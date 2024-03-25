NAPS2 is een opensource en crossplatform programma waarmee documenten kunnen worden gescand. Het staat voor Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal, want het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png. Voor het scannen wordt gebruikgemaakt van standaard twain- of wia-drivers en voor ocr gebruikt het Tesseract. Kort geleden is versie 7.4.0 uitgekomen en hieronder staat de changelog voor de afgelopen paar versies.

Changes in 7.4.0: Added Undo/Redo (from the right-click menu or Ctrl+Z) Deletions can't be undone

Added Split/Combine (under the Image menu) Split can be used for book scanning to separate pages Combine can be used to include front/back sides of an ID card in one image

Added "Multiple Languages" as an option for OCR (in the OCR language dropdown)

Added a "Fix white balance and remove noise" OCR option This can improve OCR with low-quality scans, but will make OCR slower This is equivalent to using "Document Correction" before OCR

Upgraded Tesseract from 5.2.0 to 5.3.4 for OCR

Added a "Show native TWAIN progress" profile option (under Advanced)

Bug fixes Changes in 7.3.1: Improved loading time for "Keep images across sessions"

PDF encryption settings are now hidden until enabled

Fixed some SANE devices incorrectly appearing offline

Fixed some SANE devices not respecting page size

Fixed OCR issues with non-Latin alphabets

Bug fixes Changes in 7.3.0: Added a general "Settings" window with new options (some not available on Mac/Linux): Show page numbers Show Profiles toolbar Scan menu changes default profile Scan button default action Save button default action Clear images after saving Keep images across sessions Only allow a single NAPS2 instance

Added corresponding appsettings.xml options See https://www.naps2.com/doc/org-use

Added "mode" attribute to some settings in appsettings.xml: mode="default" provides a default value for the user mode="lock" prevents the user from changing the value

Added new console options: "--noprofile" to only use CLI options (not GUI profiles) "--listdevices" to see available scanning devices "--driver", "--device", "--source", "--pagesize", "--dpi", "--bitdepth" scanning options "--deskew", "--rotate" post-processing options See https://www.naps2.com/doc/command-line

Windows: Updated .exe installer style

Windows: Added back "Alt" hotkeys

Windows: Fixed an issue sending email with Outlook 2010-2016

Bug fixes