Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.69.10 / 1.14.10 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.15.3 / 5.70.3Added
Changed
- improved ini section editor, it now supports search Ctrl+F
- added SBIE1321 to log all force process events, can be enabled with "NotifyForceProcessEnabled=y", Improves #4113
Fixed
- improved support notification
- fixed issues with SSL on ARM64 platform, breaking updater and cert retrieval
Sandboxie 1.15.2 / 5.70.2Added
Changed
- added "NetworkAdapterMAC=0,AA-BB-CC-DD-EE-FF" to set MAC address for each box (thanks Yeyixiao)
- added "DiskSerialNumber=DeviceName,1234-ABCD" to set disk serial number for individual box (thanks Yeyixiao)
- added the ability to hide certificates in the edit box in the global settings (idea by Yeyixiao)
- added opening a program in several sandboxes at once #4231
- added "Description" field inside the sandbox settings #4243
- added "NotifyMsiInstaller=y" enabled by default to display message SBIE2194 when an MSI installer is run in a box without the recommended exemptions #4330
- SBIE2194: MSI installer requires 'MsiInstallerExemptions=y' option to be set in the ini to be able to work correctly, however this option weakens the isolation.
- added option to hide installed programs #4139
- added hide tray icon #4075
- added improved trace logging filtering #4338
- added EventLog monitoring for SbieMessages #4113
- add 'LogMessageEvents=y' to the global settings to log all Sbie events to the system event log
Fixed
- validated compatibility with Windows build 27749 and updated DynData
- when running via drag and drop, now the app's parent folder is used as working directory #4073
- fixed Sign the .tmp file that gets dropped when installing or updating Sandboxie Plus #2643 #4343
- fixed issue with DLL unloading
- fixed Files Resource Access - Browse for Folder - allows access to excluded folders #4007
- fixed "ForceDisableAdminOnly" is weird #4233
- fixed deadlock on no op condition when renaming file or folder #4304
- fixed Could not move file or folder #4329
- fixed Sandboxie causing Firefox Nightly crashes #4183
- "Run Sandboxed" from the quick-previewer should have only one option #4339
Sandboxie 1.15.1 / 5.70.1Changed
Fixed
- validated compatibility with Windows build 27729 and updated DynData
- updated Templates.ini to grant access to the Multimedia Class Scheduler Service #4312 (thanks offhub)
- updated Inno Setup to version 6.3.3 #4020
- fixed Sandboxie crypto fails to start in red boxes
- fixed issue with breakout process when using explorer.exe
Sandboxie 1.15.0 / 5.70.0Added
Changed
- added new user proxy mechanism to enable user specific operations
- added support for EFS using the user proxy #1980
- to enable it, add 'EnableEFS=y' to the sandbox configuration (requires an advanced supporter certificate)
- added breakout document functionality #2741
- use a syntax like this 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*.txt' to specify path and extension
- Security Warning: do not use paths terminated with a wildcard like 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*' as they will allow for execution of malicious scripts outside the sandbox!
- added mechanism to set box folder ACLs to allow only the creating user access 'LockBoxToUser=y'
- added option to keep original ACLs on sandboxed files 'UseOriginalACLs=y'
- added option 'OpenWPADEndpoint=y' #4292
Fixed
- improved SandboxieCrypto startup
- improved Sandboxed RPCSS startup
- changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.15 with OpenSSL 3.3.2 #4223 (thanks offhub)
- set tab orders and buddies of UI controls #4300 (thanks gexgd0419)
- fixed ImDiskApp uninstall key is always written to the registry #4282
- FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-24 by adding new ACLS handling CVE-2024-49360