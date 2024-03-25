Software-update: NAPS2 7.4.0

NAPS2 logo (79 pix)NAPS2 is een opensource en crossplatform programma waarmee documenten kunnen worden gescand. Het staat voor Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal, want het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png. Voor het scannen wordt gebruikgemaakt van standaard twain- of wia-drivers en voor ocr gebruikt het Tesseract. Kort geleden is versie 7.4.0 uitgekomen en hieronder staat de changelog voor de afgelopen paar versies.

Changes in 7.4.0:
  • Added Undo/Redo (from the right-click menu or Ctrl+Z)
    • Deletions can't be undone
  • Added Split/Combine (under the Image menu)
    • Split can be used for book scanning to separate pages
    • Combine can be used to include front/back sides of an ID card in one image
  • Added "Multiple Languages" as an option for OCR (in the OCR language dropdown)
  • Added a "Fix white balance and remove noise" OCR option
    • This can improve OCR with low-quality scans, but will make OCR slower
    • This is equivalent to using "Document Correction" before OCR
  • Upgraded Tesseract from 5.2.0 to 5.3.4 for OCR
  • Added a "Show native TWAIN progress" profile option (under Advanced)
  • Bug fixes
Changes in 7.3.1:
  • Improved loading time for "Keep images across sessions"
  • PDF encryption settings are now hidden until enabled
  • Fixed some SANE devices incorrectly appearing offline
  • Fixed some SANE devices not respecting page size
  • Fixed OCR issues with non-Latin alphabets
  • Bug fixes
Changes in 7.3.0:
  • Added a general "Settings" window with new options (some not available on Mac/Linux):
    • Show page numbers
    • Show Profiles toolbar
    • Scan menu changes default profile
    • Scan button default action
    • Save button default action
    • Clear images after saving
    • Keep images across sessions
    • Only allow a single NAPS2 instance
  • Added corresponding appsettings.xml options
  • Added "mode" attribute to some settings in appsettings.xml:
    • mode="default" provides a default value for the user
    • mode="lock" prevents the user from changing the value
  • Added new console options:
    • "--noprofile" to only use CLI options (not GUI profiles)
    • "--listdevices" to see available scanning devices
    • "--driver", "--device", "--source", "--pagesize", "--dpi", "--bitdepth" scanning options
    • "--deskew", "--rotate" post-processing options
    • See https://www.naps2.com/doc/command-line
  • Windows: Updated .exe installer style
  • Windows: Added back "Alt" hotkeys
  • Windows: Fixed an issue sending email with Outlook 2010-2016
  • Bug fixes

NAPS2

Versienummer 7.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website NAPS2
Download https://github.com/cyanfish/naps2/releases/tag/v7.4.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-03-2024 09:51
32 • submitter: koningvaagheid

25-03-2024 • 09:51

32

Submitter: koningvaagheid

Bron: NAPS2

Update-historie

21-07 NAPS2 8.3.1 4
08-'25 NAPS2 8.2.1 2
06-'25 NAPS2 8.2.0 14
04-'25 NAPS2 8.1.4 0
04-'25 NAPS2 8.1.3 1
03-'25 NAPS2 8.1.2 8
03-'25 NAPS2 8.1.1 6
12-'24 NAPS2 7.5.3 4
10-'24 NAPS2 7.5.2 9
08-'24 NAPS2 7.5.1 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

NAPS2

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
32
32
10
1
0
9
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
jeroenathome 25 maart 2024 19:14
Ik kende dit programma nog niet en heb het even geprobeerd. Hoe simpel kan je het hebben.
Alles zit er in voor een snelle scan en ik ga nog even de OCR-functie uitproberen. Wat ik niet snap is waarom de standaard instelling op 100 dpi staat. Deze naar 300 dpi gezet. Voor mij een goed compromis tussen snel scannen en kwaliteit afbeelding.

Jammer dat het niet zo bekend is bij de meeste mensen.
JoHnnY-Btm 25 maart 2024 10:22
interessant tooltje, ook bruikbaar als de originele software niet meer vindbaar is?
beerse
@JoHnnY-Btm25 maart 2024 11:16
Gezien de (gpl) licentie is het geen probleem om het hier mee te testen en als het werkt te gebruiken.

Mochten de drivers onderdeel zijn van de vermiste software en ook niet meer beschikbaar zijn voor je huiige systeem, dan is vuescan de volgende stap. uitvoering: VueScan
i-chat @beerse25 maart 2024 11:33
ik vond vuescan vroeger geweldig maar het licentiemidel heeft me altijd een beetje tegengehouden

ik vraag me dan ook af of deze tool beter werk en of het wat betreft functies kan meten aan bijvoorbeeld Microsoft lens (gratis bij mijn office licentie)
Verwijderd @i-chat25 maart 2024 12:10
Jij springt van computers naar jouw smartphone?
i-chat @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 13:28
het moment waarop een app op mijn smartphone beter in staat lijkt een document te scannen, de tekst te herkennen en eventueel recht te zetten en pagina's te ordernej, samen te voegen en doorzoekbaar te maken, is voor mij het moment dat ik het als een serieuze vervanger zie voor tools als viewscan of zelfs (in enige mate) omnipage

zou er een tool bestaan die dergelijke opties (page correction, ocr en dat soort features) naar de pc brengt middels een flatbedscanner en adf-functies dan lijkt me dat een heel aantrekkelijke optie vooral omdat lens eigenlijk alleen maar goed is met één of hooguit enkele pagina's
beerse
@i-chat25 maart 2024 14:06
Met een flatbedscanner hoef je geen zaken recht te zetten, daar zorgt de platte glasplaat en de methode van scannen wel voor. Daarmee heb je een bitmap met de gewenste uitsnede. Ongeveer vergelijkbaar met het maken van een foto.

Postprocessing zoals ocr, kleur-correctie en dergelijke tot aan het al dan niet gecombineerd in een gewenst type bestand opslaan kan met heel veel tools gebeuren. Daar is het maar net wat je wilt en wat je er aan wilt besteden.

De mobieltjes van tegenwoordig kunnen in een paar stappen al veel meer dan de computers van 20 of 30 jaar geleden. Maar niets gaat boven een goede scan vanaf een platte glasplaat. De meeste foto's met fototoestellen hebben te maken met vervorming en spielgeling en in sommige gevallen de nodige overijverige beeld verbetering die weer teruggedraaid moet worden...
Jerie @i-chat25 maart 2024 20:14
Het licentiemodel van Vuescan staat je tegen, maar een abonnement bij Microsoft Office vind je prima? OK dan.
RobTweaks @JoHnnY-Btm25 maart 2024 10:41
Maakt gebruik van twain- of wia-drivers, dus waarschijnlijk wel.
JoHnnY-Btm @RobTweaks25 maart 2024 11:09
ik zal het wanneer ik er aan toe kom eens testen, dat zal niet binnenkort zijn haha
zaadstra 25 maart 2024 11:22
Interessant, eens kijken of dit beter werkt dan de originele HP software. Die is redelijk beperkt en levert PDF's af die vragen om "opslaan" wanneer je ze sluit.
Verwijderd @zaadstra25 maart 2024 12:14
Nogal vaak moet ik HP software verwijderen om de meest vage problemen op computers met een HP printer/scanner op te lossen.
Daarna NAPS2 installeren na het installeren van de printer/scanner zonder HP software en NAPS2 werkt meteen.

HP is vreselijk, kort nadat de printer geïnstalleerd is komt de melding dat je de CD moet invoeren om de volledige software te installeren?! Niet dus! Negeren en klaar.

HP? NOOIT meer voor mij, wat een waardeloze printers voor thuisgebruik. Ik ken geen anders merk waarbij klanten zo veel problemen ondervinden als bij HP.

Vorige week nog een klant die al bij het zoveelste IT bedrijf aanklopte omdat zijn printer meer niet werkt dan wel. Geen van de IT bedrijven heeft de HP software verwijderd. Ik vertelde dat ik de kosten terug zou betalen als het probleem terugkomt, ik heb niets meer vernomen... Ook hier hielp het verwijderen van de HP software.
Pineka @Verwijderd26 maart 2024 20:07
Ik ben juist van Canon overgestapt naar HP vanwege de zoveelste Canon catastrofe. HP werkt hier altijd als een zonnetje.
Verwijderd @Pineka26 maart 2024 21:40
En ik juist naar Canon, nooit problemen met compatible cartridges, bij HP heeeeel veel klanten.
zaadstra @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 18:47
Grappig, ik heb een gedownloade setup die het prima doet op meerdere pc's. Het is wel onnozel groot en doet oubollig aan. En heeft voorkeur voor Letter en dat soort onhebbelijkheden. Moet je allemaal ff anders instellen.
Verwijderd @zaadstra26 maart 2024 12:12
Maar waarom zou je dat dus allemaal installeren als het niet nodig is?
Er zit ook software bij van HP die veel gegevens doorstuurt naar HP ;-)
Dus leuk dat het bij jou wel werkt, maar nog steeds blijft het alleen maar een groter risico op wel problemen krijgen.
Dat jij geen problemen hebt zegt niets over de miljarden andere gebruikers ;-)
zaadstra @Verwijderd26 maart 2024 18:45
Ja omdat het wel werkt en ik niet van het bestaan van NAPS afwist. Wel van VueScan maar dat is betaald.
En even opletten bij installeren en al die vragen "services", toner status/abbo en fone-home software wegkrassen doet toch elke Tweakert?
Verwijderd @zaadstra26 maart 2024 18:52
Laat nou 90% van de HP gebruikers misschien helemaal geen tweaker zijn...
Zo jammer dat mensen niet verder kijken dan alleen zichzelf hier :-(
zaadstra @Verwijderd27 maart 2024 07:56
lol, de wrok tegen HP moet wel heel erg diep zitten :o
Verwijderd @zaadstra27 maart 2024 17:40
Die is er dus totaal niet, dat maak jij er van. Ik ga slechts en alleen op ervaringen af, maar daar lees jij helaas over heen en gaat dan iemand belachelijk proberen te maken, maar je maakt jezelf dus helaas belachelijk door dit hier neer te zetten.

Ik ben letterlijk merkenblind en het zal mij een worst wezen welk merk ik gebruik, maar als ik bij het ene merk minder problemen zie dan bij het andere merk, dan maak ik daaruit mijn keuzes ;-)

_/-\o_
Robertdw @Verwijderd26 maart 2024 17:25
Wel ook deze gebruiker heeft weinig tot geen problemen met HP Smart en een gratis inktabonnement. Scannen gaat ook gewoon zonder problemen. En ja ivm dat gratis inktabonnement wordt er data over het inktgebruik naar HP gestuurd. Heb ik geen problemen mee.
En dat jij en een paar van je klanten problemen hebben, zegt dus ook niets over miljarden andere gebruikers....
Verwijderd @Robertdw26 maart 2024 18:51
Dat is niet het enige extra programma dat HP mee installeert ;-)
Maar goed, allemaal naar eigen situatie kijken, terwijl er meer dan genoeg zijn die WEL problemen hebben.
Jij bent zo'n iemand die nee antwoord in een groepsapp als je een vraag krijgt zoals: Wie wil er vandaag mee helpen met zand verplaatsen, terwijl dus reactie gevraagd wordt van mensen die WEL kunnen...

Ik heb niet een paar klanten, maar van de klanten met een HP komen daar de meeste problemen voor en zo goed als altijd doordat ze hun software geïnstalleerd hebben. Ja, inderdaad ;-) En dan die shit app van hun waar je verplicht bent om in te loggen, dat je dat doet...

Nogmaals, ik vraag niet om een reactie van iemand die geen problemen heeft, dan heb je geluk, zoek gewoon even op Google, dan kom je de vele vele problemen wel tegen met HP printer problemen, iig veel meer dan andere merken.

Dan nog de vieze spelletjes met steeds cartridges blokkeren na een firmwareupdate, dan wil je gewoon geen HP meer, maar JIJ wel, ja ja ja, ik weet je antwoord al, maar dat hoef je mij niet te vertellen.

Succes met jouw HP _/-\o_
Robertdw @Verwijderd26 maart 2024 21:38
Jouw reactie laat al zien dat juist jij iemand bent die zijn biased mening over anderen klaar heeft en die graag ongevraagd deelt. Want jij komt weer met je HP bashen in een artikel wat dus helemaal niets met HP te maken heeft. Omdat jij gewoon een hekel hebt aan HP wil je niet dat anderen die geen problemen met HP hebben dit melden. En verder ga je gewoon te ver met je persoonlijke aanval met dat verhaal over een groepsapp wat dus echt totaal nergens op slaat. Maar dat krijg je als je geen echte argumenten meer kunt verzinnen.
Verwijderd @Robertdw26 maart 2024 21:39
_/-\o_
Robertdw @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 16:07
Software op CD? Wat is dat, een CD? Hoe gebruik je dat?
Jerie @Robertdw25 maart 2024 20:15
Je propt in het gaatje een USB stick en vervolgens frisbee je hem zo je USB port in.
Verwijderd @Robertdw26 maart 2024 12:12
Precies ;-)
En de software was nog gedownload ook en toch om de CD vragen...
Cybermage 25 maart 2024 10:00
Een van de betere simpele te gebruiken tools voor je scanner :) en nog gratis ook.
en crossplatform. Wat wil een mens nog meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 22 juli 2024 23:36]

ItsmeMaikel 25 maart 2024 10:25
Binnen een firma ooit bij de receptie/administratie afdeling uitgerold nadat er al jaren issues waren met hun scanner sinds de overgang naar Windows 10.

Volgens mij werken ze tot de dag van vandaag nog steeds met deze tool.
Verwijderd 25 maart 2024 12:15
Top programma! Standaard op iedere computer die ik verkoop.
Printer installeren zonder drivers van het merk zelf, daarna even op Scan klikken en NAPS2 is zo ingesteld voor de scanner.
Even op A4 en de resolutie van 100dpi naar 150dpi om net wat betere scans te krijgen en klaar.
klaasZ58 25 maart 2024 10:11
mee eens, prima scanner
Burner NL 27 maart 2024 00:09
NAPS2 is naast het scannen ook ideaal om van meerdere pdf documenten samen te voegen tot 1 pdf document. Hierbij kun je vrij eenvoudig zelf de gewenste pagina's selecteren en op volgorde sorteren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.