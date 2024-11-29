Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.70.3 / 1.15.3

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.69.10 / 1.14.10 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.15.3 / 5.70.3

Added
  • improved ini section editor, it now supports search Ctrl+F
  • added SBIE1321 to log all force process events, can be enabled with "NotifyForceProcessEnabled=y", Improves #4113
Changed
  • improved support notification
Fixed
  • fixed issues with SSL on ARM64 platform, breaking updater and cert retrieval

Sandboxie 1.15.2 / 5.70.2

Added
  • added "NetworkAdapterMAC=0,AA-BB-CC-DD-EE-FF" to set MAC address for each box (thanks Yeyixiao)
  • added "DiskSerialNumber=DeviceName,1234-ABCD" to set disk serial number for individual box (thanks Yeyixiao)
  • added the ability to hide certificates in the edit box in the global settings (idea by Yeyixiao)
  • added opening a program in several sandboxes at once #4231
  • added "Description" field inside the sandbox settings #4243
  • added "NotifyMsiInstaller=y" enabled by default to display message SBIE2194 when an MSI installer is run in a box without the recommended exemptions #4330
    • SBIE2194: MSI installer requires 'MsiInstallerExemptions=y' option to be set in the ini to be able to work correctly, however this option weakens the isolation.
  • added option to hide installed programs #4139
  • added hide tray icon #4075
  • added improved trace logging filtering #4338
  • added EventLog monitoring for SbieMessages #4113
    • add 'LogMessageEvents=y' to the global settings to log all Sbie events to the system event log
Changed
  • validated compatibility with Windows build 27749 and updated DynData
  • when running via drag and drop, now the app's parent folder is used as working directory #4073
Fixed
  • fixed Sign the .tmp file that gets dropped when installing or updating Sandboxie Plus #2643 #4343
  • fixed issue with DLL unloading
  • fixed Files Resource Access - Browse for Folder - allows access to excluded folders #4007
  • fixed "ForceDisableAdminOnly" is weird #4233
  • fixed deadlock on no op condition when renaming file or folder #4304
  • fixed Could not move file or folder #4329
  • fixed Sandboxie causing Firefox Nightly crashes #4183
  • "Run Sandboxed" from the quick-previewer should have only one option #4339

Sandboxie 1.15.1 / 5.70.1

Changed
  • validated compatibility with Windows build 27729 and updated DynData
  • updated Templates.ini to grant access to the Multimedia Class Scheduler Service #4312 (thanks offhub)
  • updated Inno Setup to version 6.3.3 #4020
Fixed
  • fixed Sandboxie crypto fails to start in red boxes
  • fixed issue with breakout process when using explorer.exe

Sandboxie 1.15.0 / 5.70.0

Added
  • added new user proxy mechanism to enable user specific operations
  • added support for EFS using the user proxy #1980
    • to enable it, add 'EnableEFS=y' to the sandbox configuration (requires an advanced supporter certificate)
  • added breakout document functionality #2741
    • use a syntax like this 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*.txt' to specify path and extension
    • Security Warning: do not use paths terminated with a wildcard like 'BreakoutDocument=C:\path*' as they will allow for execution of malicious scripts outside the sandbox!
  • added mechanism to set box folder ACLs to allow only the creating user access 'LockBoxToUser=y'
  • added option to keep original ACLs on sandboxed files 'UseOriginalACLs=y'
  • added option 'OpenWPADEndpoint=y' #4292
Changed
  • improved SandboxieCrypto startup
  • improved Sandboxed RPCSS startup
  • changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.15 with OpenSSL 3.3.2 #4223 (thanks offhub)
  • set tab orders and buddies of UI controls #4300 (thanks gexgd0419)
Fixed
  • fixed ImDiskApp uninstall key is always written to the registry #4282
  • FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-24 by adding new ACLS handling CVE-2024-49360

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.70.3 / 1.15.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.15.3
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

29-11-2024
submitter: danmark_ori

29-11-2024 • 12:00

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Sandboxie

galaxy366 29 november 2024 14:07
Bied dit programma meer functionaliteit dan de ingebouwd Sandbox functie van Microsoft?
GertMenkel @galaxy36629 november 2024 14:39
Dit programma probeert te sandboxen door de Windows-API's opnieuw te implementeren, waardoor applicaties op Windows zelf draaien maar toch niet zomaar buiten bepaalde mappen en bestanden om kunnen gaan.

De Windows-sandbox zet de programma's in een virtuele machine op het systeem. Daar draait een hele extra kopie van Windows.

Sandboxie's aanpak is minder betrouwbaar maar heeft een stuk minder overhead. Ook kan je met de aanpak van Sandboxie direct bij hardware komen van het systeem (GPU's, Bluetooth, netwerkadapters) waar dat bij virtuele machines heel lastig is, helemaal als je de hardware op het hoofdsysteem bruikbaar wil houden terwijl de gesandboxte applicatie draait.

Wil je je computer veilig houden tegen programma's van vreemde afkomst, gebruik dan de sandbox van Windows. Is je doel puur om meerdere profielen/kopiën van hetzelfde programma naast elkaar te draaien, dan is Sandboxie een stuk geschikter.
RoHa90 @galaxy36629 november 2024 16:24
Bied dit programma meer functionaliteit dan de ingebouwd Sandbox functie van Microsoft?
Ja. De Windows Sandbox levert je een schone lege machine elke kaar bij opstarten.
Sandboxie is elke keer bij opstarten gewoon je eigen machine met alle instellingen en geïnstalleerde programma's.

