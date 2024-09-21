Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.18 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: mbFileGetTime function Updated: Release workflow

Version number

Speed up checksum calculation

KAScrypt - clean up

BLAKE3 - synchronize asm-code with upstream Fixed: The function "Show Occupied Space" does not distinguish between 0-size directories and non-accessible directories (issue #1846

Viewer - Ctrl+End (go to file end) goes incorrect (fixes #817

FileIsUnixExecutable function result with zero size file

Disable workaround with Lazarus >= 3.2

Free Pascal >= 3.0 compatibility

FileAllocate function

Don't use pre-allocation of disk space on the FAT32 under Linux (fixes #1739

Set focus by right mouse button (Qt)

Extend cell width if text is not fitting into column under Qt (issue #1811

Wrong text decoding in internal differ tool (fixes #1816

Drive list - non-letter hotkeys (Windows)

Overwrite older (fixes #1786

Swapping panels causes the drive name in the inactive panel to be inconsistent (fixes #1723