting vind ik wel fijn eigenlijk, nu open ik een edit met Notepad++.
MightyPig @Server.196820 april 2025 22:41
Volgens mij is hij gewoon gratis beschikbaar? Dus je kan het in ieder geval gewoon uitproberen.
guillaume @Server.196820 april 2025 22:46
Ja, maar die teksteditor heeft nog wel behoorlijk veel bugs hoor. Kun je beter iets van Notepad++ of Notepad3 gebruiken om jezelf wat frustratie te besparen.
Jeroen hofman 21 april 2025 11:46
Ik krijg de volgende melding bij installatie. Windows 10
zowel met de EXE 64bit en MSI 64bit
Uw pc wordt beschermd
Met Microsoft Decenter Smart Screen is voorkomen dat een onbekende app is gestart. Het uitvoeren van deze app kan een risico voor uw pc vormen.
Onbekende uitgever.
AvWijk @Jeroen hofman21 april 2025 21:31
Even uitvoeren zonder internetverbinding.
mduijm @AvWijk21 april 2025 22:49
heel veilig ;) maar ja, opensource wil vaak niet betalen bij msft voor hun officiele certificaat.. je moet dan zelf kiezen of je wel of niet wil installeren
AvWijk @mduijm22 april 2025 00:26
SmartScreen is dan ook een goed voorbeeld van security through obscurity. Je ziet wat voor UX puinbak Windows 11 al is en hoe het overkomt op een leek.. Heel terecht dat ze hiervoor niet gaan betalen..
Jeroen hofman @AvWijk22 april 2025 09:54
@AvWijk dank voor de tip. Had ik niet bij stilgestaan
