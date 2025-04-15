Versie 24.10.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-packagemanagementsysteem is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig: zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Device support
Various fixes and improvements
- Added new devices:
- bmips: Actiontec T1200H
- mediatek: CMCC A10
- mediatek: Huasifei WH3000
- mediatek: Keenetic KN-3811
- mediatek: Keenetic KN-3911
- mediatek: netis NX31
- qualcommax: Linksys MX4300 (LN1301)
- ramips: Cudy M1200 v1
- ramips: Cudy M1300 v2
- ramips: Genexis / Inteno Pulse EX400
- ramips: Hongdian H8922 v30
- ath79: mikrotik Routerboard 911G: Fix clock speed
- ath79: NEC Aterm: Fix initramfs execution
- bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Fixes for r8169 Ethernet driver
- bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Update GPU firmware and drivers
- imx: Gateworks boards: Misc fixes
- mediatek: ASUS: RT-AX59U/TUF-AX4200/TUF-AX6000: Fix boot problems with recent bootloader
- mediatek: Xiaomi AX3000t: Fix NMBM handling for devices with Winbond W25N01KVZEIR flash
- mediatek: Zyxel EX5601-T0: Fix eth1 wan configuration
- ramips: Dovado Tiny AC: Fix wifi MAC addresses
- ramips: hiwifi hc5962: Fix reading MAC address
- ramips: LAVA LR-25G001: Fix wifi MAC address
- ramips: MT7621: Improve MT7621S core detection
- ramips: TP-Link Deco M4R v4: Fix port name conflict
- realtek: Add new auxiliary MDIO driver and switch devices to it
- realtek: HPE 1920: Fix FAN configuration
- realtek: Zyxel GS1900-8: Split into v1 and v2
Core components update
- ath10k-ct: Silence some harmless noisy logs
- build: build LLVM toolchain for BPF when packet selects it
- dnsmasq: Fix handlers for options `filter_rr` and `cache_rr`
- kernel: Fix IPv6 TCP GSO segmentation with NAT
- kernel: Globally enable CONFIG_PCPU_DEV_REFCNT
- kernel: usbnet: Restore usb%d naming for cdc-ethernet devices with local MAC
- mac80211: rt2x00: Fix loading EEPROM from card
- odhcpd: Fix missed packets in relay mode
- umdns: Automatically configure firewall for umdns when needed
- Update Linux from 6.6.73 to 6.6.86
- Update mt76 from 2025-01-14 to 2025-02-14
- Update mwlwifi from 2024-04-19 to 2025-02-06
- Update wireless-regdb from 2024.10.07 to 2025.02.20
- Update ucode from 2024-07-22 to 2025-02-10
- Update unetd from 2024-12-17 to 2025-03-09
- Update umdns from 2024-09-17 to 2025-02-10
- Update omcproxy from 2021-11-04 to 2025-02-27
- Update libnl-tiny from 2023-12-05 to 2025-03-19
- Update ethtool from 6.10 to 6.11
- Update openssl from 3.0.15 to 3.0.16
- Update mbedtls from 3.6.2 to 3.6.3
- Update ca-certificates from 20240203 to 20241223
- Update bcm27xx-gpu-fw from 2024.11.26 to 2025.03.05
- Update bcm27xx-utils from 2024.12.19 to 2025.03.14
- Update r8125 from 9.014.01 to 9.015.00
- Update r8126 from 10.014.01 to 10.015.00
- Update r8168 from 8.054.00 to 8.055.00
- Update bcm63xx-cfe from 2024-06-25 to 2025-04-02
- Update intel-microcode from 20240531 to 20250211
- Update firmware-utils from 2024-10-20 to 2025-02-16