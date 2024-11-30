Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zover dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntaxhighlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Versie 1.1.21 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Added:
Updated:
- Open images in the Microsoft Photos application starting with ve…
- Play sound unit
- Feature [0002306] Notification about the end of a long running o…
- Sound notifications: enable/disable feature; environment variabl…
- Play sounds using SDL2 under Linux/FreeBSD
- Play sounds using GStreamer under Linux/FreeBSD
- RPM - dependencies information
- SevenZip - long file name support (issue #1672)
- Try to create .dmg package multiple times
Fixed:
- CheckPhotosVersion - optimization
- Version number
- SyncDirs - file size formatting
- Disable modification of temporary archives
- Hide invalid props (#1832)
- PackInfoDlg - file size formatting
- Sound notifications - disable by default
- Release workflow