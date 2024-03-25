Firmware-update: OpenWrt 23.05.3

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 23.05.3 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Security fixes
  • CVE-2023-36328: dropbear: Integer Overflow vulnerability in mp_grow in libtommath
  • CVE-2023-48795: dropbear: The SSH transport protocol with certain OpenSSH extensions, found in OpenSSH before 9.6 and other products, allows remote attackers to bypass integrity checks such that some packets are omitted
  • CVE-2023-50868: dnsmasq: The Closest Encloser Proof aspect of the DNS protocol (in RFC 5155 when RFC 9276 guidance is skipped) allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (CPU consumption for SHA-1 computations) via DNSSEC responses in a random subdomain attack
Device support
  • Support for the following devices was added:
    • ath79: UniFi UK-Ultra
    • mediatek: Acelink EW-7886CAX
    • mediatek: ASUS RT-AX59U
    • mediatek: ASUS TUF AX6000
    • mediatek: Buffalo WSR-3200AX4S
    • mediatek: Cetron CT3003
    • mediatek: Confiabits MT7981
    • mediatek: Cudy RE3000 v1
    • mediatek: D-Link EAGLE PRO AI M32
    • mediatek: GL.iNet GL-MT6000
    • mediatek: JCG Q30 PRO
    • mediatek: Routerich AX3000
    • mediatek: TP-Link EAP225v5
    • mediatek: Ubiquiti UniFi 6 Plus
    • mediatek: Zbtlink ZBT-Z8102AX
    • mediatek: ZyXEL EX5700 (Telenor)
    • ramips: Cudy WR1300 v3
    • ramips: D-Link COVR-X1860 A1
    • ramips: Rostelecom RT-FE-1A
    • ramips: Rostelecom RT-FL-1 (Serсomm RT-FL-1)
    • ramips: Rostelecom S1010 (Serсomm S1010.RT)
    • ramips: TP-Link EX220 v1
    • ramips: YunCore G720
    • ramips: Z-ROUTER ZR-2660
  • ath79: Nanostation Loco M5 XW: Fix read only jffs2 partition
  • ath79: TP-Link TL-WDR3600 and TL-WDR4300: Fix spurious reboot hangs
  • ath79: ubnt-bullet-m-xw: fix Ethernet PHY traffic
  • ipq807x: edgecore EAP102: fix lan/wan
  • kirkwood: Ctera C200 V1: fix ubi part name
  • lantiq: xway: disable SMP: fix boot on some Danube boards and NAT performance
  • mediatek: MT7981/MT7986: fix Ethernet rx hang issue
  • meidatek: Mercusys MR90X v1: fix eeprom loading
  • mpc85xx: Extreme Networks WS-AP3825i: increase available RAM
  • mvebu: IEI-World Puzzle M90x: fix RTC
  • ramips: improve mtk_eth_soc resets
  • ramips: rt305x: Use default uart in lzma-loader
  • ramips: Sercomm NA502: Fix bootup problem
  • ramips: Unielec u7621-01: Correct the PCIe port number
  • realtek: d-link dgs-1210-10p: improve sfp support
  • realtek: Netgear GS110TPP: fix OEM install
  • rockchip: Orange Pi R1 Plus LTS: improve Ethernet stability
Various fixes and improvements
  • mt76: Add mt7922 firmware
  • mwlwifi: Add support for WPA3
  • dropbear: Increase scp transfer speed
  • kernel: fix bridge proxyarp issue with some broken DHCP clients
  • mac80211: fix min_tx_power setting
  • kernel: add Aquantia PHY firmware loader patches
  • hostapd: fix FILS AKM selection with EAP-192
  • hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using SAE
  • hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using WPA
  • hostapd: ACS: Fix typo in bw_40 frequency array on channel 118
Core components update
  • Update Linux from 5.15.137 to 5.15.150
  • Update mwlwifi from 2023-04-29 to 2023-11-20
  • Update mt76 from 2023-08-14 to 2023-09-11
  • Update netifd from 2023-11-10 to 2024-01-04
  • Update jsonfilter from 2018-02-04 to 2024-01-23
  • Update bcm27xx-gpu-fw from 2022-05-16 to 2024-01-11
  • Update mbedtls from 2.28.5 to 2.28.7
  • Update openssl from 3.0.12 to 3.0.13
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2023.09.01 to 2024.01.23
  • Update intel-microcode from 20230808 to 20240312
  • Update dnsmasq from 2.89 to 2.90

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 23.05.3
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-03-2024 08:35
9 • submitter: Chris.nl

25-03-2024 • 08:35

9

Submitter: Chris.nl

Bron: OpenWrt

Update-historie

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18-03 OpenWrt 25.12.1 24
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10-'25 OpenWrt 24.10.4 14
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Reacties (9)

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Buffelkut 25 maart 2024 10:14
Wordt de TP-Link TL-WR1043ND v2 niet meer ondersteund?
Ik zie het er niet meer bij staan:
https://openwrt.org/toh/t...wrt%20forum%20topic%20url
jja2000 @Buffelkut25 maart 2024 10:26
https://firmware-selector...&id=tplink_tl-wr1043nd-v2

De firmware selector heeft hem nog, dus ik denk dat hij nog moet werken.
SadisticPanda @Buffelkut25 maart 2024 20:00
Op een V1 is ie ook nog beschikbaar, maar niet vooruit te branden..al zeker als er Luci op staat
Falco
25 maart 2024 09:51
Ah kijk, eindelijk officiële support voor mijn GL.iNet GL-MT6000
Die zal ik eens opnieuw configureren en dan kan hij mijn oude R7800 vervangen als hoofdrouter/AP in mijn netwerk.
sweetdude @Falco25 maart 2024 11:29
oh dat is wel een leuke kandidaat om langzaam richting 2,5Gbit te upgraden thuis.
Is deze alleen via amazon of ali aan te schaffen? ik zie hem niet ergens in NL webshops liggen.

Mocht iemand nog andere opties hebben in dezelfde prijsklasse hoor ik ze ook graag trouwens. ik zoek niet direct iets met Wifi, daar heb ik een mesh set voor. Als er maar voldoende 2,5gbit poorten opzitten. (minimaal 2)
Dan kan nog altijd via een switch verder verdeeld worden. Maar ook die zijn nog zeldzaam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sweetdude op 22 juli 2024 18:46]

Jerie @sweetdude25 maart 2024 20:12
Op je router heb je geen 2,5 gbit nodig, tenzij je internetverbinding(en) meer dan 2,5 gbit kunnen.

Op je switch is het mogelijk wel handig. Maar USB networking is veel en veel (en veel) goedkoper.

Toch wil ik wel 2,5 gbit op m'n router. Maar dat zit zo: die heeft een (tweede) AP eraan hangen, ik krijg glas, en uplink ports van switch kunnen samen 4x10 gbit (en ook 2,5/5). Samen met 1 gbit glas zit je dan op meer dan 2,5 gbit. Zou die tweede AP aan de switch hangen, dan zou 1 gbit volstaan op de router.
Falco
@sweetdude25 maart 2024 17:42
Dat is inderdaad de bedoeling. Ik heb ook nog een wax206 in het netwerk, die accepteert ook 2.5gbit.

Ik weet echter niet waar deze mt6000 nu nog te krijgen is. Ik heb het als early bird bij gl.inet zelf besteld bij de introductie.
basmevissen @sweetdude27 maart 2024 10:47
De nu nieuw ondersteunde Asus TUF AX6000 zou een optie kunnen zijn. Hij kwam recent ook goed uit de review hier op Tweakers.
Heb hem zelf ook en ik heb er met tests ook al daadwerkelijk meer dan 1Gbit wifi snelheid mee gehaald.
WeetJeHetZeker 25 maart 2024 10:46
Heerlijke software.
Zelf gebruik ik het om rond stomme mac filters bij ons opt werk langs te komen.
Router de mac geven van de pc, pc achter de router en alle andere troep die je graag wilt aansluiten.

En thuis, simpele ad block list erop zodat de meeste reclames verdwijnen, ook bij apparaten op het gastennerwerk.

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