Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.69.10 / 1.14.10 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.15.3 / 5.70.3 Added improved ini section editor, it now supports search Ctrl+F

added SBIE1321 to log all force process events, can be enabled with "NotifyForceProcessEnabled=y", Improves #4113 Changed improved support notification Fixed fixed issues with SSL on ARM64 platform, breaking updater and cert retrieval Sandboxie 1.15.2 / 5.70.2 Added added "NetworkAdapterMAC=0,AA-BB-CC-DD-EE-FF" to set MAC address for each box (thanks Yeyixiao)

added "DiskSerialNumber=DeviceName,1234-ABCD" to set disk serial number for individual box (thanks Yeyixiao)

added the ability to hide certificates in the edit box in the global settings (idea by Yeyixiao)

added opening a program in several sandboxes at once #4231

added "Description" field inside the sandbox settings #4243

added "NotifyMsiInstaller=y" enabled by default to display message SBIE2194 when an MSI installer is run in a box without the recommended exemptions #4330 SBIE2194: MSI installer requires 'MsiInstallerExemptions=y' option to be set in the ini to be able to work correctly, however this option weakens the isolation.

added option to hide installed programs #4139

added hide tray icon #4075

added improved trace logging filtering #4338

added EventLog monitoring for SbieMessages #4113 add 'LogMessageEvents=y' to the global settings to log all Sbie events to the system event log

Changed validated compatibility with Windows build 27749 and updated DynData

when running via drag and drop, now the app's parent folder is used as working directory #4073 Fixed fixed Sign the .tmp file that gets dropped when installing or updating Sandboxie Plus #2643 #4343

fixed issue with DLL unloading

fixed Files Resource Access - Browse for Folder - allows access to excluded folders #4007

fixed "ForceDisableAdminOnly" is weird #4233

fixed deadlock on no op condition when renaming file or folder #4304

fixed Could not move file or folder #4329

fixed Sandboxie causing Firefox Nightly crashes #4183

"Run Sandboxed" from the quick-previewer should have only one option #4339 Sandboxie 1.15.1 / 5.70.1 Changed validated compatibility with Windows build 27729 and updated DynData

updated Templates.ini to grant access to the Multimedia Class Scheduler Service #4312 (thanks offhub)

updated Inno Setup to version 6.3.3 #4020 Fixed fixed Sandboxie crypto fails to start in red boxes

fixed issue with breakout process when using explorer.exe Sandboxie 1.15.0 / 5.70.0 Added added new user proxy mechanism to enable user specific operations

added support for EFS using the user proxy #1980 to enable it, add 'EnableEFS=y' to the sandbox configuration (requires an advanced supporter certificate)

added breakout document functionality #2741 use a syntax like this 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*.txt' to specify path and extension Security Warning: do not use paths terminated with a wildcard like 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*' as they will allow for execution of malicious scripts outside the sandbox!

added mechanism to set box folder ACLs to allow only the creating user access 'LockBoxToUser=y'

added option to keep original ACLs on sandboxed files 'UseOriginalACLs=y'

added option 'OpenWPADEndpoint=y' #4292 Changed improved SandboxieCrypto startup

improved Sandboxed RPCSS startup

changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.15 with OpenSSL 3.3.2 #4223 (thanks offhub)

set tab orders and buddies of UI controls #4300 (thanks gexgd0419) Fixed fixed ImDiskApp uninstall key is always written to the registry #4282

FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-24 by adding new ACLS handling CVE-2024-49360