Versie 24.10.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-packagemanagementsysteem is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig: zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Device support Added new devices: bmips: Actiontec T1200H mediatek: CMCC A10 mediatek: Huasifei WH3000 mediatek: Keenetic KN-3811 mediatek: Keenetic KN-3911 mediatek: netis NX31 qualcommax: Linksys MX4300 (LN1301) ramips: Cudy M1200 v1 ramips: Cudy M1300 v2 ramips: Genexis / Inteno Pulse EX400 ramips: Hongdian H8922 v30

ath79: mikrotik Routerboard 911G: Fix clock speed

ath79: NEC Aterm: Fix initramfs execution

bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Fixes for r8169 Ethernet driver

bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Update GPU firmware and drivers

imx: Gateworks boards: Misc fixes

mediatek: ASUS: RT-AX59U/TUF-AX4200/TUF-AX6000: Fix boot problems with recent bootloader

mediatek: Xiaomi AX3000t: Fix NMBM handling for devices with Winbond W25N01KVZEIR flash

mediatek: Zyxel EX5601-T0: Fix eth1 wan configuration

ramips: Dovado Tiny AC: Fix wifi MAC addresses

ramips: hiwifi hc5962: Fix reading MAC address

ramips: LAVA LR-25G001: Fix wifi MAC address

ramips: MT7621: Improve MT7621S core detection

ramips: TP-Link Deco M4R v4: Fix port name conflict

realtek: Add new auxiliary MDIO driver and switch devices to it

realtek: HPE 1920: Fix FAN configuration

realtek: Zyxel GS1900-8: Split into v1 and v2 Various fixes and improvements ath10k-ct: Silence some harmless noisy logs

build: build LLVM toolchain for BPF when packet selects it

dnsmasq: Fix handlers for options `filter_rr` and `cache_rr`

kernel: Fix IPv6 TCP GSO segmentation with NAT

kernel: Globally enable CONFIG_PCPU_DEV_REFCNT

kernel: usbnet: Restore usb%d naming for cdc-ethernet devices with local MAC

mac80211: rt2x00: Fix loading EEPROM from card

odhcpd: Fix missed packets in relay mode

umdns: Automatically configure firewall for umdns when needed Core components update Update Linux from 6.6.73 to 6.6.86

Update mt76 from 2025-01-14 to 2025-02-14

Update mwlwifi from 2024-04-19 to 2025-02-06

Update wireless-regdb from 2024.10.07 to 2025.02.20

Update ucode from 2024-07-22 to 2025-02-10

Update unetd from 2024-12-17 to 2025-03-09

Update umdns from 2024-09-17 to 2025-02-10

Update omcproxy from 2021-11-04 to 2025-02-27

Update libnl-tiny from 2023-12-05 to 2025-03-19

Update ethtool from 6.10 to 6.11

Update openssl from 3.0.15 to 3.0.16

Update mbedtls from 3.6.2 to 3.6.3

Update ca-certificates from 20240203 to 20241223

Update bcm27xx-gpu-fw from 2024.11.26 to 2025.03.05

Update bcm27xx-utils from 2024.12.19 to 2025.03.14

Update r8125 from 9.014.01 to 9.015.00

Update r8126 from 10.014.01 to 10.015.00

Update r8168 from 8.054.00 to 8.055.00

Update bcm63xx-cfe from 2024-06-25 to 2025-04-02

Update intel-microcode from 20240531 to 20250211

Update firmware-utils from 2024-10-20 to 2025-02-16