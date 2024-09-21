Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.18 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Added:
Updated:
- mbFileGetTime function
Fixed:
- Release workflow
- Version number
- Speed up checksum calculation
- KAScrypt - clean up
- BLAKE3 - synchronize asm-code with upstream
- The function "Show Occupied Space" does not distinguish between 0-size directories and non-accessible directories (issue #1846
- Viewer - Ctrl+End (go to file end) goes incorrect (fixes #817
- FileIsUnixExecutable function result with zero size file
- Disable workaround with Lazarus >= 3.2
- Free Pascal >= 3.0 compatibility
- FileAllocate function
- Don't use pre-allocation of disk space on the FAT32 under Linux (fixes #1739
- Set focus by right mouse button (Qt)
- Extend cell width if text is not fitting into column under Qt (issue #1811
- Wrong text decoding in internal differ tool (fixes #1816
- Drive list - non-letter hotkeys (Windows)
- Overwrite older (fixes #1786
- Swapping panels causes the drive name in the inactive panel to be inconsistent (fixes #1723