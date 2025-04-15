Firmware-update: OpenWrt 24.10.1

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 24.10.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-packagemanagementsysteem is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig: zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Device support
  • Added new devices:
    • bmips: Actiontec T1200H
    • mediatek: CMCC A10
    • mediatek: Huasifei WH3000
    • mediatek: Keenetic KN-3811
    • mediatek: Keenetic KN-3911
    • mediatek: netis NX31
    • qualcommax: Linksys MX4300 (LN1301)
    • ramips: Cudy M1200 v1
    • ramips: Cudy M1300 v2
    • ramips: Genexis / Inteno Pulse EX400
    • ramips: Hongdian H8922 v30
  • ath79: mikrotik Routerboard 911G: Fix clock speed
  • ath79: NEC Aterm: Fix initramfs execution
  • bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Fixes for r8169 Ethernet driver
  • bcm27xx: Raspberry Pi: Update GPU firmware and drivers
  • imx: Gateworks boards: Misc fixes
  • mediatek: ASUS: RT-AX59U/TUF-AX4200/TUF-AX6000: Fix boot problems with recent bootloader
  • mediatek: Xiaomi AX3000t: Fix NMBM handling for devices with Winbond W25N01KVZEIR flash
  • mediatek: Zyxel EX5601-T0: Fix eth1 wan configuration
  • ramips: Dovado Tiny AC: Fix wifi MAC addresses
  • ramips: hiwifi hc5962: Fix reading MAC address
  • ramips: LAVA LR-25G001: Fix wifi MAC address
  • ramips: MT7621: Improve MT7621S core detection
  • ramips: TP-Link Deco M4R v4: Fix port name conflict
  • realtek: Add new auxiliary MDIO driver and switch devices to it
  • realtek: HPE 1920: Fix FAN configuration
  • realtek: Zyxel GS1900-8: Split into v1 and v2
Various fixes and improvements
  • ath10k-ct: Silence some harmless noisy logs
  • build: build LLVM toolchain for BPF when packet selects it
  • dnsmasq: Fix handlers for options `filter_rr` and `cache_rr`
  • kernel: Fix IPv6 TCP GSO segmentation with NAT
  • kernel: Globally enable CONFIG_PCPU_DEV_REFCNT
  • kernel: usbnet: Restore usb%d naming for cdc-ethernet devices with local MAC
  • mac80211: rt2x00: Fix loading EEPROM from card
  • odhcpd: Fix missed packets in relay mode
  • umdns: Automatically configure firewall for umdns when needed
Core components update
  • Update Linux from 6.6.73 to 6.6.86
  • Update mt76 from 2025-01-14 to 2025-02-14
  • Update mwlwifi from 2024-04-19 to 2025-02-06
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2024.10.07 to 2025.02.20
  • Update ucode from 2024-07-22 to 2025-02-10
  • Update unetd from 2024-12-17 to 2025-03-09
  • Update umdns from 2024-09-17 to 2025-02-10
  • Update omcproxy from 2021-11-04 to 2025-02-27
  • Update libnl-tiny from 2023-12-05 to 2025-03-19
  • Update ethtool from 6.10 to 6.11
  • Update openssl from 3.0.15 to 3.0.16
  • Update mbedtls from 3.6.2 to 3.6.3
  • Update ca-certificates from 20240203 to 20241223
  • Update bcm27xx-gpu-fw from 2024.11.26 to 2025.03.05
  • Update bcm27xx-utils from 2024.12.19 to 2025.03.14
  • Update r8125 from 9.014.01 to 9.015.00
  • Update r8126 from 10.014.01 to 10.015.00
  • Update r8168 from 8.054.00 to 8.055.00
  • Update bcm63xx-cfe from 2024-06-25 to 2025-04-02
  • Update intel-microcode from 20240531 to 20250211
  • Update firmware-utils from 2024-10-20 to 2025-02-16

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 24.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-04-2025 10:30
37 • submitter: Chris.nl

15-04-2025 • 10:30

37

Submitter: Chris.nl

Bron: OpenWrt

Update-historie

27-07 OpenWrt 24.10.8 1
03-07 OpenWRT 25.12.5 18
15-05 OpenWrt 25.12.4 0
06-05 OpenWrt 25.12.3 8
27-03 OpenWrt 25.12.2 21
18-03 OpenWrt 25.12.1 24
05-03 OpenWrt 25.12.0 18
20-12 OpenWrt 24.10.5 5
10-'25 OpenWrt 24.10.4 14
09-'25 OpenWrt 24.10.3 4
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wmrichard 15 april 2025 19:29
Het lijkt erop dat steeds meer mensen erin slagen om hun Odido ZyXEL EX5601-T1 modem te flashen met OpenWRT. Hoewel ik al veel apparaten met OpenWRT heb geflashed, voelt het toch wat "dubieus" om hetzelfde te doen met het modem van de provider, ook al kan ik de firmware van Odido echt niet uitstaan.

Op dit moment overweeg ik twee opties:

1 Het Odido modem flashen en hopen dat het goed gaat.

2 Wachten op de Flint 3 (https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-be9300/) en afscheid nemen van het Odido modem.

P.S. Een extra modem van Marktplaats aanschaffen, zoals sommige Tweakers hebben gedaan, is voor mij geen optie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wmrichard op 15 april 2025 19:30]

Probook8979 @wmrichard16 april 2025 05:43
Kun je de firmware van Odido alsnog terug flashen?
vDorst @Probook897916 april 2025 08:53
Het wordt wel omschreven in de Wiki om de flash te backuppen. Maar restore proceduren staat er niet bij.
Als je hem niet kan terug flashen kost het je € 75,-.
vDorst @wmrichard15 april 2025 22:23
Op Marktplaats kan je Odido router T-56 kopen vanaf € 30,-.
Dit heb ik iig gedaan. Veel hardware voor weinig geld en door de Mediatek chipset wordt dit goed ondersteund.
Probook8979 @wmrichard16 april 2025 05:35
De triband router hoeveel mbs is het 19000? Se Asus router is bijvoorbeeld gt-ax11000.

Wanneer komt die router uit?
sweetdude @wmrichard20 april 2025 12:11
Ben je echt aan het wachten op WiFi 7?
Ik verwacht niet dat als de Flint 3 uitkomt OpenWRT deze direct ondersteund. Gl.inet draait zijn eigen variant van OpenWRT op zijn devices.

Mogelijk kun je nu beter de Flint 2 aanschaffen.
wmrichard @sweetdude20 april 2025 15:49
Ondertussen het Odido modem succes geflashed en geen noodzaak meer voor een andere router kopen. De reden was dat als ik netwerkapparatuur koop ik op dat moment ook de nieuwste techniek wil hebben zodat ik jaren niet hoef te vernieuwen .
BugsNL @wmrichard7 mei 2025 12:05
Ik begrijp dat WiFi 7 een grote verbetering is t.o.v. WiFi 6, alleen vraag mij wel af wat je er als huis/tuin/keuken gebruiker je er echt daadwerkelijk van gaat merken. Ik heb zelf uiteindelijk gekozen voor een Flint 2 aangezien die in de aardig in de aanbieding was en moet zeggen, erg tevreden over. VLAN ingesteld zodat ik de modem van Odido niet meer nodig heb.

Wat verwacht jij uit WiFi 7 te halen waar je in de praktijk ook iets van merkt?
vDorst 15 april 2025 14:05
Heb pas me Odido T-56 Router vervangen voor een Odido T-56 Router van Marktplaats voor € 30,- zodat ik er OpenWRT op kon zetten.
Router verplaatst naar de eerste verdieping en nu kan ik met 1 Wifi punt het hele huis bedienen.
Schilt weer wat engerie.
Heb zelfs 5GHz band uit gezet omdat alle apparaten praktisch toch alleen maar op de 2.4GHz zaten.
Nu een wifi snelheid tussen 40-120MBit op diverse plekken in het huis.
En moet zeggen dat Wifi 6 ook een voordeel is op de 2.4GHz band door de hogere modulatie techniek.
Natuurlijk alleen nuttige voor de Wifi 6 devices.

Tevens twee energiezuinige 4x2.5Gbit 2xSFP+ switches gekocht.
Een voor in de meterkast, omdat me router nu verhuisd is, en een op zolder.

Nu met de switches en openwrt kan ik ook het netwerk indelen doormiddel van VLANs en meerdere Wifi SSID.
Fijne van de 2.5Gbit poort is dat je nu 1Gbit Full-duplex kan router via één kabel en de router van ook inter-vlan wat vloter router zonder snel de upload verstopt raakt.
Digimann @vDorst15 april 2025 15:03
Hoe heb je open WRT gezet op de Odido T56?
Enig idee of dat bij T54 ook kan?
vDorst @Digimann15 april 2025 15:26
T54 heeft een broadcom chipset. Wordt niet ondersteund. https://forum.openwrt.org...dd-openwrt-support/162671

Om Openwrt op T56 te krijgen heb ik deze wiki gevolgd.
Wel heb ik alle 23.05.x verwijzingen gewijzigd naar 24.10.x
Let erop dat sommige namen net iets anders zijn maar daar is wel uit te komen.
Zeker als je kijken op de server https://mirror-03.infra.o...targets/mediatek/filogic/

"opkg" is nogsteeds de package manager.
"apk" commando's moet je vertalen naar "opkg" variant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vDorst op 15 april 2025 15:33]

Digimann @vDorst15 april 2025 18:43
bedankt
InjecTioN @vDorst15 april 2025 15:36
Nice!

Ik heb afgelopen week toevallig nog een 2e ZyXEL EX5601-T1 (Odido model) aangekocht via Marktplaats. Deze leek stuk, na de storing van afgelopen maand bij Odido. Een beetje jammer dat de verkoper dat niet vermeld heeft. :)

Die heb ik dus eerst moeten fixen door verbinding te maken via de UART header en met `mtk_uartboot` de init firmware te laden (voor first boot met OpenWrt). De rest kon ik herhalen van vorig jaar uit mijn post op het OpenWrt forum: https://forum.openwrt.org...155914/325?u=injectmeneer

Vorig jaar heb ik dus mijn eerste ZyXEL EX5601-T1 reeds voorzien van OpenWRT 23.05.4 (toen dat nog via de UART moest). Dat is nu niet meer noodzakelijk! (Ware het niet dat ik een bricked variant via marktplaats overgekocht had. |:( )

Nu heb ik er 2 draaien als volwaardige accesspoints met ingebouwde 2.5GBit/s backbone door mijn huis. Dat in combinatie met:
- ZyXEL XGS1250-12,
- ZyXEL GS1900-8 (v1)
- GS1900-8HP (met PoE),
- TP-Link Deco M4 set met 3 AP's (van Ziggo destijds overgenomen)
- ZyXEL Multy-M1 set van 2 AP's

Als router draai ik een Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X SFP.

Alles (op de router na) is nu voorzien van OpenWRT. Ik maak daarbij gebruik van diverse VLAN's en diverse SSID's (guest, IOT, LAN, kinderen, eigen "speeltuin").

De radio's zijn zo afgesteld dat ze allemaal zo min mogelijk interferentie van elkaar hebben, maar wel de overlap kunnen bieden om fast-roaming te kunnen verwezenlijken. Ik heb eerlijk gezegd nog nooit ergens anders zo'n stabiel wifi-netwerk gehad als nu (eindelijk) thuis!

De enige dingen die OpenWrt nog missen zijn:
- Een simpelere GUI, waar ook een leek mee vooruit zou moeten kunnen. De UX is gemaakt voor mensen die weten wat ze doen.
- Een lightweight centralized controller om alle apparaten in te kunnen managen (zoals Unify heeft), of 1 primary node waar secondary nodes zich op aan kunnen melden, waarbij er round-robin wordt gekozen wie er "de baas" mag spelen.
- Centralized deployment, waardoor je simpelweg een apparaat met OpenWrt toe kan voegen aan het "cluster", en deze automatisch vaststellen hoe hard de radio's mogen staan.

One can only dream. :9

@vDorst Die XIKESTOR switches zijn niet compatible met OpenWrt, toch? Wellicht is het nog interessant om eens te kijken of je vanuit ieder VLAN de management GUI van die switch kan benaderen. De TP-Link TL-SG116E en de TP-Link TL-SG108E die ik hiervoor gebruikte, hebben deze security flaw. Erg kwalijke zaak voor verder prima switches.
vDorst @InjecTioN15 april 2025 16:07
@vDorst Die XIKESTOR switches zijn niet compatible met OpenWrt, toch? Wellicht is het nog interessant om eens te kijken of je vanuit ieder VLAN de management GUI van die switch kan benaderen.
Ze zijn niet OpenWRT compatible dit komt door dat de Realtek RTL8372 en RTL8373 geen open firmware hebben.
Tevens heeft switch-chip een 8051-core ipv ARM. Toch zijn ze bezig om de firmware te reverse engineren.
Opzich zich is er niks mis met een 8051, want het laat zien dat er prima een basic web-servertje op kan.

Volgens mijn luistert de web interface alleen op VLAN 1. Al ik dat toch nog een keer moet testen. Toch niet. Ook van een andere vlan kan hij worden benaderd. Jammer maar mee te leven.
Ik ga geen andere switches kopen. Management features, 2.5gbit+10gbit sfp en de zuinigheid waren voormij juist de reden om ze aan te schaffen.
Ik wil ooit nog eens SFP ONT kopen die dan in de switch kan en glasvezel naar zolder meer omdat het kan.
Verder hoop ik dat ze ooit er nog OpenWRT op krijgen.

Waarom geen OpenWRT op de Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X SFP?
Ik heb deze unit ook maar nooit iets mee gedaan.
Behalve er op ontwikkelt, daarom werkt nu de SFP poort ook in OpenWRT.
Jammer is dat de SFP poort verbonden is met de switch ipv de extra ethernet poort op de CPU.
Hierdoor kan je geen 1gbit full-duplex routing doen, algemeen een non-issue maar toch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vDorst op 15 april 2025 18:56]

InjecTioN @vDorst16 april 2025 11:52
Het OS van de EdgeRouter (EdgeOS) is ook wel erg leuk speelgoed. Het is gebaseerd op VyOS (Vyatta OS) voor Routing, wat de basis van Debian heeft. Daarbij is EdgeOS 3.0 ook reeds bij rc9, dus nog even doorbijten. En ja het duurt vooralsnog erg lang.

EdgeOS biedt interessante functionaliteit en een fijne command line. De controle die ik daarmee heb, zie ik nog niet (direct) terug onder OpenWrt. Misschien ooit. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Melones @InjecTioN16 april 2025 11:02
voor wat je noemt bestaat een package, https://github.com/openwisp
ik moet die nog gaan proberen
InjecTioN @Melones16 april 2025 11:20
Ja en nee. OpenWISP is eigenlijk nogal zwaar voor wat het moet doen. Ik zou daarbij graag zien dat die "slimmigheid" ingebouwd zit in de OpenWrt firmware, of dat er een light weight controller komt die simpelweg onder Docker/Podman kan draaien. Er zijn genoeg apparaten met voldoende rekenkracht waar OpenWrt op kan en waar die functionaliteit prima in past.
rubenbe @InjecTioN16 april 2025 12:22
Ik ben aan iets gelijkaardigs begonnen.
OpenSOHO dus mini openwisp: https://github.com/rubenbe/opensoho
maar nog niet klaar voor eindgebruikers helaas.
rubenbe @InjecTioN16 april 2025 12:20
Op de Ubiquity X SFP kan je inderdaad ook OpenWRT runnen: https://openwrt.org/toh/ubiquiti/edgerouter_x_er-x_ka.
Interessant om enkele hardware referenties voor een pure OpenWRT setup te zien.
Om meerdere devices te beheren ben ik aan iets kleins begonnen:
https://github.com/rubenbe/opensoho
Helaas is het nog niet bruikbaar voor end users! (er zijn nog niet genoeg configurations ondersteund)
Het gebruikt OpenWisp daemons op de routers en implementeert die op een eenvoudigere manier.
(OpenWisp is te groot en complex voor een SOHO setup).
Maar ik wou het toch al even sharen ;)
InjecTioN @rubenbe16 april 2025 20:26
En terecht! Ik volg je vanaf nu met OpenSoHo, want daar kijk ik echt wel naar uit!

Als ik overigens wat voor je kan doen, dan hoor ik dat graag van je. :)
Melones @InjecTioN16 april 2025 22:36
ik ook!
rubenbe @Melones17 april 2025 07:41
Bedankt voor het enthousiasme!
Ik heb een discussion geopend voor setups (de lijst van @InjecTioN was super verhelderend, thanks!)
https://github.com/rubenbe/opensoho/discussions/1

Als je een extra router hebt die je niet gebruikt, kan je al eens testen. Er zijn nog geen prebuilt binaries, maar golang is makkelijk op te zetten.
Documentatie updates zijn ook steeds welkom! (voor mij is alles altijd voor de hand liggend, want ik heb het ding gemaakt :D )

Een handige feature kan al zijn om eventueel enkel monitoring te gebruiken, zo kan je makkelijk zien welke devices op welk AP geconnecteerd zijn. Iets wat ik altijd verschrikkelijk vond om enkel met Luci te zien want ik wil helemaal niet op elk device moeten inloggen. Het is een eenvoudig lijstje, fancy graphics en grafiekjes zijn nog TODO ;)

@InjecTioN hoe heb je die setup ingesteld? Dingen als "automatisch vaststellen hoe hard de radio's mogen staan" zijn waarschijnlijk niet zo eenvoudig.
InjecTioN @rubenbe22 april 2025 00:36
Eenvoudig is het zeker niet geweest nee. Maar een hoop dingen zoals de graph in de luci gui helpen hiermee. De buren vinden mij niet zo aardig meer op 2.4ghz. :)

Ik zal het binnenkort eens gaan proberen om op te zetten. :) ik ben vooralsnog erg benieuwd!

Ik heb je vragenlijst even aangevuld https://github.com/rubenb...iscussioncomment-12903440 - hopende dat je iets kan met die input.
Melones @rubenbe22 april 2025 08:39
ik zou helemaaaaaal gelukkig worden als we dat op de juiste manier in homeassistant kunnen hebben, maar volgens mij kan dat vanuit openwrt zelf al?
The Zep Man
15 april 2025 10:36
Geweldig OS. Ik draai het met name op managed switches en wireless access points. Daarmee kan ik alles uniform en geautomatiseerd beheren, inclusief upgrades. Hier en daar draai ik OpenWRT ook op een gevirtualiseerde (x86) router, wat ook prima werkt. Erg flexibel. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 15 april 2025 10:41]

_JGC_ @The Zep Man15 april 2025 10:55
Heb je daar dan nog iets als OpenWISP overheen draaien? Of gebruik je wat anders voor het beheer van die apparaten?
The Zep Man
@_JGC_15 april 2025 11:05
Een eigen geschreven (licht) framework. OpenWISP had ik wel eens bekeken. Na het zien van (volgens mij) deze afbeelding concludeerde ik toen dat het te zwaar is voor mijn doel.
Priyantha Bleeker @The Zep Man15 april 2025 11:07
Is dat iets wat je openbaar hebt gebouwd? Ben namelijk wel nieuwsgierig wat je precies gebouwd hebt.
The Zep Man
@Priyantha Bleeker15 april 2025 11:14
Nope.
PerlinNoise @The Zep Man15 april 2025 14:24
Heb je tips voor een switch (5 of 8 poort) waar openwrt op kan?
The Zep Man
@PerlinNoise15 april 2025 16:15
Hier is de lijst. Het merk maakt niet echt uit zodra er OpenWRT op staat. Ga voor een switch met een device page of voor een variant van hetzelfde merk zonder als je voldoende zelfvertrouwen hebt om van de pagina van een ander model af te leiden wat je moet doen. Ik heb goede ervaring met Zyxel. HPE zou ik vermijden, want slechte ondersteuning vanuit de fabrikant m.b.t. het verkrijgen van originele firmware images.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 15 april 2025 16:18]

sIRwa3 15 april 2025 11:56
gebruik het al jaren, maar UI mag best iets sexier imo, had laatst een GL-inet router gekocht, daar draaite een aangepaste WRT op, daar zaten een hoop handige features in als b.v vpn managen etc.

ik heb het hier over de UX.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sIRwa3 op 15 april 2025 11:58]

sweetdude @sIRwa320 april 2025 11:43
Ja die GUI ziet er inderdaad een stuk beter uit en mag zeker geport worden naar de officiele release.

Nadeel van die GL.Inet is dat het een eigen gehoste versie met eigen appstore betreft. Helemaal niet erg als je china vertrouwt. :/
xirixiz @sweetdude26 april 2025 09:53
Dat heb ik nou juist liever niet persoonlijk. Het ziet er mooi uit hoor, maar daar heb je verder niets aan. Ik heb liever dat het betrouwbaar en goed werkt, en dat is dan ook niet altijd het geval bij gl.inet is mijn ervaring. Wanneer je even de tijd neemt is het allemaal niet zo heel erg complex om het zonder UI op te zetten, maar dan weet je ook zeker dat het werkt. Daarnaast is het een erg grote community.

De gl.inet devices die ik heb draai ik het liefst zo vanilla mogelijk met OpenWRT.
TV_NERD 15 april 2025 13:04
Ik heb een TUF-AX4200 met een te nieuwe versie van u-boot, ik keek hier dus reikhalzend naar uit. Zijn er al mede-tweakers die deze hebben geïnstalleerd op hun AX4200?
Groentjuh 16 april 2025 11:48
Er zijn op dit moment overigens nog problemen met de uitrol van deze versie waardoor niet alles op de hoogte is van het bestaan van deze versie. Hierdoor geeft bijvoorbeeld de firmware-selector bij het bouwen van een release met extra packages de fout "Unsupported version: 24.10.1". Ook attended sysupgrade kan dergelijke fout geven.
xirixiz @Groentjuh26 april 2025 09:55
Dat is altijd het geval bij OpenWRT helaas. Wat ik meestal zelf doe is kijken met de attended sysupgrade welke packages er geinstalleerd zijn, dan gewoon sysupgrade binnen halen, upgraden, en dan via de cli de packages installeren. In basis werkt dat altijd, het is vooral het build proces voor custom builds dat dan nog niet volledig is bijgewerkt.

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