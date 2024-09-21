Software-update: Double Commander 1.1.18

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.18 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added:
  • mbFileGetTime function
Updated:
  • Release workflow
  • Version number
  • Speed up checksum calculation
  • KAScrypt - clean up
  • BLAKE3 - synchronize asm-code with upstream
Fixed:
  • The function "Show Occupied Space" does not distinguish between 0-size directories and non-accessible directories (issue #1846
  • Viewer - Ctrl+End (go to file end) goes incorrect (fixes #817
  • FileIsUnixExecutable function result with zero size file
  • Disable workaround with Lazarus >= 3.2
  • Free Pascal >= 3.0 compatibility
  • FileAllocate function
  • Don't use pre-allocation of disk space on the FAT32 under Linux (fixes #1739
  • Set focus by right mouse button (Qt)
  • Extend cell width if text is not fitting into column under Qt (issue #1811
  • Wrong text decoding in internal differ tool (fixes #1816
  • Drive list - non-letter hotkeys (Windows)
  • Overwrite older (fixes #1786
  • Swapping panels causes the drive name in the inactive panel to be inconsistent (fixes #1723

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.1.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.18
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (15)

dfury 21 september 2024 23:15
Ontwikkeld in Rusland net als Cudatext. Ik ben over naar SpaceFM.
buizenbak @dfury22 september 2024 04:55
SpaceFM wordt al 4 jaar niet meer beheerd en heeft 200 openstaande issues
https://github.com/IgnorantGuru/spacefm/issues/800

Dat lijkt me geen serieus alternatief.
Jim80 @dfury22 september 2024 01:52
Welk lijnnummer in de source code baart je zorgen misschien?
huiz @Jim8022 september 2024 11:49
De openbare code hoeft niet hetzelfde te zijn als waar de downloadbare binary mee is gemaakt :)
EchoWhiskey @Jim8022 september 2024 11:49
Waarom moet je zelf in sourcecode grasduinen om te beslissen om het wel/niet te installeren?

Alleen al het feit dat het uit Rusland komt, is ook voor mij al genoeg om het niet te installeren.
(Terecht of onterecht)
Robinho96 22 september 2024 17:59
Ik gebruik WinSCP voor dit soort zaken, waarbij je ook bestanden naar andere computers kan overzetten. Dat kan bij dit programma niet denk ik? Of ben ik mis? :)
Ximaar 22 september 2024 10:13
Zie regelmatig een stuk of 4 van deze Norton Commanderachtige dingen voorbij komen. Zelf heb ik er 1 rond 1990 gemaakt met wat opties voor het bedrijf waar ik werkte. Zo liep rechtsboven de datum/tijd, maar berekende ie ook het weeknummer. Haalde er kn DOS ook lange beschrijvingen (3x 40 karakters) mee op uit DBX-bestanden, wat het bedrijf zelf ontwikkeld had, maar slecht funnctioneerde. Was met Pascal redelijk eenvoudig te doen. Zelf gebruik ik sinds 1995 de Windows Verkenner met mappenbalk. Kan ik het eea prima naartoe slepen. Soms open ik een paar verkenners. Zelden meer dan 3. Vraag me af wat de verschillen tussen deze 'Commanders' zijn en of het iets toevoegt aan de Verkenner.
Durandal @Ximaar22 september 2024 12:31
In shells als linux (Midnight Commander) en DOS (Norton Commander / Q) ben/was ik er gek op maar in een desktop omgeving kan je inderdaad net zo goed 2 file explorers openen en dan slepen.
Heb die programmas geprobeerd maar voegt niet heel veel toe.
Robertdw @Durandal22 september 2024 13:55
Ja en dat hoeft met dit soort programma's dus niet. Staan gelijk 2 vensters/panelen open. Bij mijn Freecommander 2 panelen met uitklapbare trees. Daarnaast nog vele functies gelijk ter beschikking die verkenner niet heeft.
Durandal @Robertdw25 september 2024 14:36
Nee dat klopt. Ik gebruik het moven van files e.d. niet genoeg om daar een extra programma voor te hebben. Verkenner is niet perfect voor de use case, maar het is, zoals een zwitsers zakmes, goed genoeg voor 99%. Pas als het met verkenner meer moeite gaat kosten dan het installeren en gebruiken van zo'n commande installeer ik er een.

Maar ieder zijn eigen toolbox ;)
Ximaar @Durandal23 september 2024 10:00
Sinds ik gestopt ben met betaald werk, ben ik een simpele windowsgebruiker geworden. Kom niet verder dan dat ik met de windowsverkenner de DCIM-map van m'n smartphone benader en zo de laatste foto's oversleep naar een externe SSD.

Heb ook notepad++, LO-Calc, -Writer etc waar ik iets uit de verkenner op sleep. Werkt dus niet met die domme windows-tegels. Maar programmeren of rommelen met Linux e.d. doe ik niet (meer).
CaptainKansloos @Ximaar22 september 2024 19:12
Vraag me af wat de verschillen tussen deze 'Commanders' zijn en of het iets toevoegt aan de Verkenner.
Wat mij betreft wel. Sowieso ondersteunt het een queue voor copy acties van verschillende sources naar verschillende destinations, met een fatsoenlijke resume (en kopie filter) actie. Je kunt flat file view doen, waarbij je in 1 lijst 'door alle subdirectories' heen kunt kijken met met een paar keystrokes meteen tot het juiste bestand kunt komen (filter). Een uitgebreide compare functie, ingebouwde file viewers en editors en via WCX & WDX ondersteuning heb je support voor allerlei Total Commander compatible plugins (MP3 tag editors, EXIF support etc. etc.). SCP wordt ook bv ondersteund via een plugin.

Ik installeerde altijd standaard Total Commander, maar ben sinds een jaartje of anderhalf over gestapt. Werkt in mijn geval prima, ik ben eigenlijk nog nooit tegen problemen aangelopen. Ja, de software is van russische makelij, maar dat is m.i. niet perse een bezwaar.
jpsch 21 september 2024 20:47
Wel handig voor op de Mac.
antonyv 23 september 2024 16:28
Weet iemand of je met deze ook je Onedrive kunt koppelen?
AvWijk 24 september 2024 01:21
Fijn dat het er ook voor macOS en Linux is. Russofobie stopt mij niet, integendeel 👌🏻

