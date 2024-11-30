Software-update: Double Commander 1.1.21

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.21 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Updated: Fixed:

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.1.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://github.com/doublecmd/doublecmd/releases/tag/v1.1.21
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Double Commander

