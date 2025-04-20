Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.24 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Added:
Deleted:
- FTP - better SSH-handshake error logging
- Get OneDrive folders from registry
- Load system icon with an absolute path
- TFileStreamEx.Create - show system error message
- Use built-in HEIC decoder in Windows 11 24H2
Fixed:
- Standard files
Updated:
- Crash at the start with debug build
- Display special folder icons only in the "All associated + EXE/LNK" mode (Windows)
- Enable resource sharing between the OpenGL contexts (needs by plugins)
- FTP - show error message when cannot load/save settings (fixes #2264)
- Find files with long file names under macOS
- OneDrive sync status icon overlays not showing (fixes #474)
- Viewer - crash with unreadable file
- Viewer - remove a border in the full screen view (fixes #2235)