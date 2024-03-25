NAPS2 is een opensource en crossplatform programma waarmee documenten kunnen worden gescand. Het staat voor Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal, want het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png. Voor het scannen wordt gebruikgemaakt van standaard twain- of wia-drivers en voor ocr gebruikt het Tesseract. Kort geleden is versie 7.4.0 uitgekomen en hieronder staat de changelog voor de afgelopen paar versies.
Changes in 7.4.0:
Changes in 7.3.1:
- Added Undo/Redo (from the right-click menu or Ctrl+Z)
- Deletions can't be undone
- Added Split/Combine (under the Image menu)
- Split can be used for book scanning to separate pages
- Combine can be used to include front/back sides of an ID card in one image
- Added "Multiple Languages" as an option for OCR (in the OCR language dropdown)
- Added a "Fix white balance and remove noise" OCR option
- This can improve OCR with low-quality scans, but will make OCR slower
- This is equivalent to using "Document Correction" before OCR
- Upgraded Tesseract from 5.2.0 to 5.3.4 for OCR
- Added a "Show native TWAIN progress" profile option (under Advanced)
- Bug fixes
Changes in 7.3.0:
- Improved loading time for "Keep images across sessions"
- PDF encryption settings are now hidden until enabled
- Fixed some SANE devices incorrectly appearing offline
- Fixed some SANE devices not respecting page size
- Fixed OCR issues with non-Latin alphabets
- Bug fixes
- Added a general "Settings" window with new options (some not available on Mac/Linux):
- Show page numbers
- Show Profiles toolbar
- Scan menu changes default profile
- Scan button default action
- Save button default action
- Clear images after saving
- Keep images across sessions
- Only allow a single NAPS2 instance
- Added corresponding appsettings.xml options
- Added "mode" attribute to some settings in appsettings.xml:
- mode="default" provides a default value for the user
- mode="lock" prevents the user from changing the value
- Added new console options:
- "--noprofile" to only use CLI options (not GUI profiles)
- "--listdevices" to see available scanning devices
- "--driver", "--device", "--source", "--pagesize", "--dpi", "--bitdepth" scanning options
- "--deskew", "--rotate" post-processing options
- See https://www.naps2.com/doc/command-line
- Windows: Updated .exe installer style
- Windows: Added back "Alt" hotkeys
- Windows: Fixed an issue sending email with Outlook 2010-2016
- Bug fixes