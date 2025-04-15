Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This release primarily addresses critical compatibility issues with Firefox, ensuring that version 137.0 and later now runs correctly within Sandboxie Plus without generating SBIE2328 notifications. This fix restores proper functionality for Firefox users, resolving a major disruption introduced in the previous version.

In addition to the Firefox fix, this update introduces a new configuration option, BindAdapterIP, which allows users to bind sandboxed applications to a specific host IP address. This can be defined globally or per process via the INI file, offering greater control over network behavior within the sandbox. It’s important to note that the specified IP must be bound to a local network interface, or connections will fail.

Several additional issues have been resolved, including problems affecting Thunderbird. Memory leaks related to process command line retrieval have been addressed, and missing components like SbieShellExt.dll have been restored.

For a full list of changes please review the change log.